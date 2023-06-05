How to Get Tickets to Guns N’ Roses’ 2023 World Tour

Guns N’ Roses are set to embark on an extensive 2023 world tour, playing shows across the UK, Europe, and North America in the coming months (get tickets here).

Since the band reunited with classic members Slash and Duff McKagan in 2016, GN’R have remained one of the most successful touring acts in the world. Previous outings such as the “Not In This Lifetime Tour” (2016 through 2019) grossed $584.2 million, and the US leg of the band’s “We’re F’N’ Back! Tour” in 2021 grossed an additional $50 million alone.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting a new studio album from Axl Rose and company. The Hard Skool EP was a nice tide-over, featuring re-tooled versions of previously unreleased songs from the Chinese Democracy sessions, but Slash said this past October that GN’R hope to hit the studio to finally record a proper album.

Grab tickets here, and read on for more details.

What Is Guns N’ Roses’ Next Tour?

Guns N’ Roses’ 2023 world tour consists of an early summer UK/European leg and a late summer / early fall North American leg.

The first leg kicks off June 5th in the Middle East with a show in Tel Aviv, Israel. From there, the band will play shows in Spain, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Romania, Hungary, and Greece. With multiple days off in between most dates, the entire leg will run through July 22nd.

After a couple weeks break, the band then launches the North American leg on August 5th in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, followed by a show in Montreal on the 8th. GN’R then dips stateside on August 11th for a gig in Hersey, Pennsylvania, before hitting large markets across the US such as Boston, Chicago, New York metropolitan area (East Rutherford, NJ), Houston, Hollywood, and more, playing numerous stadiums and arenas along the way. A final show on October 16th in Vancouver concludes the itinerary, which also includes an October 8th headlining appearance at Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California.

Who Is Opening for Guns N’ Roses on Tour?

Alice in Chains, The Pretenders, Carrie Underwood, Dirty Honey, and The Warning are among the rotating cast of supporting acts set to join GN’R on their road.

How Can I Get Tickets to Guns N’ Roses’ 2023 World Tour?

You can find tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Guns N’ Roses’ 2023 Tour Dates?

You can see a full list of Guns N’ Roses’ 2023 tour dates below. Get tickets to their upcoming concerts here.

Guns N’ Roses 2023 Tour Dates:

06/05 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Park Hayarkon

06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

06/12 – Vigo, ES @ Estadio Abanca Balaídos

06/15 – Dessel, BE @ Grasspop Metal Meeting

06/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell

06/21 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock

06/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park

06/30 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park

07/03 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsch Bank Park

07/05 – Bern, CH @ BERNEXPO

07/08 – Rome, IT @ Circo Massimo

07/11 – Landgraaf, NL @ Megaland

07/13 – Paris, FR @ La Defense

07/16 – Bucharest, RO @ National Arena

07/19 – Budapest, HU @ Puskás Arena

07/22 – Athens, GR @ Olympic Stadium

08/05 – Moncton, NB @ Medavie Blue Cross Stadium *

08/08 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau *

08/11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium ^

08/15 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium ^

08/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park ^

08/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^

08/24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field ^

08/26 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park *

08/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

09/01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center #

09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^

09/06 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena #

09/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium ^

09/12 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena !

09/15 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live !

09/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown Festival

09/20 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum #

09/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium +

09/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome +

09/28 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park +

10/01 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium +

10/06 – Indio CA @ Power Trip Festival

10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field +

10/14 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena %

10/16 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place +

* = w/ Carrie Underwood

^ = w/ The Pretenders

# = w/ Dirty Honey

! = w/ The Warning

+ = w/ Alice in Chains

% = support TBA