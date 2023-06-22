Hellfest 2023: See Photos of Iron Maiden, Pantera, Tenacious D, and More

After a massive 2022 festival that sprawled out over two weekends, Hellfest returned June 15th-18th to Clisson, France, for its 2023 edition. Although the 16th edition of the festival was back to its “normal” four-day schedule, it didn’t stop organizers from once again putting on yet another epic event. With six stages and well over 150 bands, there was definitely something for every single person who descended upon the site.

With perfect weather, Day 1 of the festival kicked off with Coheed and Cambria and Code Orange on the main stages, while Imperial Triumphant, Nightfall, and Candlemass highlighted the Altar and Temple stages. Highlights from the day included supergroups Hollywood Vampires (Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and Johnny Depp) and Generation Sex (Billy Idol, Steve Jones, Tony James and Paul Cook) both drawing massive crowds for their sets. KISS, who were playing Hellfest for the first time since 2019, topped the bill, and they didn’t disappoint, wrapping up the day with a 22-song setlist that included “Lick It Up,” “Calling Doctor Love,” and, of course, “Rock and Roll All Nite.”

Day 2 picked up right where Day 1 ended, with British Lion (featuring Iron Maiden’s Steve Harris on bass), Nothing More, Skid Row, and Papa Roach on the main stages, with Weedeater, 1349, Belphegor, and Gorgoroth on the Altar and Temple stages. While Def Leppard were on main stage 2, both Flogging Molly and Rancid brought a sea of fans over to the Warzone stage. Mötley Crüe closed out the main stage 1 with a 16-song set, bringing out Machine Gun Kelly for “The Dirt.” Sum 41 closed out the day, playing in front of a huge crowd.

While many in attendance for Day 3 were clearly there for Iron Maiden, there were still plenty of options for everyone. Spirit Adrift, Fever 333, and Evergrey got things going on the mainstages, while Crowbar and The Obsessed crushed the Valley stage. As Powerwolf were wrapping up their set over at main stage 2, the crowd was growing to near capacity at mainstage 1. Five minutes after their set ended, UFO’s “Doctor Doctor” blared over the PA, which could only mean one thing: Iron Maiden was about to hit the stage.

Opening their set with “Caught Somewhere in Time,” the legendary metallers tore through a 15-song show that emphasized their sixth studio album, Somewhere in Time. With visuals that combined the aesthetic of both Somewhere in Time and their latest LP, Senjutsu, the set was very Blade Runner inspired. Vocalist Bruce Dickenson wore a pair of futuristic goggles as he belted out “Stranger in a Strange Land” and “The Writing on the Wall,” while the legendary guitar team of Dave Murray and Adrian Smith traded riffs effortlessly. Bassist Steve Harris spent most of the set in his classic “one foot on the monitor” pose, as the band more than delivered the goods with “Days of Future Past,” “Heaven Can Wait,” and “The Time Machine.” By the time they wrapped up their set with an encore of “Hell on Earth,” “The Trooper,” and “Wasted Years,” Iron Maiden left no doubt that they were THE band of the entire festival.

Day 4 of Hellfest was greeted by three hours of pouring down rain, but that most certainly didn’t stop the crowd from coming out in droves once again. Halestorm and Hatebreed got things off to a rousing start over on the main stages, while Grave Pleasures brought a huge crowd over to the Temple stage. Mutoid Man and the Melvins rocked the Valley stage.

Sweden’s Amon Amarth were an early highlight of the day, playing a nine-song setlist that drew a sea of people over to main stage 1, all pumping their fists to “Death in Fire,” “The Way of Vikings,” “Raise Your Horns,” and “Heidrun,” from their latest release The Great Heathen Army. With two massive statues that flanked either side of the stage, the band was clearly a crowd favorite.

After sets from both Arch Enemy and Tenacious D, the newly re-formed Pantera rocked main stage 2 with a 13-song set that was highlighted by “Fucking Hostile,” “Walk,” and “Cowboys From Hell.”

Slipknot, playing the festival for the first time since 2019 closed out the main stage with a 90-minute set which included a massive fireworks display that traditionally signals the closing “ceremony” of the festival.

By the time it was all said and done, Hellfest 2023 was yet another successful chapter in the festival’s history, and organizers have already announced that the 2024 edition will be taking place from June 27-30th of next year. If there is one festival that can outdo what they have already done, it’s Hellfest.

Editor’s Note: See photographer Raymond Ahner’s photos from Hellfest 2023 below. Due to certain photo restrictions, not all bands are represented in our gallery.

Photo Gallery – Hellfest 2023 (click to enlarge and scroll through):

Iron Maiden, photo by Raymond Ahner Iron Maiden, photo by Raymond Ahner Iron Maiden, photo by Raymond Ahner Iron Maiden, photo by Raymond Ahner Iron Maiden, photo by Raymond Ahner Iron Maiden, photo by Raymond Ahner Iron Maiden, photo by Raymond Ahner Iron Maiden, photo by Raymond Ahner Iron Maiden, photo by Raymond Ahner Pantera, photo by Raymond Ahner Pantera, photo by Raymond Ahner Pantera, photo by Raymond Ahner Pantera, photo by Raymond Ahner Pantera, photo by Raymond Ahner Pantera, photo by Raymond Ahner Tenacious D, photo by Raymond Ahner Tenacious D, photo by Raymond Ahner Tenacious D, photo by Raymond Ahner Hollywood Vampires' Alice Cooper, photo by Raymond Ahner Hollywood Vampires' Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper, photo by Raymond Ahner Hollywood Vampires' Joe Perry, photo by Raymond Ahner Hollywood Vampires' Alice Cooper, photo by Raymond Ahner Rancid, photo by Raymond Ahner Rancid, photo by Raymond Ahner Rancid, photo by Raymond Ahner Rancid, photo by Raymond Ahner Rancid, photo by Raymond Ahner Amon Amarth, photo by Raymond Ahner Amon Amarth, photo by Raymond Ahner Amon Amarth, photo by Raymond Ahner Amon Amarth, photo by Raymond Ahner Arch Enemy, photo by Raymond Ahner Arch Enemy, photo by Raymond Ahner Arch Enemy, photo by Raymond Ahner Arch Enemy, photo by Raymond Ahner Asking Alexandria, photo by Raymond Ahner Asking Alexandria, photo by Raymond Ahner Beast in Black, photo by Raymond Ahner Beast in Black, photo by Raymond Ahner British Lion, photo by Raymond Ahner Code Orange, photo by Raymond Ahner Code Orange, photo by Raymond Ahner Coheed and Cambria, photo by Raymond Ahner Coheed and Cambria, photo by Raymond Ahner Elegant Weapons' Richie Faulkner, photo by Raymond Ahner Elegant Weapons, photo by Raymond Ahner Flogging Molly, photo by Raymond Ahner Flogging Molly, photo by Raymond Ahner Halestorm, photo by Raymond Ahner Halestorm, photo by Raymond Ahner Hatebreed, photo by Raymond Ahner Hatebreed, photo by Raymond Ahner Hatebreed, photo by Raymond Ahner Hatebreed, photo by Raymond Ahner Imperial Triumphant, photo by Raymond Ahner Imperial Triumphant, photo by Raymond Ahner Imperial Triumphant, photo by Raymond Ahner Imperial Triumphant, photo by Raymond Ahner In Flames, photo by Raymond Ahner In Flames, photo by Raymond Ahner In Flames, photo by Raymond Ahner In Flames, photo by Raymond Ahner Motionless in White, photo by Raymond Ahner Motionless in White, photo by Raymond Ahner Motionless in White, photo by Raymond Ahner Nightfall, photo by Raymond Ahner Nightfall, photo by Raymond Ahner Nothing More, photo by Raymond Ahner Papa Roach, photo by Raymond Ahner Papa Roach, photo by Raymond Ahner Papa Roach, photo by Raymond Ahner Skid Row, photo by Raymond Ahner Skid Row, photo by Raymond Ahner Skid Row, photo by Raymond Ahner Sum 41, photo by Raymond Ahner Sum 41, photo by Raymond Ahner Sum 41, photo by Raymond Ahner Sum 41, photo by Raymond Ahner Testament, photo by Raymond Ahner Venom Inc., photo by Raymond Ahner Venom Inc., photo by Raymond Ahner Venom Inc., photo by Raymond Ahner Within Temptation, photo by Raymond Ahner Within Temptation, photo by Raymond Ahner