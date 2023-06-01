How to Get Tickets to Karol G’s 2023 Tour Dates

Karol G has unveiled her 2023 “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” tour, and tickets to the 12-city, summer stadium jaunt arrive after an already standout year for the Colombian singer, who released her fourth LP of the same name in February and made her Saturday Night Live debut in early April.

What Is Karol G’s Next Tour?

Karol G will make one appearance prior to the launch of her “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” tour with a headlining slot at Chicago’s Lollapalooza on August 3rd. She’ll kick off her solo North American trek in Las Vegas on August 11th, followed by performances at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on August 18th and 19th, Dallas’ Cotton Bowl on September 2nd, and more. The stadium set closes in East Rutherford. New Jersey on September 7th and 8th.

Update: Karol G has added new headlining stadium shows in San Fransisco, San Antonio, Chicago, Atlanta, Orlando, and Boston.

Who Is Opening for Karol G on Tour?

No openers or supporting acts have been announced to join Karol G on the “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” tour.

How Can I Get Tickets for Karol G’s 2023 Tour?

For the newly announced dates, registration for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is now ongoing through Sunday, June 4th. The Verified Fan pre-sale will commence on Wednesday, May 7th, followed by a general on-sale on Friday, June 9th at 12:00 p.m. via Ticketmaster.

Cash App Card customers can also access an exclusive pre-sale beginning Thursday, June 8th.

What Are Karol G’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Karol G’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her future concerts here.

Karol G 2023 Tour Dates:

08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

08/18 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

08/19 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

08/25 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

08/26 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

08/29 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

08/31 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

09/02 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl

09/07 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/08 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

09/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

09/24 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

09/28 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium