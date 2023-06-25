How to Get Tickets to Kim Petras’ “Feed the Beast World Tour”

Kim Petras has unleashed tickets to her “Feed the Beast World Tour,” lasting through Spring 2024. Find seats here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

The massive global trek caps off a historic year for the German singer, who became the first openly transgender artist to win a Grammy and top the Billboard Hot 100 — for the Sam Smith collab “Unholy” — before releasing her debut album, Feed the Beast, in June.

What Is Kim Petras’ Next Tour?

After opening for the Jonas Brothers in August and summer festival appearances at Montreal’s Osheaga Music Festival and Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful, Kim Petras’ “Feed the Beast World Tour” kicks off in Austin on September 27th, followed by East Coast dates including Miami; Boston; Brooklyn, New York; Washington, DC; and Philadelphia. After stops in Toronto, Chicago, and Minneapolis, Petras moves west to close out October between Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, and San Francisco. The Slut Pop singer headlines Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater on November 1st, then hits Denver on November 8th and Nashville on November 11th. She spends two more days in Texas from Dallas to Houston before a performance in Phoenix and the North American leg’s closing night in San Diego on November 22nd.

Petras resumes in 2024 with a European tour beginning in Birmingham, UK on February 13th. She’ll will host shows in Glasgow, Manchester, and London, then continue through Europe to Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, and more. The “Feed the Beast World Tour” will conclude in Milan, Italy on March 5th.

Who Is Opening for Kim Petras on Tour?

The “Feed the Beast World Tour” does not feature any opening or supporting acts at the time. However, Kim Petras has built up quite the catalogue of co-stars to share the stage with ahead of her headlining trek, including Nicki Minaj, Sam Smith, and Paris Hilton.

How Can I Get Tickets for Kim Petras’ 2023-2024 Tour?

Several early access options to claim tickets for the North American “Feed the Beast” dates are ongoing, including an artist-hosted pre-sale and a Live Nation pre-sale running through Sunday, June 25th (use access code DISCO).

General public on-sale follows on Monday, June 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, check for seats and deals via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

European and UK dates will also reach general on-sale starting Monday, June 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Once tickets for Kim Petras’ international concerts go up for grabs, visit Viagogo.

What Are Kim Petras’ 2023-2024 Tour Dates?

See Kim Petras’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her future shows here.

Kim Petras 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

08/04 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

08/06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

09/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

09/27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

09/30 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater

10/01 – Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena

10/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

10/07 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage

10/12 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

10/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

10/16 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

10/23 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

10/26 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

10/27 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

10/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

11/08 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

11/11 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium

11/13 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

11/14 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

11/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

11/22 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

02/13 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham

02/15 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow

02/16 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

02/19 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

02/24 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

02/25 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

02/27 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

02/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

03/01 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

03/02 – Warsaw, PL @ EXPO XXI

03/04 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

03/05 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

* = w/ Jonas Brothers, Conan Gray, and Charlieonnafriday