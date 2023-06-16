Menu
High on Fire Complete Work on New Album, Announce Deluxe Reissue of Debut LP

Matt Pike and company are gearing up to release their ninth LP in early 2024

High On Fire new album 2024
High on Fire, photo by Jason Zucco
June 16, 2023 | 1:37pm ET

    High on Fire are celebrating their 25th anniversary in 2023, and they’re doing it up big.

    The band — which includes guitarist-vocalist Matt Pike, bass player Jeff Matz, and new drummer Coady Willis (Melvins, Big Business) — has completed work on its ninth album. The veteran metal act recorded the new album in Salem, Massachusetts with longtime producer Kurt Ballou (Converge), and it’s expected to be released in early 2024.

    The forthcoming LP will mark High on Fire’s first album since 2018’s Electric Messiah, which earned them a Grammy for Best Metal Performance.

    Related Video

    While we wait for new music from High on Fire, the 25th anniversary celebrations will commence, with a press release stating that fans can expect “a slew of live performances spotlighting specific eras from the trailblazing band’s historic career” between now and the new album’s release.

    Additionally, High on Fire will reissue their long-out-of-print debut LP, The Art of Self Defense, on August 4th via MNRK Heavy. The Art of Self Defense originally was released in 2000 on the late Frank Kozik’s former Man’s Ruin Records.

    The reissue features a new mix by original producer Billy Anderson, and has been remastered by Justin Weis. It offers a new alternative cover, expanded gatefold artwork, and the band’s self-titled demo as bonus material. Pre-orders in a variety of colored vinyl variants are available here.

    High on Fire's Matt Pike
    “High on Fire wishes to thank everyone that has supported our efforts over the last 25 years, including the labels, road crews, friends, and families, but most importantly the FANS,” the band said in a statement. “We are looking forward to celebrating this milestone with everyone and sharing new music soon.”

    Watch High on Fire offer an update from the studio in the video below, followed by an image of the contents for the reissue of The Art of Self Defense.

    High on Fire Art of Self Defense reissue

