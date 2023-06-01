Menu
How to Get Tickets to Joji’s 2023 Tour

Special guest Kenny Beats joins the singer this fall

Joji tickets pandemonium 2023 tour dates
Joji, photo via Instagram
June 1, 2023 | 4:06pm ET

    Joji is hitting the road in 2023 for his “Pandemonium Tour,” and tickets are going on sale soon. The Japanese internet phenomenon-turned-alternative R&B artist is headed across North America this fall in support of his 2022 album Smithereens, which included the hit single “Glimpse of Us.”

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Joji’s Next Tour?

    After a brief stint in Europe this August, Joji’s “Pandemonium Tour” will continue with a 22-date North American arena trek kicking off in Houston on September 29th. He’ll make stops in cities like Los Angeles, Portland, Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and more before the finale in Orlando on November 8th.

    Who Is Opening for Joji on Tour?

    Producer Kenny Beats will support Joji on most nights of the “Pandemonium Tour,” with ski-masked emo rap artist Lil Toe (Ammo) and rapper SavageRealm serving as additional support on certain dates.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Joji’s 2023 “Pandemonium Tour?

    A Live Nation pre-sale for Joji’s “Pandemonium Tour” begin June 7th at 10:00 a.m. local (use code DISCO) with general sale following June 9th at 10:00 a.m. local via Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on sale, they’ll also be available at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower  than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are Joji’s 2023 Dates?

    See the full list of dates below, and make sure you hit up the pre-sale here.

    Joji 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/05 – 08/06 – San Diego, CA @ Bleached Festival
    08/17 – London, UK @ Gunnersbury Park
    08/19 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
    08/20 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja
    08/22 – Amsterdam, NE @ AFAS Live
    08/23 – Zürich, CH @ Zurich Openair
    08/24 – Milan, IT @ Carroponte
    09/29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *
    09/30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *
    10/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    10/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
    10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena
    10/09 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    10/11 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    10/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    10/14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    10/17 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    10/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    10/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
    10/24 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    10/25 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
    10/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    10/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    10/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    11/01 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
    11/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    11/06 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    11/08 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

    * = not including Kenny Beats

    Joji tickets pandemonium 2023 tour dates

