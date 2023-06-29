Menu
How to Get Tickets to Peso Pluma’s 2023 Tour

The extended "Doble P Tour" stretches through October

peso pluma ticket 2023 tour presale onsale new live dates doble p shows buy seats
Peso Pluma (photo via Instagram)
June 29, 2023 | 1:59pm ET

    Breakout Mexican vocalist Peso Pluma has extended his first US trek in 2023 and tickets to his “Doble P Tour” have already gone up for grabs.

    Check for seats here, and read on for a breakdown of all the dates and details.

    What Is Peso Pluma’s Next Tour?

    The “Doble P Tour” kicks off in Sacramento on July 9th, followed by dates in Austin, Inglewood, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Atlanta, and Chicago. In August, the “Ella Baila Sola” artist returns to Texas for dates in Houston and Irving along with subsequent performances in Toronto, Denver, Brooklyn, and Boston. He pays another visit to Texas for concerts in Laredo on September 7th and Hidalgo on September 8th and 9th, then wraps with a repeat trip to California that stops in San Diego on September 30th, San Jose on October 13th, and Anaheim for the final show on October 21st.

    Who Is Opening for Peso Pluma on Tour?

    Peso Pluma will be supported on select dates by Alemán, though we’re still holding out for the singer’s recent collaborator Becky G to make an appearance after the pair briefly shared Coachella’s main stage in April.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Peso Pluma’s 2023 Tour?

    Tickets to all of Peso Pluma’s upcoming live performances are available now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are Peso Pluma’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Peso Pluma’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his future shows here.

    Peso Pluma 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    07/12 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
    07/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center *
    07/15 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *
    07/16 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
    07/20 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater *
    07/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
    07/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre *
    07/23 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena *
    07/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
    07/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    07/30 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
    08/03 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum
    08/04 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum
    08/05 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
    08/06 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
    08/11 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land *
    08/12 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *
    08/13 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
    08/18 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
    08/19 –Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    08/21 -Laval, QC @ Place Bell
    08/24 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
    08/25 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
    08/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    08/27 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
    09/01 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
    09/03 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
    09/07 – Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena
    09/08 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
    09/09 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
    09/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
    09/15 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre
    09/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre
    09/17 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
    09/30 –  Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
    10/13 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center *
    10/15 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheatre
    10/20 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *
    10/21 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *

    * = w/ Aleman

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

