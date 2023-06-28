Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Foo Fighters’ 2024 UK Tour

The six-stadium UK run launches in June

Advertisement
foo fighters tickets 2024 tour uk international everything or not at all world live dates presale onsale dave grohl
Foo Fighters, photo by Alex Kluft
June 27, 2023 | 10:38pm ET

    Foo Fighters have unveiled the “Everything or Not At All UK Tour” for 2024, and tickets are set to follow shortly behind the band’s late May LP, But Here We Are.

    Check for tickets here, and read on for more details.

    What Is Foo Fighters’ Next Tour?

    Related Video

    Foo Fighters have delivered several show-stopping sets along with notable festival appearances at Boston Calling, Sonic Temple, and Bonnaroo on their ongoing comeback tour following the 2022 passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins. Perhaps as a preview of what’s to come, the rock legends recently gave a surprise performance at Glastonbury in June.

    The 2024 “Everything or Not At All UK Tour” consists of six stadium shows across the country, starting in Manchester on June 13th. The band hits Glasgow on June 17th, followed by two nights in London on June 20th and 22nd. After a stop in Cardiff on June 25th, the English trek concludes in Birmingham on June 27th.

    Advertisement

    Who Is Opening on the Tour?

    Foo Fighters’ UK tour will feature rotating support from Wet Leg, Courtney Barnett, Shame, Loose Articles, Honeyblood, Hot Milk, and Himalayas.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Foo Fighters’ 2024 Tour?

    Fans will be able to claim tickets to Foo Fighters’ UK tour dates with early access beginning Wednesday, June 28th via artist pre-sale and venue-specific options.

    General on-sale follows on Friday, June 30th at 09:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    Once tickets to Foo Fighters’ UK concerts go up for grabs, check for seats and deals on Viagogo.

    Alternatively, find passes to all of their upcoming North American shows via StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are Foo Fighters’ 2024 UK Tour Dates?

    Check out Foo Fighters’ 2023-2024 tour dates below, and get tickets here.

    Advertisement

    Foo Fighters 2024 UK Tour Dates:
    06/13 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford Stadium ^
    06/17 – Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Stadium ~
    06/20 – London, UK @ London Stadium +
    06/22 – London, UK @ London Stadium *
    06/25 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium >
    06/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park Stadium *

    ^ = w/ Wet Leg and Loose Articles
    ~ = w/ Courtney Barnett and Honeyblood
    + = w/ Wet Leg and Shame
    * = w/ Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk
    > = w/ Wet Leg and Himalayas

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

eric nam tickets tour 2023 2024 house on a hill world live dates presale onsale how to buy

How to Get Tickets to Eric Nam's 2023-2024 Tour

June 27, 2023

Phish tickets tour 2023

How to Get Tickets to Phish's 2023 Tour

June 27, 2023

the breeders last splash anniversary

The Breeders Announce Last Splash 30th Anniversary Edition, 2023 Tour Dates

June 27, 2023

will butler + sister squares self titled album

Will Butler + Sister Squares Announce Self-Titled Album, 2023 Tour Dates

June 27, 2023

Foo Fighters at Sonic Temple

Foo Fighters Announce UK Stadium Tour with Glastonbury-Sized Hole

June 27, 2023

Alice in Chains

Alice in Chains Announce Fall 2023 US Headlining Shows

June 26, 2023

The Used 2023 tour

The Used Announce Fall 2023 US Tour

June 26, 2023

OTTTO Bastardane 2023 tour

OTTTO and Bastardane (Bands Featuring Sons of Metallica Members) Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour

June 26, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Foo Fighters' 2024 UK Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter