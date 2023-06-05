Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Matt Rife’s 2023-2024 Tour

The "ProbleMATTic World Tour" hits North America, Australia, and Europe

Advertisement
Matt Rife tickets 2023 ProbleMATTic world tour onsale presale code north america europe australia ashton kutcher comedy
Matt Rife, photo courtesy of the artist
June 5, 2023 | 4:30pm ET

    Comedian Matt Rife has revealed his first global comedy circuit, and tickets to the “ProbleMATTic World Tour” will extend his latest set across North America, Australia, and Europe into late 2024.

    “I couldn’t be more thrilled to live out this life long dream,” Rife shared in a statement. “To tour the world, spreading laughter, with some of my best friends, is something I never thought would be possible. I’m so grateful to get this opportunity, and it’s even more fulfilling knowing that it’s all because of the incredible people who enjoy my comedy.”

    Find seats here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Matt Rife’s Next Tour?

    Related Video

    The “ProbleMATTic World Tour” will kick off in Bend, Oregon on July 20th and continue with multiple dates each in Atlantic City, New Jersey; Las Vegas; Washington, DC; and more. In the fall, Rife hits California for three nights between Fresno, San Diego, and Riverside as well as Florida for stops in Orlando, St. Petersburg, Hollywood, Jacksonville, and Pensacola. In November, he settles in Texas for five shows and returns to California for a handful of dates including Los Angles on November 24th. The 2023 North American leg wraps with a New Year’s Eve show in Louisville, Kentucky on December 31st.

    Advertisement

    In January 2024, Rife launches his Australian jaunt in Perth on January 11th, followed by performances in Brisbane on January 13th, Sydney on January 19th, and Melbourne on January 20th.

    The second North American stretch follows with the first show in Schenectady, New York on January 31st. After a headlining date at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on February 2nd, the former MTV personality visits Detroit, Memphis, and New Orleans later in the month along with Minneapolis, Vancouver, Toronto, and more in March.  He travels west to Denver on April 5th, Boston on April 19th, and Philadelphia on April 26th before one final sweep of the country with stops to Seattle, Phoenix, Chicago, and the US finale in Nashville on June 6th.

    The concluding European leg of the “ProbleMATTic World Tour” includes a UK trip starting in Glasgow on September 3rd as well as shows in Birmingham, Manchester, and London. It wraps in Bristol on September 2nd, followed by a trek across Europe that sees Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, and more. The closing date has currently been scheduled in Milan on October 20th, 2024.

    Who Is Opening for Matt Rife on Tour?

    The “ProbleMATTic World Tour” does not appear to have set slate of openers or supporting acts, but perhaps Ashton Kutcher will make an appearance beyond the comedy circuit’s first promo.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Matt Rife’s 2023-2024 Tour?

    Tickets for the North American leg of the “ProbleMATTic World Tour” can be claimed first via Matt Rife’s artist pre-sale starting Tuesday, June 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale opens on Thursday, June 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code DISCO), along with early access options offered via various venue-specific options.

    Advertisement

    General public on-sale begins on Friday, June 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Alternatively, check for tickets and deals to all of Matt Rife’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are Matt Rife’s 2023-2024 Tour Dates?

    See Matt Rife’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his future shows here.

    Matt Rife 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
    07/20 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
    07/21 – Salem, OR @ Historic Elsinore Theatre
    07/22 – Tacoma, WA @ Pantages Theatre
    07/23 – Spokane, WA @ Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox
    07/27 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall Theatre
    08/01 – Waterloo, NY @ del Lago Resort & Casino
    08/02 – Waterloo, NY @ del Lago Resort & Casino
    08/03 – Waterloo, NY @ del Lago Resort & Casino
    08/04 – Niagara, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort
    08/05 – Niagara, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort
    08/18 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort
    08/19 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort
    08/20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort
    09/01 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
    09/02 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
    09/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
    09/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
    09/22 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall (Live Taping)
    09/23 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall (Live Taping)
    09/28 – Fresno, CA @ William Saroyan Theatre
    09/30 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre
    10/01 – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center
    10/04 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
    10/05 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts at Mahaffey Theater
    10/06 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    10/07 – Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theater
    10/08 – Pensacola, FL @ Saenger Theatre
    10/11 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
    10/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
    10/14 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theater
    10/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
    10/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
    10/19 – Wichita, KS @ Century II Concert Hall
    10/20 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Ballroom at Cox Business Convention Center
    10/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music Hall
    10/26 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
    10/28 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre
    10/29 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall
    11/02 – Ames, IA @ Stephens Auditorium
    11/03 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theatre
    11/04 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
    11/15 – Fort Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Auditorium
    11/16 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
    11/17 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
    11/18 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
    11/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
    11/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre
    11/29 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
    11/30 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
    12/01 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live
    12/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
    12/07 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
    12/08 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium
    12/09 – Evans, GA @ Columbia County Performing Arts Center
    12/10 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
    12/31 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
    01/11/24 – Perth, AU @ Perth Concert Hall
    01/13/24 – Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall
    01/19/24 – Sydney, AU @ State Theatre
    01/20/24 – Melbourne, AU @ Hamer Hall
    01/31/24 – Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre
    02/02/24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
    02/07/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
    02/08/24 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Devos Hall
    02/09/24 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
    02/14/24 – Bloomington, IN @ IU Auditorium
    02/15/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium
    02/16/24 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
    02/17/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
    02/23/24 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    02/24/24 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    02/28/24 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science
    02/29/24 – Duluth, MN @ Duluth Entertainent Convention Center
    03/01/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
    03/07/24 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place
    03/08/24 – Regina, SK @ Conexus Arts Centre
    03/09/24 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
    03/13/24 – Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre
    03/14/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
    03/15/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
    03/17/24 – Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Concert Hall at Arts Commons
    03/20/24 – London, ON @ Centennial Hall
    03/21/24 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
    03/24/24 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Concert Hall
    03/28/24 – Waterloo, NY @ del Lago Resort & Casino
    03/29/24 – Waterloo, NY @ del Lago Resort & Casino
    03/30/24 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre
    04/04/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kingsbury Hall
    04/05/24 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
    04/12/24 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre
    04/18/24 – Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium
    04/19/24 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    04/25/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
    04/26/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    04/28/24 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
    05/09/24 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
    05/10/24 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    05/16/24 – Tucson, AZ @ Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
    05/17/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
    05/30/24 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
    06/06/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    09/03/24 – Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo
    09/06/24 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
    09/07/24 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff International Arena
    09/10/24 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall Newcastle
    09/13/24 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
    09/17/24 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
    09/20/24 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon
    09/28/24 – Dublin, IE v 3Olympia Theatre
    10/01/24 – Paris, FR @ Alhambra Paris
    10/05/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Theatre Carré
    10/08/24 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt
    10/13/24 – Stockholm, SE @ Nya Cirkus
    10/18/24 – Madrid, ES @ Teatro Pavón
    10/20/24 – Milan, IT @ Santeria Toscana 31

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

MANA tickets tour 2023 band mexico Lindo Y Querido dates how to buy seats shows schedule

How to Get Tickets to MANÁ’s 2023 Tour

June 5, 2023

nothing nowhere 2023 tour

nothing,nowhere. announces 2023 North American Tour with SeeYouSpaceCowboy and More

June 5, 2023

Brian Eno Announces First-Ever Solo Tour

June 5, 2023

how to get guns n roses tickets

How to Get Tickets to Guns N' Roses' 2023 World Tour

June 5, 2023

boris melvins tour 2023

Boris and Melvins Announce 2023 US Co-Headlining Tour

June 5, 2023

Billy Joel tickets 2023 tour live shows dates how to buy presale code onsale madison square garden msg residency

How to Get Tickets to Billy Joel's 2023 Tour and Final MSG Shows

June 4, 2023

Enrique Iglesias Pitbull Ricky Martin tickets the trilogy tour 2023 presale code onsale

Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull y Ricky Martin: Cómo Comprar Entradas

June 2, 2023

unknown mortal orchestra 2023 tour dates tiny desk concert npr music indie rock news listen watch

Unknown Mortal Orchestra Expand 2023 Tour, Unveil Tiny Desk Concert: Watch

June 2, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Matt Rife's 2023-2024 Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter