Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Eric Nam’s 2023-2024 Tour

The "House on a Hill" world tour hosts dates in North and South America, Europe, and Australia

Advertisement
eric nam tickets tour 2023 2024 house on a hill world live dates presale onsale how to buy
Eric Nam, photo by Kigon Kwak
June 27, 2023 | 10:42pm ET

    Eric Nam has laid out his “House on a Hill” world tour across 2023 and 2024. Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    The Korean-American singer’s latest global trek comes on the heels of his massive “There and Back Again” tour and 2022 album of the same name.

    What Is Eric Nam’s Next Tour?

    Related Video

    Eric Nam’s “House on a Hill” world tour kicks off in Dallas on September 16th. After stops to Austin and Houston, Nam spends three nights in Florida between Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale, then heads north to Atlanta, Nashville, and Charlotte. He plays Washington, DC on October 4th, Philadelphia on October 10th, and New York on October 11th on his way to Canada for shows in Montreal and Toronto. Following Midwest dates in Detroit, Chicago, St. Louis, and more, the “I Don’t Know You Anymore” artist travels to Denver and Salt Lake City. On the West Coast, he hits Seattle, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping the North American leg in Phoenix on November 15th.

    Advertisement

    Later that month, Nam embarks to South America starting in Sao Paolo, Brazil on November 20th. He settles for one night each in Argentina, Chile, and Peru, then hosts his final 2023 performance in Mexico City on November 28th.

    Nam resumes in 2024 with a European and UK tour beginning in Oslo, Norway on February 29th. He opens March in Stockholm, then proceeds to Berlin, Munich, Paris, Milan, and more throughout the month. He headlines two nights in Amsterdam on March 19th and 20th, then launches a UK run in Glasgow on March 22nd. He dips out to Dublin on March 24th, then concludes the European trip in London on March 26th.

    The final leg launches in Melbourne, Australia on March 30th. Nam continues across the continent to Sydney on April 2nd and Brisbane on April 3rd before wrapping his Pacific dates in Auckland, New Zealand on April 5th.

    Advertisement

    Who Is Opening for Eric Nam on Tour?

    The “House on a Hill” world tour will feature support from Alexander Stewart and Jamie Miller in North America, Alex Porat in Europe, GRACE in the UK, and Keenan Te in Australia and New Zealand.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Eric Nam’s 2023-2024 Tour?

    Early access to tickets for Eric Nam’s North American “House on a Hill” world tour will open on Wednesday, June 28th via artist pre-sale, venue-specific offers, and a Live Nation pre-sale (using access code DISCO).

    General public on-sale follows on Friday, June 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    Tickets for dates in Latin America and Europe — including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Czech Republic, and Switzerland — will also go on-sale Friday, June 30th. Tickets for the Australian and New Zealand leg will reach the general public on Thursday, July 6th via Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets to Eric Nam’s international concerts go up for grabs, check for seats and deals on Viagogo.

    Alternatively, claim your spot to any of his upcoming live performances via StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Advertisement

    What Are Eric Nam’s 2023-2024 Tour Dates?

    See Eric Nam’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his future shows here.

    Eric Nam 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
    09/16 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
    09/17 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
    09/19 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
    09/21 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
    09/23 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
    09/24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
    09/26– Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
    09/27 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
    09/29 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
    09/30 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
    10/01 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
    10/03 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live
    10/04 – Washington, DC @ Echostage
    10/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
    10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
    10/10 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
    10/11 – New York, NY @ Rooftop at Pier 17
    10/13 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    10/14 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
    10/16 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
    10/18 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
    10/19 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live
    10/21 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
    10/22 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    10/24 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
    10/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
    10/27 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden
    10/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center
    10/30 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall
    11/01 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
    11/03 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
    11/04 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    11/06 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    11/07 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live
    11/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
    11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall
    11/13 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
    11/14 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
    11/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
    11/20 – Sao Paolo, BR @ Cine Joia
    11/22 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Niceto Club
    11/23 – Santiago, CL @ Teatro Cariola
    11/25 – Lima, PE @ Scencia
    11/28 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Puebla
    02/29 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
    03/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
    03/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
    03/05 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
    03/06 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
    03/08 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle
    03/09 – Prague, CZ @ Sasazu
    03/11 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
    03/12 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
    03/13 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
    03/15 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan
    03/18 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
    03/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
    03/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
    03/22 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
    03/24 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia
    03/25 – Manchester, UK @ Academy
    03/26 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
    03/30 – Melbourne, AU @ Palais Theatre
    04/02 – Sydney, AU @ Roundhouse
    04/03 – Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall
    04/05 – Auckland, NZ @ Auckland Town Hall

    eric nam tickets tour 2023 2024 house on a hill world live dates poster artwork onsale presale how to buy

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

foo fighters tickets 2024 tour uk international everything or not at all world live dates presale onsale dave grohl

How to Get Tickets to Foo Fighters' 2024 UK Tour

June 27, 2023

Phish tickets tour 2023

How to Get Tickets to Phish's 2023 Tour

June 27, 2023

the breeders last splash anniversary

The Breeders Announce Last Splash 30th Anniversary Edition, 2023 Tour Dates

June 27, 2023

will butler + sister squares self titled album

Will Butler + Sister Squares Announce Self-Titled Album, 2023 Tour Dates

June 27, 2023

Foo Fighters at Sonic Temple

Foo Fighters Announce UK Stadium Tour with Glastonbury-Sized Hole

June 27, 2023

Alice in Chains

Alice in Chains Announce Fall 2023 US Headlining Shows

June 26, 2023

The Used 2023 tour

The Used Announce Fall 2023 US Tour

June 26, 2023

OTTTO Bastardane 2023 tour

OTTTO and Bastardane (Bands Featuring Sons of Metallica Members) Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour

June 26, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Eric Nam's 2023-2024 Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter