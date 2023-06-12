Hip-hop’s 50th anniversary has finally come for New York City’s Madison Square Garden, courtesy of Wu-Tang Clan, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, and more at the “Hip Hop Forever” concert on Friday, September 15th.

The tribute event — hosted by local radio stations Hot 97 and WBLS-FM and curated by Funk Flex — also boasts appearances by Tyrese, Sean Paul, and hometown representatives like Brooklyn native Maxwell and Long Island rap duo EPMD. See the full lineup below.

Tickets will go up for grabs on Friday, June 16th via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will open ahead of general public access on Thursday, June 15th at 10:00 a.m. ET (use access code DISCO).

“Hip Hop Forever” is just the latest performance to mark the genre’s 50th anniversary, falling just a month after a “Hip Hop 50” live event at Yankee Stadium including Run-DMC, Lil Kim, Snoop Dogg, and more. Earlier in 2023, the commemoration was showcased at The Grammys with a star-studded medley featuring legends from every rap era.

Meanwhile, Wu-Tang Clan will extend their own celebration of the Big Apple during their ongoing “NY State of Mind” joint tour with Nas, which includes another hometown show at New York’s Barclays Center on September 27th. Check for seats and deals to all of their upcoming dates via Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.