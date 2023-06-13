How to Get Last-Minute Tickets to Noah Kahan’s 2023 Tour

Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season Tour” has already logged several trips around North America as well as several international dates, but with the arrival of Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever) in June, tickets to catch the Vermont singer-songwriter’s ongoing live trek are sure to face even greater demand.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details.

How Can I Get Last-Minute Tickets to Noah Kahan’s 2023 Tour?

You can still find tickets to Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season Tour” via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Is Noah Kahan’s Next Tour?

Related Video

The “Stick Season Tour” stretches back to the October 2022 release of Noah Kahan’s third album, Stick Season, and has more recently featured a standout set at Boston Calling in May and a much-anticipated performance at Bonnaroo 2023.

In June, Noah Kahan will hit Atlanta, Cincinnati, Milwaukee, and more. He’ll break for a month and resume at Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on July 26th, followed by two nights in Burlington, Vermont and festival slots at Newport Folk Festival, Lollapalooza, and St. Charles, Iowa’s Hinterland Music Festival.

Advertisement

The indie-folk artist will mostly settle on the West Coast in August, with California concerts in San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, plus shows in Vancouver; Spokane, Washington; and his final solo headlining performance in Bend, Oregon on August 19th. He’ll close the month with Ruston Kelly at New York’s Radio City Hall and continue on the country singer’s 2023 North American tour through September.

Who Is Opening for Noah Kahan?

Noah Kahan will be supported on the road by Joy Oladokun and Briston Maroney on select nights.

What Are Noah Kahan’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Noah Kahan’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Noah Kahan 2023 Tour Dates:

06/13 – Charlotte, NC @ Sky Credit Union Amphitheater ^

06/14 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^

06/16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park #

06/18 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery #

06/20 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit ^

06/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica ^

06/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park ^

06/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

06/25 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater

07/26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

07/28 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

07/29 – Burlington, VT @ Waterfront Park ^

07/30 – Burlington, VT @ Waterfront Park ^

08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/05 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

08/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^

08/09 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater ^

08/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^

08/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

08/15 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park^

08/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

08/18 – Spokane, WA @ Pavilion at the Riverfront ^

08/19 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

08/20 – Palmer, AK @ Alaska State Fair

08/26-27 – Richmond, VA @ Iron Blossom Music Festival

08/31 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #

09/01 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview #

09/02 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center #

09/05 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #

09/06 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

09/07 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

09/09 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center #

09/12 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! #

09/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park #

09/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #

09/16 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill #

09/17 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #

09/30 – Ocean City, MD @ Ocean’s Calling

10/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

^ = w/ Joy Oladokun

# = w/ Ruston Kelly

* = w/ Briston Maroney