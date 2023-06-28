Menu
Hawthorne Heights Performing with Full Symphony on Inaugural Emo Orchestra Tour

Commencing Fall 2023

hawthorne heights emo orchestra tour 2023 inaugural symphony pop punk music news tickets
Hawthorne Heights, photo by Courtney Kiara
June 28, 2023 | 3:13pm ET

    Nobody asked for it, but we’re getting it anyway: Emo Orchestra, a live performance featuring full-orchestra renditions of angsty tunes of yore, is coming to a city near you. Created by Ben Mench-Thurlow, the tour’s inaugural run is set for Fall 2023 with special guests Hawthorne Heights.

    Emo Orchestra is billed as a “perfectly designed tribute to the music that shaped emo fans when the genre first exploded, but is tailored to the people its fans have become in the years since.”

    Mench-Thurlow explains further: “Our goal with Emo Orchestra was to create an inclusive experience that appeals to a wide audience of music fans. It’s an opportunity for early fans of the emo genre to share the music that we all loved with the next generation, and it was curated to be family friendly. The addition of the orchestra adds a cool texture and depth to these nostalgic hits and may also expose fans to instrumentation they’re less familiar with in a new setting. And orchestra lovers will experience what they enjoy with an exciting twist!”

    According to a promo clip, the set will feature covers of Taking Back Sunday, Fall Out Boy, Dashboard Confessional, and more — skewing a bit more pop-punk than, say, Sunny Day Real Estate. It looks like the show will consist of Hawthorne Heights performing all songs with the orchestra in the background, rather than a more posh, fully-instrumental show. Seems…interesting!

    It all begins on September 27th in Cincinnati, wrapping up on November 11th in Oakland. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 30th over at the Emo Orchestra website, and you can see the full schedule below.

    Before Emo Orchestra begins, Hawthorne Heights are also reviving their “Is For Lovers Festival” this year, which will also include their contemporaries like Jimmy Eat World, Alkaline Trio, Thrice, and more.

    Emo Orchestra 2023 Tour Dates:
    09/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
    09/28 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
    10/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
    10/04 – Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre
    10/05 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center
    10/06 – Torrington, CT @ Warner Theatre
    10/07 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
    10/12 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
    10/14 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort
    10/18 – Fort Pierce, FL @ Sunrise Theatre
    10/20 – Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater
    10/21 – Waterloo, NY @ Del Lago Resort & Casino
    10/22 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theater
    10/24 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre
    10/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
    10/26 – Sheboygan, WI @ Stefanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts
    10/27 – Waukegan, IL @ The Genesee Theatre
    10/28 – Kalamazoo, MI @ James W. Miller Auditorium
    10/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater
    11/02 – Davenport, IA @ The Capitol Theater
    11/03 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
    11/05 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater
    11/09 – Palm Desert, CA @ McCallum Theatre
    11/11 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

