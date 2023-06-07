How to Get Tickets to Noah Cyrus’ 2023 Tour

Noah Cyrus recently stepped out on her own with The Hardest Part, her first full-length album. This fall, she’ll continue to support the record with a run of tour dates spread across North America (grab tickets here). Read on to see ticketing info for Cyrus’ upcoming shows.
What Is Noah Cyrus’ 2023 Tour?
Cyrus’ “The Hardest Part Tour” kicks off at the Vogue Theater in Vancouver on August 24th. Her tour’s schedule also includes dates in Boise, Seattle, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, Detroit, Louisville, and more, as well as festival appearances at the Snohomish Block Party in Snohomish, Washington, the Treeline Music Festival in Columbia, Missouri, and the Alaska State Fair.
Who Is Opening for Noah Cyrus on Tour?
No openers or supporting acts have been announced.
How Can I Get Tickets?
Fans can sign up for a pre-sale through Cyrus’ website that begins Wednesday, June 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale is also set for Wednesday, June 7th beginning at 12:00 p.m. local time (use code DISCO). Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 9th at 10:00 a.m. via Ticketmaster.
Alternatively, check for tickets and deals to all of Cyrus’ upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
What Are Cyrus’ 2023 Tour Dates?
See Cyrus’ full tour itinerary below.
08/24 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
08/26 — Snohomish, WA @ Snohomish Block Party
08/27 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
08/29 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
08/31 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
09/01 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
09/02 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
09/04 — Palmer, AK @ Alaska State Fair
09/06 — Ogden, UTZ @ Ogden Twilight
09/07 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
09/09 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
09/10 — Chattanooga, TN @ Moon River Festival
09/12 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
09/13 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
09/15 — Columbia, SC @ The Senate
09/16 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground @ Fillmore
09/17 — Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theater
09/19 — Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
09/20 — Richmond, VA @ The National
09/21 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
09/23 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
09/24 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
09/26 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
09/27 — Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion
09/28 — Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre
09/30 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
10/01 — Columbia, MO @ Treeline Music Festival
Cyrus recently caught up with Kyle Meredith to discuss The Hardest Part, which features the Ben Gibbard collaboration “Every Beginning Ends.” Listen to that interview here.