How to Get Tickets to Eric Nam’s 2023-2024 Tour

Eric Nam has laid out his “House on a Hill” world tour across 2023 and 2024. Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

The Korean-American singer’s latest global trek comes on the heels of his massive “There and Back Again” tour and 2022 album of the same name.

What Is Eric Nam’s Next Tour?

Eric Nam’s “House on a Hill” world tour kicks off in Dallas on September 16th. After stops to Austin and Houston, Nam spends three nights in Florida between Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale, then heads north to Atlanta, Nashville, and Charlotte. He plays Washington, DC on October 4th, Philadelphia on October 10th, and New York on October 11th on his way to Canada for shows in Montreal and Toronto. Following Midwest dates in Detroit, Chicago, St. Louis, and more, the “I Don’t Know You Anymore” artist travels to Denver and Salt Lake City. On the West Coast, he hits Seattle, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping the North American leg in Phoenix on November 15th.

Later that month, Nam embarks to South America starting in Sao Paolo, Brazil on November 20th. He settles for one night each in Argentina, Chile, and Peru, then hosts his final 2023 performance in Mexico City on November 28th.

Nam resumes in 2024 with a European and UK tour beginning in Oslo, Norway on February 29th. He opens March in Stockholm, then proceeds to Berlin, Munich, Paris, Milan, and more throughout the month. He headlines two nights in Amsterdam on March 19th and 20th, then launches a UK run in Glasgow on March 22nd. He dips out to Dublin on March 24th, then concludes the European trip in London on March 26th.

The final leg launches in Melbourne, Australia on March 30th. Nam continues across the continent to Sydney on April 2nd and Brisbane on April 3rd before wrapping his Pacific dates in Auckland, New Zealand on April 5th.

Who Is Opening for Eric Nam on Tour?

The “House on a Hill” world tour will feature support from Alexander Stewart and Jamie Miller in North America, Alex Porat in Europe, GRACE in the UK, and Keenan Te in Australia and New Zealand.

How Can I Get Tickets for Eric Nam’s 2023-2024 Tour?

Early access to tickets for Eric Nam’s North American “House on a Hill” world tour will open on Wednesday, June 28th via artist pre-sale, venue-specific offers, and a Live Nation pre-sale (using access code DISCO).

General public on-sale follows on Friday, June 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Tickets for dates in Latin America and Europe — including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Czech Republic, and Switzerland — will also go on-sale Friday, June 30th. Tickets for the Australian and New Zealand leg will reach the general public on Thursday, July 6th via Ticketmaster.

Once tickets to Eric Nam’s international concerts go up for grabs, check for seats and deals on Viagogo.

Alternatively, claim your spot to any of his upcoming live performances via StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Eric Nam’s 2023-2024 Tour Dates?

See Eric Nam’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his future shows here.

Eric Nam 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

09/16 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

09/17 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

09/19 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

09/21 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

09/23 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

09/24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

09/26– Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

09/27 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

09/29 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

09/30 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

10/01 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

10/03 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live

10/04 – Washington, DC @ Echostage

10/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/10 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

10/11 – New York, NY @ Rooftop at Pier 17

10/13 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

10/14 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

10/16 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

10/18 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

10/19 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live

10/21 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/22 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/24 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

10/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

10/27 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden

10/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center

10/30 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall

11/01 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

11/03 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/04 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/06 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/07 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live

11/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall

11/13 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

11/14 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

11/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

11/20 – Sao Paolo, BR @ Cine Joia

11/22 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Niceto Club

11/23 – Santiago, CL @ Teatro Cariola

11/25 – Lima, PE @ Scencia

11/28 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Puebla

02/29 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

03/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

03/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

03/05 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

03/06 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

03/08 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

03/09 – Prague, CZ @ Sasazu

03/11 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

03/12 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

03/13 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

03/15 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan

03/18 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

03/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

03/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

03/22 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

03/24 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia

03/25 – Manchester, UK @ Academy

03/26 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

03/30 – Melbourne, AU @ Palais Theatre

04/02 – Sydney, AU @ Roundhouse

04/03 – Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall

04/05 – Auckland, NZ @ Auckland Town Hall