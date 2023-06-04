Menu
How to Get Tickets to Billy Joel’s 2023 Tour and Final MSG Shows

Including dates outside of his soon-to-be-concluded New York residency

Billy Joel, photo by Ben Kaye
June 4, 2023 | 1:59pm ET

    Billy Joel has remained one of music’s biggest tickets with his long-running, record-setting residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden, but in 2024, the Piano Man will officially conclude the iconic venue’s first-ever music franchise with his 150th lifetime performance.

    “I’m kind of flabbergasted that it lasted as long as it did,” Joel shared in a statement. “Everybody in the world knows when you play The Garden, it’s not just New York. To our audience, I want to thank them for coming to our shows for this long. It’s hard to end, even at 150 lifetime shows. I just want to thank everyone for the wonderful thing that’s happened here.”

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Billy Joel’s Next Tour?

    Billy Joel has already laid out his upcoming New York residency dates at Madison Square Garden, with shows falling on July 24th, August 29th, September 10th, and the latest addition on October 20th. The remaining nine dates have yet to be revealed. He’s also set to complete his ongoing “Two Icons, One Night” tour with Stevie Nicks, which will hit Philadelphia; Minneapolis; and more before wrapping in Phoenix on December 8th.

    Joel will also host a solo show at London’s Hyde Park on July 7th. The concert serves as his only scheduled appearance in Europe for the year.

    Who Is Opening for Billy Joel on Tour?

    The Piano Man will typically take the reins for his entire performance, but he has also been known to showcase his collaborative spirit with surprises guests like Miley Cyrus and Paul Simon at his 100th concert celebration, Bruce Springsteen, Olivia Rodrigo, and his co-headlining tour-mate, Stevie Nicks.

    Brush up on Joel’s solo set with our deep-dive into his 1977 classic, The Stranger, for The Opus podcast.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Billy Joel’s 2023 Tour, Including His Final Shows at Madison Square Garden?

    Tickets to Joel’s newly announced October 20th show at Madison Square Garden goes on sale Friday, June 9th via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale opens ahead of general access on Wednesday, June 7th at 10:00 a.m. ET (use code DISCO).

    You can browse for tickets and deals to the rest of Billy Joel’s live engagements, including his sold-out MSG shows, via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are Billy Joel’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Billy Joel’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

    Billy Joel 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field ^
    07/07 – London, UK @ Hyde Park
    07/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/05 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium ^
    08/19 – Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead ^
    08/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    09/10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    09/23 – Foxbourgh, MA @ Gillette Stadium ^
    10/07 – Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium ^
    10/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    11/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium ^
    12/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field ^

    ^ = w/ Stevie Nicks

