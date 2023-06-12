Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Wu-Tang Clan, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey to Play “Hip Hop Forever” 50th Anniversary Concert

Curated by Hot 97's Funk Flex, the event goes down in September at Madison Square Garden

Advertisement
hip hop forever 50th anniversary wu tang clan mary j blige mariah carey new york madison square garden concert tickets tour performance celebration sean paul tyrese maxwell epmd
Wu-Tang Clan (photo by Brittany Brassell), Mary J. Blige (photo by Maja Smiejowska), and Mariah Carey (photo by Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons)
June 12, 2023 | 12:46pm ET

    Hip-hop’s 50th anniversary has finally come for New York City’s Madison Square Garden, courtesy of Wu-Tang Clan, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, and more at the “Hip Hop Forever” concert on Friday, September 15th.

    The tribute event — hosted by local radio stations Hot 97 and WBLS-FM and curated by Funk Flex — also boasts appearances by Tyrese, Sean Paul, and hometown representatives like Brooklyn native Maxwell and Long Island rap duo EPMD. See the full lineup below.

    Tickets will go up for grabs on Friday, June 16th via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will open ahead of general public access on Thursday, June 15th at 10:00 a.m. ET (use access code DISCO).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Hip Hop Forever” is just the latest performance to mark the genre’s 50th anniversary, falling just a month after a “Hip Hop 50” live event at Yankee Stadium including Run-DMC, Lil Kim, Snoop Dogg, and more. Earlier in 2023, the commemoration was showcased at The Grammys with a star-studded medley featuring legends from every rap era.

    Meanwhile, Wu-Tang Clan will extend their own celebration of the Big Apple during their ongoing “NY State of Mind” joint tour with Nas, which includes another hometown show at New York’s Barclays Center on September 27th. Check for seats and deals to all of their upcoming dates via Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    hip hop forever 50th anniversary wu tang clan mary j blige mariah carey new york madison square garden concert poster artwork tickets onsale

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Taylor Swift on "The Eras Tour"

Taylor Swift Announces "The Eras Tour" Dates in Mexico, Argentina, and Brasil [Updated]

June 12, 2023

Static-X Sevendust 2023 tour

Static-X and Sevendust Announce Co-Headlining Fall 2023 US Tour

June 12, 2023

neil young 2023 tour dates solo acoustic

Neil Young Announces First Tour in Four Years

June 9, 2023

Nickelback

Nickelback Expand 2023 North American Tour to 53 Cities

June 8, 2023

deeper careful build a bridge 2023 tour dates indie rock music news listen stream

Deeper Announce New Album Careful!, Share 2023 Tour Dates

June 7, 2023

Tenacious D fall US tour

Tenacious D Announce Fall 2023 US Tour Leg

June 7, 2023

fiddlehead death is nothing to us

Fiddlehead Announce New Album Death Is Nothing to Us, Share 2023 Tour Dates

June 7, 2023

the wonder years 2023 greatest generation anniversary tour dates tickets

The Wonder Years Announce The Greatest Generation 10th Anniversary Tour

June 6, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Wu-Tang Clan, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey to Play "Hip Hop Forever" 50th Anniversary Concert

Menu Shop Search Newsletter