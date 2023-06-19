Paramore singer Hayley Williams joined Foo Fighters for “My Hero” during the band’s headlining set at Bonnaroo on Sunday night. Watch fan-captured footage of the performance below.

It was a full circle moment for Williams, who previously covered “My Hero” with Paramore for the 2006 film Superman Returns.

Foo Fighters’ 2023 tour continues through the summer and includes festival stops at San Francisco’s Outside Lands, Chicago’s Riot Fest, and Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival, as well as headlining dates with support from The Breeders. Tickets to all of their shows are on sale now here.

Meanwhile, Paramore are amidst their own North American tour, with a new run of US shows set to kick off in July. Grab tickets to their upcoming shows here.