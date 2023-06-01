How to Get Tickets to Joji’s 2023 Tour

Joji is hitting the road in 2023 for his “Pandemonium Tour,” and tickets are going on sale soon. The Japanese internet phenomenon-turned-alternative R&B artist is headed across North America this fall in support of his 2022 album Smithereens, which included the hit single “Glimpse of Us.”
Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.
What Is Joji’s Next Tour?
After a brief stint in Europe this August, Joji’s “Pandemonium Tour” will continue with a 22-date North American arena trek kicking off in Houston on September 29th. He’ll make stops in cities like Los Angeles, Portland, Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and more before the finale in Orlando on November 8th.
Who Is Opening for Joji on Tour?
Producer Kenny Beats will support Joji on most nights of the “Pandemonium Tour,” with ski-masked emo rap artist Lil Toe (Ammo) and rapper SavageRealm serving as additional support on certain dates.
How Can I Get Tickets for Joji’s 2023 “Pandemonium Tour?“
A Live Nation pre-sale for Joji’s “Pandemonium Tour” begin June 7th at 10:00 a.m. local (use code DISCO) with general sale following June 9th at 10:00 a.m. local via Ticketmaster.
Once tickets are on sale, they’ll also be available at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
What Are Joji’s 2023 Dates?
See the full list of dates below, and make sure you hit up the pre-sale here.
Joji 2023 Tour Dates:
08/05 – 08/06 – San Diego, CA @ Bleached Festival
08/17 – London, UK @ Gunnersbury Park
08/19 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
08/20 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja
08/22 – Amsterdam, NE @ AFAS Live
08/23 – Zürich, CH @ Zurich Openair
08/24 – Milan, IT @ Carroponte
09/29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *
09/30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *
10/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena
10/09 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/11 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
10/14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/17 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
10/24 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/25 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
10/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
11/01 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
11/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/06 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/08 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
* = not including Kenny Beats