Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Noah Cyrus’ 2023 Tour

In support of her 2022 debut, The Hardest Part

Advertisement
how to buy noah cyrus tickets 2023 tour
Noah Cyrus, photo by Amaury Nessaibia
June 6, 2023 | 11:00pm ET

    Noah Cyrus recently stepped out on her own with The Hardest Parther first full-length album. This fall, she’ll continue to support the record with a run of tour dates spread across North America (grab tickets here). Read on to see ticketing info for Cyrus’ upcoming shows.

    What Is Noah Cyrus’ 2023 Tour?

    Cyrus’ “The Hardest Part Tour” kicks off at the Vogue Theater in Vancouver on August 24th. Her tour’s schedule also includes dates in Boise, Seattle, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, Detroit, Louisville, and more, as well as festival appearances at the Snohomish Block Party in Snohomish, Washington, the Treeline Music Festival in Columbia, Missouri, and the Alaska State Fair.

    Who Is Opening for Noah Cyrus on Tour?

    No openers or supporting acts have been announced.

    How Can I Get Tickets?

    Fans can sign up for a pre-sale through Cyrus’ website that begins Wednesday, June 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale is also set for Wednesday, June 7th beginning at 12:00 p.m. local time (use code DISCO). Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 9th at 10:00 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    Alternatively, check for tickets and deals to all of Cyrus’ upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are Cyrus’ 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Cyrus’ full tour itinerary below.

    08/24 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
    08/26 — Snohomish, WA @ Snohomish Block Party
    08/27 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
    08/29 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
    08/31 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
    09/01 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
    09/02 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    09/04 — Palmer, AK @ Alaska State Fair
    09/06 — Ogden, UTZ @ Ogden Twilight
    09/07 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
    09/09 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
    09/10 — Chattanooga, TN @ Moon River Festival
    09/12 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
    09/13 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
    09/15 — Columbia, SC @ The Senate
    09/16 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground @ Fillmore
    09/17 — Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theater
    09/19 — Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
    09/20 — Richmond, VA @ The National
    09/21 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
    09/23 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
    09/24 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
    09/26 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
    09/27 — Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion
    09/28 — Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre
    09/30 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
    10/01 — Columbia, MO @ Treeline Music Festival

    Cyrus recently caught up with Kyle Meredith to discuss The Hardest Part, which features the Ben Gibbard collaboration “Every Beginning Ends.” Listen to that interview here.

    Noah Cyrus tour

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

queens of the stone age the end is nero tour 2023 presale onsale how to buy

How to Get Tickets to Queens of the Stone Age's 2023 Tour

June 6, 2023

how to get tool tickets 2023

How to Get Tickets to Tool's 2023 Tour Dates

June 6, 2023

MANA tickets tour 2023 band mexico Lindo Y Querido dates how to buy seats shows schedule

How to Get Tickets to MANÁ’s 2023 Tour

June 5, 2023

how to get guns n roses tickets

How to Get Tickets to Guns N' Roses' 2023 World Tour

June 5, 2023

Billy Joel tickets 2023 tour live shows dates how to buy presale code onsale madison square garden msg residency

How to Get Tickets to Billy Joel's 2023 Tour and Final MSG Shows

June 4, 2023

Enrique Iglesias Pitbull Ricky Martin tickets the trilogy tour 2023 presale code onsale

Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull y Ricky Martin: Cómo Comprar Entradas

June 2, 2023

Joji tickets pandemonium 2023 tour dates

How to Get Tickets to Joji's 2023 Tour

June 1, 2023

Karol G Tickets 2022 Tour $trip Strip Love dates

How to Get Tickets to Karol G's 2023 Tour Dates

June 1, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Noah Cyrus' 2023 Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter