How to Get Tickets to Karol G’s 2023 Tour Dates

The "MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO" tour runs into September

Karol G, photo courtesy of artist
June 1, 2023 | 11:49am ET

    Karol G has unveiled her 2023 “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” tour, and tickets to the 12-city, summer stadium jaunt arrive after an already standout year for the Colombian singer, who released her fourth LP of the same name in February and made her Saturday Night Live debut in early April.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Karol G’s Next Tour?

    Karol G will make one appearance prior to the launch of her “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” tour with a headlining slot at Chicago’s Lollapalooza on August 3rd. She’ll kick off her solo North American trek in Las Vegas on August 11th, followed by performances at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on August 18th and 19th, Dallas’ Cotton Bowl on September 2nd, and more. The stadium set closes in East Rutherford. New Jersey on September 7th and 8th.

    Related Video

    Update: Karol G has added new headlining stadium shows in San Fransisco, San Antonio, Chicago, Atlanta, Orlando, and Boston.

    Who Is Opening for Karol G on Tour?

    No openers or supporting acts have been announced to join Karol G on the “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” tour.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Karol G’s 2023 Tour?

    For the newly announced dates, registration for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is now ongoing through Sunday, June 4th. The Verified Fan pre-sale will commence on Wednesday, May 7th, followed by a general on-sale on Friday, June 9th at 12:00 p.m. via Ticketmaster.

    Cash App Card customers can also access an exclusive pre-sale beginning Thursday, June 8th.

    Tickets to Karol G’s upcoming live dates via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are Karol G’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Karol G’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her future concerts here.

    Karol G 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
    08/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
    08/18 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
    08/19 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
    08/25 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
    08/26 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
    08/29 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
    08/31 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
    09/02 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl
    09/07 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
    09/08 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
    09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
    09/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
    09/24 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
    09/28 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Karol G 2023 tour stadium tour dates tickets manana sera bonito summer

