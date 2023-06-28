How to Get Tickets to Eric Nam’s 2023-2024 Tour

Eric Nam has laid out his “House on a Hill” world tour across 2023 and 2024. Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.
The Korean-American singer’s latest global trek comes on the heels of his massive “There and Back Again” tour and 2022 album of the same name.
What Is Eric Nam’s Next Tour?
Eric Nam’s “House on a Hill” world tour kicks off in Dallas on September 16th. After stops to Austin and Houston, Nam spends three nights in Florida between Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale, then heads north to Atlanta, Nashville, and Charlotte. He plays Washington, DC on October 4th, Philadelphia on October 10th, and New York on October 11th on his way to Canada for shows in Montreal and Toronto. Following Midwest dates in Detroit, Chicago, St. Louis, and more, the “I Don’t Know You Anymore” artist travels to Denver and Salt Lake City. On the West Coast, he hits Seattle, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping the North American leg in Phoenix on November 15th.
Later that month, Nam embarks to South America starting in Sao Paolo, Brazil on November 20th. He settles for one night each in Argentina, Chile, and Peru, then hosts his final 2023 performance in Mexico City on November 28th.
Nam resumes in 2024 with a European and UK tour beginning in Oslo, Norway on February 29th. He opens March in Stockholm, then proceeds to Berlin, Munich, Paris, Milan, and more throughout the month. He headlines two nights in Amsterdam on March 19th and 20th, then launches a UK run in Glasgow on March 22nd. He dips out to Dublin on March 24th, then concludes the European trip in London on March 26th.
The final leg launches in Melbourne, Australia on March 30th. Nam continues across the continent to Sydney on April 2nd and Brisbane on April 3rd before wrapping his Pacific dates in Auckland, New Zealand on April 5th.
Who Is Opening for Eric Nam on Tour?
The “House on a Hill” world tour will feature support from Alexander Stewart and Jamie Miller in North America, Alex Porat in Europe, GRACE in the UK, and Keenan Te in Australia and New Zealand.
How Can I Get Tickets for Eric Nam’s 2023-2024 Tour?
Early access to tickets for Eric Nam’s North American “House on a Hill” world tour will open on Wednesday, June 28th via artist pre-sale, venue-specific offers, and a Live Nation pre-sale (using access code DISCO).
General public on-sale follows on Friday, June 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Tickets for dates in Latin America and Europe — including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Czech Republic, and Switzerland — will also go on-sale Friday, June 30th. Tickets for the Australian and New Zealand leg will reach the general public on Thursday, July 6th via Ticketmaster.
Once tickets to Eric Nam’s international concerts go up for grabs, check for seats and deals on Viagogo.
Alternatively, claim your spot to any of his upcoming live performances via StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
What Are Eric Nam’s 2023-2024 Tour Dates?
See Eric Nam’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his future shows here.
Eric Nam 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
09/16 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
09/17 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
09/19 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
09/21 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
09/23 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
09/24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
09/26– Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
09/27 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
09/29 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
09/30 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
10/01 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
10/03 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live
10/04 – Washington, DC @ Echostage
10/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/10 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
10/11 – New York, NY @ Rooftop at Pier 17
10/13 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
10/14 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
10/16 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
10/18 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
10/19 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live
10/21 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/22 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
10/24 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
10/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
10/27 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden
10/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center
10/30 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall
11/01 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
11/03 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
11/04 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/06 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/07 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live
11/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall
11/13 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
11/14 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
11/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
11/20 – Sao Paolo, BR @ Cine Joia
11/22 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Niceto Club
11/23 – Santiago, CL @ Teatro Cariola
11/25 – Lima, PE @ Scencia
11/28 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Puebla
02/29 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
03/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
03/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
03/05 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
03/06 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
03/08 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle
03/09 – Prague, CZ @ Sasazu
03/11 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
03/12 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
03/13 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
03/15 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan
03/18 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
03/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
03/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
03/22 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
03/24 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia
03/25 – Manchester, UK @ Academy
03/26 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
03/30 – Melbourne, AU @ Palais Theatre
04/02 – Sydney, AU @ Roundhouse
04/03 – Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall
04/05 – Auckland, NZ @ Auckland Town Hall