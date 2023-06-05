Menu
Hocus Pocus 3 in the Works at Disney

The first sequel broke streaming records at Disney+ upon its release in September 2022

June 5, 2023 | 9:23am ET

    Hocus Pocus 3 is currently in the works at Disney.

    Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, confirmed the news over the weekend in an interview with the New York Times.

    Hocus Pocus 2, reuniting Sanderson sisters Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy from the original 1993 film, was released last year on Disney+. The sequel subsequently broke the record for the total number of minutes watched by a streaming film across its weekend debut, and ultimately proved to the be the fifth most-streamed movie of 2022, with a total of 5.7 billion minutes viewed.

    Midler previously expressed her interest in returning for a third Hocus Pocus film. “I’d love to have a franchise — especially a character I love playing,” she told Entertainment Weekly last year. “If there was a third one, of course I’d sign on, but I don’t know how. I can’t imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary and our relationship. It’s good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem.”

    Meanwhile, Parker teased the possibility of Hocus Pocus 3 being animated. “That would be cool and a smart idea. It’s fun, funny, and could be interesting and innovative, like old-fashioned or new [animation],” she told EW. “Of course I’d be happy to have a conversation [for a third film] — it just depends on what Kathy and Bette want!”

    Revisit our review of Hocus Pocus 2 here.

