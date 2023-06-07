How to Get Tickets to Noah Cyrus’ 2023 Tour

Noah Cyrus recently stepped out on her own with The Hardest Part, her first full-length album. This fall, she’ll continue to support the record with a run of tour dates spread across North America (grab tickets here). Read on to see ticketing info for Cyrus’ upcoming shows.

What Is Noah Cyrus’ 2023 Tour?

Cyrus’ “The Hardest Part Tour” kicks off at the Vogue Theater in Vancouver on August 24th. Her tour’s schedule also includes dates in Boise, Seattle, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, Detroit, Louisville, and more, as well as festival appearances at the Snohomish Block Party in Snohomish, Washington, the Treeline Music Festival in Columbia, Missouri, and the Alaska State Fair.

Who Is Opening for Noah Cyrus on Tour?

No openers or supporting acts have been announced.

How Can I Get Tickets?

Fans can sign up for a pre-sale through Cyrus’ website that begins Wednesday, June 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale is also set for Wednesday, June 7th beginning at 12:00 p.m. local time (use code DISCO). Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 9th at 10:00 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Related Video

Alternatively, check for tickets and deals to all of Cyrus’ upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Cyrus’ 2023 Tour Dates?

See Cyrus’ full tour itinerary below.

08/24 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

08/26 — Snohomish, WA @ Snohomish Block Party

08/27 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

08/29 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

08/31 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

09/01 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

09/02 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09/04 — Palmer, AK @ Alaska State Fair

09/06 — Ogden, UTZ @ Ogden Twilight

09/07 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

09/09 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

09/10 — Chattanooga, TN @ Moon River Festival

09/12 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

09/13 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

09/15 — Columbia, SC @ The Senate

09/16 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground @ Fillmore

09/17 — Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theater

09/19 — Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

09/20 — Richmond, VA @ The National

09/21 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

09/23 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

09/24 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

09/26 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

09/27 — Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion

09/28 — Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre

09/30 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

10/01 — Columbia, MO @ Treeline Music Festival

Cyrus recently caught up with Kyle Meredith to discuss The Hardest Part, which features the Ben Gibbard collaboration “Every Beginning Ends.” Listen to that interview here.