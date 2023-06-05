Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Guns N’ Roses’ 2023 World Tour

The hard-rock legends will head across the UK, Europe, and North America

Advertisement
how to get guns n roses tickets
Guns N’ Roses, photo by Amy Harris
June 5, 2023 | 10:16am ET

    Guns N’ Roses are set to embark on an extensive 2023 world tour, playing shows across the UK, Europe, and North America in the coming months (get tickets here).

    Since the band reunited with classic members Slash and Duff McKagan in 2016, GN’R have remained one of the most successful touring acts in the world. Previous outings such as the “Not In This Lifetime Tour” (2016 through 2019) grossed $584.2 million, and the US leg of the band’s “We’re F’N’ Back! Tour” in 2021 grossed an additional $50 million alone.

    Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting a new studio album from Axl Rose and company. The Hard Skool EP was a nice tide-over, featuring re-tooled versions of previously unreleased songs from the Chinese Democracy sessions, but Slash said this past October that GN’R hope to hit the studio to finally record a proper album.

    Advertisement

    Grab tickets here, and read on for more details.

    What Is Guns N’ Roses’ Next Tour?

    Guns N’ Roses’ 2023 world tour consists of an early summer UK/European leg and a late summer / early fall North American leg.

    The first leg kicks off June 5th in the Middle East with a show in Tel Aviv, Israel. From there, the band will play shows in Spain, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Romania, Hungary, and Greece. With multiple days off in between most dates, the entire leg will run through July 22nd.

    After a couple weeks break, the band then launches the North American leg on August 5th in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, followed by a show in Montreal on the 8th. GN’R then dips stateside on August 11th for a gig in Hersey, Pennsylvania, before hitting large markets across the US such as Boston, Chicago, New York metropolitan area (East Rutherford, NJ), Houston, Hollywood, and more, playing numerous stadiums and arenas along the way. A final show on October 16th in Vancouver concludes the itinerary, which also includes an October 8th headlining appearance at Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California.

    Who Is Opening for Guns N’ Roses on Tour?

    Alice in ChainsThe PretendersCarrie UnderwoodDirty Honey, and The Warning are among the rotating cast of supporting acts set to join GN’R on their road.

    How Can I Get Tickets to Guns N’ Roses’ 2023 World Tour?

    You can find tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are Guns N’ Roses’ 2023 Tour Dates?

    You can see a full list of Guns N’ Roses’ 2023 tour dates below. Get tickets to their upcoming concerts here.

    Advertisement

    Guns N’ Roses 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/05 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Park Hayarkon
    06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
    06/12 – Vigo, ES @ Estadio Abanca Balaídos
    06/15 – Dessel, BE @ Grasspop Metal Meeting
    06/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell
    06/21 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock
    06/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park
    06/30 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
    07/03 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsch Bank Park
    07/05 – Bern, CH @ BERNEXPO
    07/08 – Rome, IT @ Circo Massimo
    07/11 – Landgraaf, NL @ Megaland
    07/13 – Paris, FR @ La Defense
    07/16 – Bucharest, RO @ National Arena
    07/19 – Budapest, HU @ Puskás Arena
    07/22 – Athens, GR @ Olympic Stadium
    08/05 – Moncton, NB @ Medavie Blue Cross Stadium *
    08/08 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau *
    08/11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium ^
    08/15 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium ^
    08/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park ^
    08/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^
    08/24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field ^
    08/26 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park *
    08/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #
    09/01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center #
    09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^
    09/06 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena #
    09/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium ^
    09/12 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena !
    09/15 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live !
    09/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown Festival
    09/20 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum #
    09/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium +
    09/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome +
    09/28 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park +
    10/01 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium +
    10/06 – Indio CA @ Power Trip Festival
    10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
    10/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field +
    10/14 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena %
    10/16 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place +

    * = w/ Carrie Underwood
    ^ = w/ The Pretenders
    # = w/ Dirty Honey
    ! = w/ The Warning
    + = w/ Alice in Chains
    % = support TBA

    Guns N Roses tour poster 2023

     

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Brian Eno Announces First-Ever Solo Tour

June 5, 2023

boris melvins tour 2023

Boris and Melvins Announce 2023 US Co-Headlining Tour

June 5, 2023

Billy Joel tickets 2023 tour live shows dates how to buy presale code onsale madison square garden msg residency

How to Get Tickets to Billy Joel's 2023 Tour and Final MSG Shows

June 4, 2023

Enrique Iglesias Pitbull Ricky Martin tickets the trilogy tour 2023 presale code onsale

Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull y Ricky Martin: Cómo Comprar Entradas

June 2, 2023

unknown mortal orchestra 2023 tour dates tiny desk concert npr music indie rock news listen watch

Unknown Mortal Orchestra Expand 2023 Tour, Unveil Tiny Desk Concert: Watch

June 2, 2023

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Las Vegas, NV taylor swift the eras tour las vegas concert review

Taylor Swift Anuncia Las Fechas de "The Eras Tour" en México, Argentina y Brasil

June 2, 2023

Taylor Swift on "The Eras Tour"

Taylor Swift Announces "The Eras Tour" Dates in Mexico, Argentina, and Brasil

June 2, 2023

Protomartyr Formal Growth in the Desert

Protomartyr Unveil New Album Formal Growth in the Desert: Stream

June 2, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Guns N' Roses' 2023 World Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter