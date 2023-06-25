How to Get Tickets to Doja Cat’s 2023 Tour

Doja Cat has revealed “The Scarlet Tour,” her 2023 arena trek with tickets to 24 dates across North America.

Find seats here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Doja Cat’s Next Tour?

Doja Cat’s North American “The Scarlet Tour” launches in San Francisco on October 31st. The Planet Her artist headlines Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on November 2nd, then hits Las Vegas, San Diego, Anaheim, and Phoenix before heading east via Denver to Austin, Houston, and Dallas. She’ll play Atlanta on November 19th, and continue with two nights in Florida between Miami and Tampa.

Related Video

After stops in Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington, DC, Doja Cat travels north to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on November 29th, Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center on November 30th, and Boston on December 2nd. She settles in the Midwest for trips to Minneapolis, Detroit, and more, then wraps “The Scarlet Tour” in Chicago on December 13th.

Advertisement

Who Is Opening for Doja Cat on Tour?

Doja Cat will be supported on select dates by two of hip-hop’s biggest rising stars: “Barbie World” rapper Ice Spice and TDE signee Doechii.

How Can I Get Tickets for Doja Cat’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets for “The Scarlet Tour” will be first available through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform, where potential concertgoers can register until Sunday, June 25th at 10:00 p.m. PT. The Ticketmaster pre-sale follows on Wednesday, June 28th.

General public on-sale opens on Friday, June 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Alternatively, check for seats and deals to all of Doja Cat’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Doja Cat’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Doja Cat’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her future shows here.

Doja Cat 2023 Tour Dates:

10/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

11/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

11/05 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *

11/06 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *

11/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

11/10 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

11/13 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

11/15 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

11/16 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

11/19 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

11/21 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center #

11/24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena #

11/26 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

11/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena #

11/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

11/30 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #

12/02 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden #

12/04 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena #

12/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center #

12/08 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center #

12/10 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #

12/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

12/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center #

Advertisement

* = w/ Doechii

# = w/ Ice Spice