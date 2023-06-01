How to Get Tickets to Joji’s 2023 Tour

Joji is hitting the road in 2023 for his “Pandemonium Tour,” and tickets are going on sale soon. The Japanese internet phenomenon-turned-alternative R&B artist is headed across North America this fall in support of his 2022 album Smithereens, which included the hit single “Glimpse of Us.”

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Joji’s Next Tour?

After a brief stint in Europe this August, Joji’s “Pandemonium Tour” will continue with a 22-date North American arena trek kicking off in Houston on September 29th. He’ll make stops in cities like Los Angeles, Portland, Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and more before the finale in Orlando on November 8th.

Who Is Opening for Joji on Tour?

Producer Kenny Beats will support Joji on most nights of the “Pandemonium Tour,” with ski-masked emo rap artist Lil Toe (Ammo) and rapper SavageRealm serving as additional support on certain dates.

How Can I Get Tickets for Joji’s 2023 “Pandemonium Tour?“

A Live Nation pre-sale for Joji’s “Pandemonium Tour” begin June 7th at 10:00 a.m. local (use code DISCO) with general sale following June 9th at 10:00 a.m. local via Ticketmaster.

Once tickets are on sale, they’ll also be available at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Joji’s 2023 Dates?

See the full list of dates below, and make sure you hit up the pre-sale here.

Joji 2023 Tour Dates:

08/05 – 08/06 – San Diego, CA @ Bleached Festival

08/17 – London, UK @ Gunnersbury Park

08/19 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

08/20 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja

08/22 – Amsterdam, NE @ AFAS Live

08/23 – Zürich, CH @ Zurich Openair

08/24 – Milan, IT @ Carroponte

09/29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

09/30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *

10/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena

10/09 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/11 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/17 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

10/24 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/25 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

10/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

11/01 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

11/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/06 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/08 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

* = not including Kenny Beats