How to Get Tickets to Bailey Zimmerman’s 2024 Tour

"Religiously. The Tour." begins in February

bailey zimmerman tickets religiously the tour 2024 presale code onsale how to buy seats
Bailey Zimmerman, photo by Spidey Smith
June 12, 2023 | 4:14pm ET

    Rising country star Bailey Zimmerman has unveiled tickets to his 2024 solo headlining trek, “Religiously. The Tour” which will support his new, staggering debut LP, Religiously. The Album.

    Find seats here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Bailey Zimmerman’s Next Tour?

    Bailey Zimmerman will spend the majority of 2023 on the road despite the 2024 launch date for “Religiously. The Tour.” Along with a handful of festival appearances across the US and Canada, he’s booked through October as one of the supporting acts on Morgan Wallen’s “One Night at a Time World Tour.”

    Related Video

    “Religiously. The Tour.” begins in Los Angeles on February 1st, 2024, and sets out with two additional California dates between Anaheim and Wheatland as well as stops to Salt Lake City, Denver, and St. Louis within the first month. The “Fall in Love” singer-songwriter will hit Indianapolis on March 1st, followed by further Midwest shows in Grand Rapids, Michigan and Cincinnati. He’ll play Philadelphia, Boston, New York and more on the East Coast before closing out the North American leg with two nights in Texas between Houston on April 12th and Irving on April 13th.

    The Illinois native resumes with a summer European tour that starts in London on May 9th, 2024. He continues to Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast, and more before closing in Dublin on May 20th.

    Who Is Opening for Bailey Zimmerman on Tour?

    Bailey Zimmerman has tapped Canadian country singer Josh Ross to support him throughout the 2024 “Religiously. The Tour.”

    How Can I Get Tickets for Bailey Zimmerman’s 2024 Tour?

    Tickets for the 2024 “Religiously. The Tour.” will first go up for grabs via Bailey Zimmerman’s artist pre-sale starting Wednesday, June 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, June 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code DISCO).

    General public on-sale begins on Friday, June 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Alternatively, check for seats and deals to all of Bailey Zimmerman’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are Bailey Zimmerman’s 2023-2024 Tour Dates?

    See Bailey Zimmerman’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his future shows here.

    Bailey Zimmerman 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
    06/16 – Bloomington, IL @ Interstate Center
    06/21 – Mack, CO @ Country Jam
    06/22 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field *
    06/23 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field *
    06/27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *
    06/29 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field *
    06/30 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field *
    07/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium *
    07/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium *
    07/08 – Fort Loramie, OH @ Country Concert 2023
    07/14 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *
    07/15 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *
    07/16 – Craven, SK @ Country Thunder Saskatchewan
    07/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field *
    07/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field *
    07/21 – Cullman, AL @ Rock the South Festival
    07/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium *
    07/23 – Twin Lakes, WI @ Country Thunder Wisconsin
    07/28 – Auburn, MI @ Tailgate n’ Tallboys Auburn
    07/29 – Taylorville, IL @ Tailgate n’ Tallboys Taylorville
    08/03 – Detroit Lakes, MN @ WE Fest
    08/10 – Malone, NY @ Franklin County Fairgrounds
    08/11 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ Boots and Hearts
    08/12 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium *
    08/15 – Hamburg, NY @ Erie County Fair
    08/16 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park *
    08/17 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park *
    08/18 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park *
    08/20 – Calgary, AB @ Country Thunder Alberta
    08/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
    08/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
    09/02 – Landover, MD @ FedEx Field *
    09/08 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK *
    09/09 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena *
    09/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *
    09/15 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *
    09/16 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *
    09/18 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens *
    09/21 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre *
    09/22 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre *
    09/23 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *
    09/28 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre *
    09/29 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre *
    09/30 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *
    10/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *
    10/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *
    10/07 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome *
    10/20 – Simpsonville, SC @ Greenville Country Music Festival
    10/21 – Rome, GA @ Rome River Jam
    10/22 – Kissimmee, FL @ Country Thunder Florida
    02/01/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Novo
    02/08/24 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
    02/09/24 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento
    02/14/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
    02/15/24 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
    02/17/24 – Omaha, NE @ The Steelhouse
    02/29/24 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    03/01/24 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Egyptian Room
    03/07/24 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live
    03/09/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Brady Music Center
    03/14/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore Philly
    03/15/24 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Filmore
    03/21/24 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    03/22/24 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
    04/12/24 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
    04/13/24 – Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory
    05/09/24 – London, UK @ KOKO
    05/11/24 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 2
    05/13/24 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2
    05/16/24 – Glasgow, UK @ The Garage
    05/19/24 – Belfast, UK @ Limelight
    05/20/24 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy

    * = w/ Morgan Wallen

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

