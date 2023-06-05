How to Get Tickets to Matt Rife’s 2023-2024 Tour

Comedian Matt Rife has revealed his first global comedy circuit, and tickets to the “ProbleMATTic World Tour” will extend his latest set across North America, Australia, and Europe into late 2024.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled to live out this life long dream,” Rife shared in a statement. “To tour the world, spreading laughter, with some of my best friends, is something I never thought would be possible. I’m so grateful to get this opportunity, and it’s even more fulfilling knowing that it’s all because of the incredible people who enjoy my comedy.”
What Is Matt Rife’s Next Tour?
The “ProbleMATTic World Tour” will kick off in Bend, Oregon on July 20th and continue with multiple dates each in Atlantic City, New Jersey; Las Vegas; Washington, DC; and more. In the fall, Rife hits California for three nights between Fresno, San Diego, and Riverside as well as Florida for stops in Orlando, St. Petersburg, Hollywood, Jacksonville, and Pensacola. In November, he settles in Texas for five shows and returns to California for a handful of dates including Los Angles on November 24th. The 2023 North American leg wraps with a New Year’s Eve show in Louisville, Kentucky on December 31st.
In January 2024, Rife launches his Australian jaunt in Perth on January 11th, followed by performances in Brisbane on January 13th, Sydney on January 19th, and Melbourne on January 20th.
The second North American stretch follows with the first show in Schenectady, New York on January 31st. After a headlining date at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on February 2nd, the former MTV personality visits Detroit, Memphis, and New Orleans later in the month along with Minneapolis, Vancouver, Toronto, and more in March. He travels west to Denver on April 5th, Boston on April 19th, and Philadelphia on April 26th before one final sweep of the country with stops to Seattle, Phoenix, Chicago, and the US finale in Nashville on June 6th.
The concluding European leg of the “ProbleMATTic World Tour” includes a UK trip starting in Glasgow on September 3rd as well as shows in Birmingham, Manchester, and London. It wraps in Bristol on September 2nd, followed by a trek across Europe that sees Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, and more. The closing date has currently been scheduled in Milan on October 20th, 2024.
Who Is Opening for Matt Rife on Tour?
The “ProbleMATTic World Tour” does not appear to have set slate of openers or supporting acts, but perhaps Ashton Kutcher will make an appearance beyond the comedy circuit’s first promo.
How Can I Get Tickets for Matt Rife’s 2023-2024 Tour?
Tickets for the North American leg of the “ProbleMATTic World Tour” can be claimed first via Matt Rife’s artist pre-sale starting Tuesday, June 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale opens on Thursday, June 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code DISCO), along with early access options offered via various venue-specific options.
General public on-sale begins on Friday, June 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Alternatively, check for tickets and deals to all of Matt Rife’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
What Are Matt Rife’s 2023-2024 Tour Dates?
See Matt Rife’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his future shows here.
Matt Rife 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
07/20 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
07/21 – Salem, OR @ Historic Elsinore Theatre
07/22 – Tacoma, WA @ Pantages Theatre
07/23 – Spokane, WA @ Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox
07/27 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall Theatre
08/01 – Waterloo, NY @ del Lago Resort & Casino
08/02 – Waterloo, NY @ del Lago Resort & Casino
08/03 – Waterloo, NY @ del Lago Resort & Casino
08/04 – Niagara, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort
08/05 – Niagara, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort
08/18 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort
08/19 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort
08/20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort
09/01 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
09/02 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
09/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
09/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
09/22 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall (Live Taping)
09/23 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall (Live Taping)
09/28 – Fresno, CA @ William Saroyan Theatre
09/30 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre
10/01 – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center
10/04 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
10/05 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts at Mahaffey Theater
10/06 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
10/07 – Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theater
10/08 – Pensacola, FL @ Saenger Theatre
10/11 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
10/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
10/14 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theater
10/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
10/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
10/19 – Wichita, KS @ Century II Concert Hall
10/20 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Ballroom at Cox Business Convention Center
10/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music Hall
10/26 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
10/28 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre
10/29 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall
11/02 – Ames, IA @ Stephens Auditorium
11/03 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theatre
11/04 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
11/15 – Fort Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Auditorium
11/16 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
11/17 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
11/18 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
11/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
11/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre
11/29 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
11/30 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
12/01 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live
12/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
12/07 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
12/08 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium
12/09 – Evans, GA @ Columbia County Performing Arts Center
12/10 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
12/31 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
01/11/24 – Perth, AU @ Perth Concert Hall
01/13/24 – Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall
01/19/24 – Sydney, AU @ State Theatre
01/20/24 – Melbourne, AU @ Hamer Hall
01/31/24 – Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre
02/02/24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
02/07/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
02/08/24 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Devos Hall
02/09/24 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
02/14/24 – Bloomington, IN @ IU Auditorium
02/15/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium
02/16/24 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
02/17/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
02/23/24 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
02/24/24 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
02/28/24 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science
02/29/24 – Duluth, MN @ Duluth Entertainent Convention Center
03/01/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
03/07/24 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place
03/08/24 – Regina, SK @ Conexus Arts Centre
03/09/24 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
03/13/24 – Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre
03/14/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
03/15/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
03/17/24 – Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Concert Hall at Arts Commons
03/20/24 – London, ON @ Centennial Hall
03/21/24 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
03/24/24 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Concert Hall
03/28/24 – Waterloo, NY @ del Lago Resort & Casino
03/29/24 – Waterloo, NY @ del Lago Resort & Casino
03/30/24 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre
04/04/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kingsbury Hall
04/05/24 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
04/12/24 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre
04/18/24 – Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium
04/19/24 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
04/25/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
04/26/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
04/28/24 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
05/09/24 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
05/10/24 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
05/16/24 – Tucson, AZ @ Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
05/17/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
05/30/24 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
06/06/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
09/03/24 – Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo
09/06/24 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
09/07/24 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff International Arena
09/10/24 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall Newcastle
09/13/24 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
09/17/24 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
09/20/24 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon
09/28/24 – Dublin, IE v 3Olympia Theatre
10/01/24 – Paris, FR @ Alhambra Paris
10/05/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Theatre Carré
10/08/24 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt
10/13/24 – Stockholm, SE @ Nya Cirkus
10/18/24 – Madrid, ES @ Teatro Pavón
10/20/24 – Milan, IT @ Santeria Toscana 31