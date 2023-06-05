Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

50th Anniversary Hip-Hop Concert at Yankee Stadium to Feature Run-DMC, Snoop Dogg & More

Lil Wayne, Ice Cube, Eve, Lil Kim, Remy Ma, and Trina will also participate in the celebratory event

Advertisement
Run-DMC with Snoop Dogg
Run-DMC with Snoop Dogg, photo by Robert Knight Archive/Redferns
June 5, 2023 | 1:28pm ET

    A star-studded lineup led by Run-DMC, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, and Ice Cube will play a concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY on Friday, August 11th.

    Other notable artists playing include the “Queens of Hip-Hop” — Eve, Lil Kim, Remy Ma, Trina, as well as Common, Ghostface Killah, Lupe Fiasco, Slick Rick, T.I. A$AP Ferg, EPMD, DJ Kool Herc & Cindy Campbell, Sugar Hill Gang, Melle Mell, and surprise guests still to be revealed.

    A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium begins Thursday, June 8th (use access code DISCO), with a general on-sale scheduled for Friday, June 9th via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Early bird access to tickets will also be available via Renaissance Youth Center, New Settlement, SCAN-Harbor, Madison Square Boys & Girls Club, Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, North East Bronx YMCA, Castle Hill YMCA, New York Urban League, Hispanic Federation, Bronx Chamber of Commerce, Bronx Community Foundation, and CORO New York Leadership Center.

    Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Johnny Kelly interview Eye AM Type O Negative

Johnny Kelly Talks New Supergroup Eye Am, Debut Single, and Type O Negative Reissues

June 5, 2023

nothing nowhere 2023 tour

nothing,nowhere. announces 2023 North American Tour with SeeYouSpaceCowboy and More

June 5, 2023

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Break Up: Report

June 5, 2023

stone gossard Pearl Jam podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Stone Gossard on the Next Pearl Jam Album, Temple of the Dog, and Final Brad Project

June 5, 2023

darkside live at spiral house ep electronic music news listen stream

Darkside Announce Live at Spiral House EP

June 5, 2023

taylor swift speak now taylors version tracklist hayley williams fall out boy

Taylor Swift Reveals Speak Now (Taylor's Version) Features Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy Collabs

June 5, 2023

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard drag pride night new song witchcraft

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Perform in Drag at Tennessee Show, Debut New Song "Witchcraft": Watch

June 5, 2023

rob caggiano leaves volbeat

Volbeat Part Ways with Guitarist Rob Caggiano

June 5, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

50th Anniversary Hip-Hop Concert at Yankee Stadium to Feature Run-DMC, Snoop Dogg & More

Menu Shop Search Newsletter