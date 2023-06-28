How to Get Tickets to Foo Fighters’ 2024 UK Tour

Foo Fighters have unveiled the “Everything or Not At All UK Tour” for 2024, and tickets are set to follow shortly behind the band’s late May LP, But Here We Are.

Check for tickets here, and read on for more details.

What Is Foo Fighters’ Next Tour?

Foo Fighters have delivered several show-stopping sets along with notable festival appearances at Boston Calling, Sonic Temple, and Bonnaroo on their ongoing comeback tour following the 2022 passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins. Perhaps as a preview of what’s to come, the rock legends recently gave a surprise performance at Glastonbury in June.

The 2024 “Everything or Not At All UK Tour” consists of six stadium shows across the country, starting in Manchester on June 13th. The band hits Glasgow on June 17th, followed by two nights in London on June 20th and 22nd. After a stop in Cardiff on June 25th, the English trek concludes in Birmingham on June 27th.

Who Is Opening on the Tour?

Foo Fighters’ UK tour will feature rotating support from Wet Leg, Courtney Barnett, Shame, Loose Articles, Honeyblood, Hot Milk, and Himalayas.

How Can I Get Tickets for Foo Fighters’ 2024 Tour?

Fans will be able to claim tickets to Foo Fighters’ UK tour dates with early access beginning Wednesday, June 28th via artist pre-sale and venue-specific options.

General on-sale follows on Friday, June 30th at 09:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Once tickets to Foo Fighters’ UK concerts go up for grabs, check for seats and deals on Viagogo.

Alternatively, find passes to all of their upcoming North American shows via StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Foo Fighters’ 2024 UK Tour Dates?

Check out Foo Fighters’ 2023-2024 tour dates below, and get tickets here.

Foo Fighters 2024 UK Tour Dates:

06/13 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford Stadium ^

06/17 – Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Stadium ~

06/20 – London, UK @ London Stadium +

06/22 – London, UK @ London Stadium *

06/25 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium >

06/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park Stadium *

^ = w/ Wet Leg and Loose Articles

~ = w/ Courtney Barnett and Honeyblood

+ = w/ Wet Leg and Shame

* = w/ Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk

> = w/ Wet Leg and Himalayas