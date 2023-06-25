Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Kim Petras’ “Feed the Beast World Tour”

The 2023-2024 trek hits North America, the UK, and Europe

Advertisement
kim petras tickets feed the beast tour 2023 2024 live dates presale code onsale how to buy
Kim Petras, photo by Joey James
June 25, 2023 | 7:46pm ET

    Kim Petras has unleashed tickets to her “Feed the Beast World Tour,” lasting through Spring 2024. Find seats here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    The massive global trek caps off a historic year for the German singer, who became the first openly transgender artist to win a Grammy and top the Billboard Hot 100 — for the Sam Smith collab “Unholy” — before releasing her debut album, Feed the Beast, in June.

    What Is Kim Petras’ Next Tour?

    After opening for the Jonas Brothers in August and summer festival appearances at Montreal’s Osheaga Music Festival and Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful, Kim Petras’ “Feed the Beast World Tour” kicks off in Austin on September 27th, followed by East Coast dates including Miami; Boston; Brooklyn, New York; Washington, DC; and Philadelphia. After stops in Toronto, Chicago, and Minneapolis, Petras moves west to close out October between Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, and San Francisco. The Slut Pop singer headlines Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater on November 1st, then hits Denver on November 8th and Nashville on November 11th. She spends two more days in Texas from Dallas to Houston before a performance in Phoenix and the North American leg’s closing night in San Diego on November 22nd.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Petras resumes in 2024 with a European tour beginning in Birmingham, UK on February 13th. She’ll will host shows in Glasgow, Manchester, and London, then continue through Europe to Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, and more. The “Feed the Beast World Tour” will conclude in Milan, Italy on March 5th.

    Who Is Opening for Kim Petras on Tour?

    The “Feed the Beast World Tour” does not feature any opening or supporting acts at the time. However, Kim Petras has built up quite the catalogue of co-stars to share the stage with ahead of her headlining trek, including Nicki Minaj, Sam Smith, and Paris Hilton.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Kim Petras’ 2023-2024 Tour?

    Several early access options to claim tickets for the North American “Feed the Beast” dates are ongoing, including an artist-hosted pre-sale and a Live Nation pre-sale running through Sunday, June 25th (use access code DISCO).

    Advertisement

    General public on-sale follows on Monday, June 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Alternatively, check for seats and deals via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    European and UK dates will also reach general on-sale starting Monday, June 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Once tickets for Kim Petras’ international concerts go up for grabs, visit Viagogo.

    Advertisement

    What Are Kim Petras’ 2023-2024 Tour Dates?

    See Kim Petras’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her future shows here.

    Kim Petras 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
    08/04 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *
    08/06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
    09/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival
    09/27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
    09/30 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater
    10/01 – Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena
    10/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
    10/07 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    10/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage
    10/12 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
    10/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center
    10/16 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
    10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
    10/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
    10/23 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
    10/26 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
    10/27 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
    10/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
    11/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
    11/08 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
    11/11 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium
    11/13 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
    11/14 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
    11/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
    11/22 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
    02/13 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham
    02/15 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow
    02/16 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
    02/19 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
    02/24 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
    02/25 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
    02/27 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
    02/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
    03/01 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
    03/02 – Warsaw, PL @ EXPO XXI
    03/04 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
    03/05 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

    * = w/ Jonas Brothers, Conan Gray, and Charlieonnafriday

    kim petras tour dates feed the beast

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

doja cat tickets the scarlet tour 2023 live dates presale code onsale verified fan how to buy

How to Get Tickets to Doja Cat's 2023 Tour

June 25, 2023

Portugal The Man Chris Black Saved My Life new album stream 2023 tour dates

Portugal. The Man Share New Album Chris Black Changed My Life: Stream

June 23, 2023

zombies 2023 tour dates north america psychedelic pop rock music news tickets

The Zombies Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

June 23, 2023

doja cat 2023 north american the scarlet tour dates ice spice doechii

Doja Cat Announces "The Scarlet Tour" with Ice Spice and Doechii

June 23, 2023

magnetic fields anniversary tour 69 love songs 25th indie rock pop music news listen tickets

The Magnetic Fields Announce 69 Love Songs 25th Anniversary Tour

June 22, 2023

Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons new album tour 2023

Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons Announce New Album, Unveil "Schizophrenia": Stream

June 22, 2023

cannibal corpse 2023 album

Cannibal Corpse Announce New Album and Tour with Mayhem, Unleash "Blood Blind": Stream

June 22, 2023

gorillaz cancel us tour dates getaway shows

Gorillaz Cancel Run of US "Getaway Shows"

June 22, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Kim Petras' "Feed the Beast World Tour"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter