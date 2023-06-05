Menu
How to Get Tickets to MANÁ’s 2023 Tour

The North American trek follows their extended Los Angeles residency

MANÁ, photo by Chris Costoso
June 5, 2023 | 4:35pm ET

    MANÁ have already launched their 2023 “México Lindo Y Querido” tour, but now the Mexican rock legends have announced tickets to even more dates for an expanded North American trek.

    “Get ready, we’re coming with a brand new production and all our hits,” the band shared a statement ahead of their spring leg. “We’re excited to be back on the road and see all our fans in the US. This isn’t just a concert tour, it’s a celebration of life.”

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is MANÁ’s Next Tour?

    Following an initial Latin American run in 2022 and an extended Los Angeles residency in early 2o23, MANÁ’s “México Lindo Y Querido” tour went into full-swing with a spring 2023 circuit that concluded in May. The “Oye Mi Amor” group will resume on September 1st in Houston, followed by two nights in Dallas and stops to Las Vegas, Denver, and more.

    MANÁ open October at Chicago’s United Center before launching their latest batch of live dates in Philadelphia on October 21st. They continue along the East Coast to Newark, New Jersey; Orlando; and Hollywood, Florida, then hit Texas for two more shows between Austin and Edinburg in early November. Aside from a previously announced double-header at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on November 24th and 25th, the “México Lindo Y Querido” tour now includes a new trip to San Diego and its new closing performance in Fresno, California on December 1st.

    Who Is Opening for MANÁ on Tour?

    There have been no confirmations regarding MANÁ’s potential openers or supporting acts, but the band has maintained their knack for surprise; their long-running LA residency has featured special guests such as The Eagles’ Joe Walsh and Panteón Rococó.

    How Can I Get Tickets for MANÁ’s 2023 Tour?

    Tickets to the new dates on MANÁ’s 2023 “México Lindo Y Querido” tour will go up for grabs on Friday, June 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    You can also browse for tickets to all of MANÁ’s upcoming live dates via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are MANÁ’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See MANÁ’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here. New dates are in bold.

    MANÁ 2023 Tour Dates:
    09/01 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    09/08 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    09/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
    09/22 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
    09/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    09/29 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    10/01 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    10/21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
    10/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    10/28 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    10/31 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
    11/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    11/04 – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena
    11/22 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
    11/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    11/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    12/01 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
    12/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Besame Mucho

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

