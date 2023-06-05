50th Anniversary Hip-Hop Concert at Yankee Stadium to Feature Run-DMC, Snoop Dogg & More

A star-studded lineup led by Run-DMC, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, and Ice Cube will play a concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY on Friday, August 11th.

Other notable artists playing include the “Queens of Hip-Hop” — Eve, Lil Kim, Remy Ma, Trina, as well as Common, Ghostface Killah, Lupe Fiasco, Slick Rick, T.I. A$AP Ferg, EPMD, DJ Kool Herc & Cindy Campbell, Sugar Hill Gang, Melle Mell, and surprise guests still to be revealed.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium begins Thursday, June 8th (use access code DISCO), with a general on-sale scheduled for Friday, June 9th via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Related Video

Early bird access to tickets will also be available via Renaissance Youth Center, New Settlement, SCAN-Harbor, Madison Square Boys & Girls Club, Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, North East Bronx YMCA, Castle Hill YMCA, New York Urban League, Hispanic Federation, Bronx Chamber of Commerce, Bronx Community Foundation, and CORO New York Leadership Center.