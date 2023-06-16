Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Home Is Where Break Down New Album The Whaler Track by Track: Exclusive

Inspired by tragedy, Tommy Boy, and Nascar

Advertisement
Home Is Where the whaler track by track interview breakdown
Home Is Where, photo by Texas Smith
Follow
June 16, 2023 | 10:00am ET

    Track by Track is a recurring feature series in which artists guide readers through every song on their latest release. Today, Home Is Where take us through their new album The Whaler.

    Today (June 16th), fifth-wave emo quartet Home Is Where have unleashed their latest project, the ambitious, genre-fusing, and conceptual The Whaler. Building on the themes and sonic landscape of their excellent 2021 album, I Became Birds, the new LP is broadly about the end of it all, set to fuzz-folk jams, emo freakouts, and anxious anthems.

    The Whaler was built around the idea of simultaneously being bored and afraid,” vocalist Brandon MacDonald tells Consequence. “Without getting too deep into the weeds, the album as a whole tells the story of the whole world being stuck in a time loop on 9/11/2001, and like with tape loops, the more it plays out, the more it degrades. People grow older and things change, but the collapse of the World Trade Center happens every morning.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    She continues, “It has happened so often now that the loop is almost completely disintegrated, things are falling apart, and whales are offering themselves to harpoons that the narrator didn’t even know they were holding. The end of the world isn’t some grand event, it’s just another day.”

    For such a darkly absurd premise, however, the music of The Whaler refuses to wallow. Instead, it frantically jumps around different tempos, genres, and volumes, resulting in danceable sing-alongs fit for the apocalypse. The performances are just as thought-out and passionate as the narrative, and despite its brief runtime, the record sounds as grand as a blue whale.

    Get Home Is Where Tickets Here

    Advertisement

    Put all together, The Whaler is the hyper-modern concept album 2023 needs. And with its cyclical tracklist, listeners might find themselves sucked into a loop much the same as that of the album’s story.

    “It ends exactly where it began,” MacDonald says of the holistic approach to the album. “Somehow smiling, it’s like that sometimes.”

    Listen to The Whaler below, followed by MacDonald’s Track by Track breakdown.

    Advertisement

    In support of the album, Home Is Where are hitting the road for a North American tour. Grab your tickets here.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

feeble little horse girl with fish track by track exclusive breakdown new album indie pop rock music news listen stream

Feeble Little Horse Break Down New Album Girl with Fish Track by Track: Exclusive

June 9, 2023

Matchbox twenty where the light goes track by track

Matchbox Twenty Break Down New Album Where the Light Goes Track by Track: Exclusive

May 26, 2023

water from your eyes everyones crushed track by track interview

Water from Your Eyes Break Down New Album Everyone's Crushed Track by Track: Exclusive

May 26, 2023

indigo de souza all of this will end track by track new album stream

Indigo De Souza Breaks Down New Album All of This Will End Track by Track: Exclusive

April 28, 2023

ruston kelly the weakness track by track album breakdown stream

Ruston Kelly Breaks Down New Album The Weakness Track by Track: Exclusive

April 7, 2023

blondshell self-titled album track by track breakdown stream

Blondshell Breaks Down Debut Self-Titled Album Track by Track: Exclusive

April 6, 2023

andrew mcmahon tilt at the wind no more new album track by track breakdown

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness Breaks Down New Album Tilt at the Wind No More Track by Track: Exclusive

March 31, 2023

caroline rose art of forgetting new album track by track breakdown

Caroline Rose Breaks Down New Album The Art of Forgetting Track by Track: Exclusive

March 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Home Is Where Break Down New Album The Whaler Track by Track: Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Newsletter