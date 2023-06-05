How to Get Tickets to Matt Rife’s 2023-2024 Tour

Comedian Matt Rife has revealed his first global comedy circuit, and tickets to the “ProbleMATTic World Tour” will extend his latest set across North America, Australia, and Europe into late 2024.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to live out this life long dream,” Rife shared in a statement. “To tour the world, spreading laughter, with some of my best friends, is something I never thought would be possible. I’m so grateful to get this opportunity, and it’s even more fulfilling knowing that it’s all because of the incredible people who enjoy my comedy.”

Find seats here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Matt Rife’s Next Tour?

The “ProbleMATTic World Tour” will kick off in Bend, Oregon on July 20th and continue with multiple dates each in Atlantic City, New Jersey; Las Vegas; Washington, DC; and more. In the fall, Rife hits California for three nights between Fresno, San Diego, and Riverside as well as Florida for stops in Orlando, St. Petersburg, Hollywood, Jacksonville, and Pensacola. In November, he settles in Texas for five shows and returns to California for a handful of dates including Los Angles on November 24th. The 2023 North American leg wraps with a New Year’s Eve show in Louisville, Kentucky on December 31st.

In January 2024, Rife launches his Australian jaunt in Perth on January 11th, followed by performances in Brisbane on January 13th, Sydney on January 19th, and Melbourne on January 20th.

The second North American stretch follows with the first show in Schenectady, New York on January 31st. After a headlining date at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on February 2nd, the former MTV personality visits Detroit, Memphis, and New Orleans later in the month along with Minneapolis, Vancouver, Toronto, and more in March. He travels west to Denver on April 5th, Boston on April 19th, and Philadelphia on April 26th before one final sweep of the country with stops to Seattle, Phoenix, Chicago, and the US finale in Nashville on June 6th.

The concluding European leg of the “ProbleMATTic World Tour” includes a UK trip starting in Glasgow on September 3rd as well as shows in Birmingham, Manchester, and London. It wraps in Bristol on September 2nd, followed by a trek across Europe that sees Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, and more. The closing date has currently been scheduled in Milan on October 20th, 2024.

Who Is Opening for Matt Rife on Tour?

The “ProbleMATTic World Tour” does not appear to have set slate of openers or supporting acts, but perhaps Ashton Kutcher will make an appearance beyond the comedy circuit’s first promo.

How Can I Get Tickets for Matt Rife’s 2023-2024 Tour?

Tickets for the North American leg of the “ProbleMATTic World Tour” can be claimed first via Matt Rife’s artist pre-sale starting Tuesday, June 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale opens on Thursday, June 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code DISCO), along with early access options offered via various venue-specific options.

General public on-sale begins on Friday, June 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, check for tickets and deals to all of Matt Rife’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Matt Rife’s 2023-2024 Tour Dates?

See Matt Rife’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his future shows here.

Matt Rife 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

07/20 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

07/21 – Salem, OR @ Historic Elsinore Theatre

07/22 – Tacoma, WA @ Pantages Theatre

07/23 – Spokane, WA @ Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

07/27 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall Theatre

08/01 – Waterloo, NY @ del Lago Resort & Casino

08/02 – Waterloo, NY @ del Lago Resort & Casino

08/03 – Waterloo, NY @ del Lago Resort & Casino

08/04 – Niagara, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort

08/05 – Niagara, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort

08/18 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort

08/19 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort

08/20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort

09/01 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

09/02 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

09/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

09/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

09/22 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall (Live Taping)

09/23 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall (Live Taping)

09/28 – Fresno, CA @ William Saroyan Theatre

09/30 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre

10/01 – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

10/04 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

10/05 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts at Mahaffey Theater

10/06 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

10/07 – Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theater

10/08 – Pensacola, FL @ Saenger Theatre

10/11 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

10/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

10/14 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theater

10/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

10/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

10/19 – Wichita, KS @ Century II Concert Hall

10/20 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Ballroom at Cox Business Convention Center

10/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music Hall

10/26 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

10/28 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre

10/29 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

11/02 – Ames, IA @ Stephens Auditorium

11/03 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theatre

11/04 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

11/15 – Fort Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Auditorium

11/16 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

11/17 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

11/18 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

11/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

11/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre

11/29 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

11/30 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

12/01 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live

12/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

12/07 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

12/08 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium

12/09 – Evans, GA @ Columbia County Performing Arts Center

12/10 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

12/31 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

01/11/24 – Perth, AU @ Perth Concert Hall

01/13/24 – Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall

01/19/24 – Sydney, AU @ State Theatre

01/20/24 – Melbourne, AU @ Hamer Hall

01/31/24 – Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre

02/02/24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

02/07/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

02/08/24 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Devos Hall

02/09/24 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

02/14/24 – Bloomington, IN @ IU Auditorium

02/15/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium

02/16/24 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

02/17/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

02/23/24 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

02/24/24 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

02/28/24 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science

02/29/24 – Duluth, MN @ Duluth Entertainent Convention Center

03/01/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

03/07/24 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place

03/08/24 – Regina, SK @ Conexus Arts Centre

03/09/24 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

03/13/24 – Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre

03/14/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

03/15/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

03/17/24 – Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Concert Hall at Arts Commons

03/20/24 – London, ON @ Centennial Hall

03/21/24 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

03/24/24 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Concert Hall

03/28/24 – Waterloo, NY @ del Lago Resort & Casino

03/29/24 – Waterloo, NY @ del Lago Resort & Casino

03/30/24 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre

04/04/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kingsbury Hall

04/05/24 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

04/12/24 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

04/18/24 – Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium

04/19/24 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

04/25/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center

04/26/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

04/28/24 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

05/09/24 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

05/10/24 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

05/16/24 – Tucson, AZ @ Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

05/17/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

05/30/24 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

06/06/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

09/03/24 – Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo

09/06/24 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham

09/07/24 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff International Arena

09/10/24 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall Newcastle

09/13/24 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

09/17/24 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

09/20/24 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon

09/28/24 – Dublin, IE v 3Olympia Theatre

10/01/24 – Paris, FR @ Alhambra Paris

10/05/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Theatre Carré

10/08/24 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

10/13/24 – Stockholm, SE @ Nya Cirkus

10/18/24 – Madrid, ES @ Teatro Pavón

10/20/24 – Milan, IT @ Santeria Toscana 31