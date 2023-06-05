How to Get Tickets to MANÁ’s 2023 Tour

MANÁ have already launched their 2023 “México Lindo Y Querido” tour, but now the Mexican rock legends have announced tickets to even more dates for an expanded North American trek.

“Get ready, we’re coming with a brand new production and all our hits,” the band shared a statement ahead of their spring leg. “We’re excited to be back on the road and see all our fans in the US. This isn’t just a concert tour, it’s a celebration of life.”

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is MANÁ’s Next Tour?

Related Video

Following an initial Latin American run in 2022 and an extended Los Angeles residency in early 2o23, MANÁ’s “México Lindo Y Querido” tour went into full-swing with a spring 2023 circuit that concluded in May. The “Oye Mi Amor” group will resume on September 1st in Houston, followed by two nights in Dallas and stops to Las Vegas, Denver, and more.

Advertisement

MANÁ open October at Chicago’s United Center before launching their latest batch of live dates in Philadelphia on October 21st. They continue along the East Coast to Newark, New Jersey; Orlando; and Hollywood, Florida, then hit Texas for two more shows between Austin and Edinburg in early November. Aside from a previously announced double-header at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on November 24th and 25th, the “México Lindo Y Querido” tour now includes a new trip to San Diego and its new closing performance in Fresno, California on December 1st.

Who Is Opening for MANÁ on Tour?

There have been no confirmations regarding MANÁ’s potential openers or supporting acts, but the band has maintained their knack for surprise; their long-running LA residency has featured special guests such as The Eagles’ Joe Walsh and Panteón Rococó.

How Can I Get Tickets for MANÁ’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets to the new dates on MANÁ’s 2023 “México Lindo Y Querido” tour will go up for grabs on Friday, June 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also browse for tickets to all of MANÁ’s upcoming live dates via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are MANÁ’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See MANÁ’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here. New dates are in bold.

MANÁ 2023 Tour Dates:

09/01 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/08 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

09/22 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

09/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/29 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/01 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

10/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/28 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

10/31 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

11/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

11/04 – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena

11/22 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

11/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

11/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

12/01 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

12/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Besame Mucho