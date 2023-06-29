How to Get Tickets to Peso Pluma’s 2023 Tour

Breakout Mexican vocalist Peso Pluma has extended his first US trek in 2023 and tickets to his “Doble P Tour” have already gone up for grabs.

Check for seats here, and read on for a breakdown of all the dates and details.

What Is Peso Pluma’s Next Tour?

The “Doble P Tour” kicks off in Sacramento on July 9th, followed by dates in Austin, Inglewood, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Atlanta, and Chicago. In August, the “Ella Baila Sola” artist returns to Texas for dates in Houston and Irving along with subsequent performances in Toronto, Denver, Brooklyn, and Boston. He pays another visit to Texas for concerts in Laredo on September 7th and Hidalgo on September 8th and 9th, then wraps with a repeat trip to California that stops in San Diego on September 30th, San Jose on October 13th, and Anaheim for the final show on October 21st.

Who Is Opening for Peso Pluma on Tour?

Peso Pluma will be supported on select dates by Alemán, though we’re still holding out for the singer’s recent collaborator Becky G to make an appearance after the pair briefly shared Coachella’s main stage in April.

How Can I Get Tickets for Peso Pluma’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets to all of Peso Pluma’s upcoming live performances are available now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Peso Pluma’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Peso Pluma’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his future shows here.

Peso Pluma 2023 Tour Dates:

07/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

07/12 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

07/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center *

07/15 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *

07/16 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

07/20 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater *

07/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

07/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre *

07/23 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena *

07/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

07/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

07/30 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

08/03 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum

08/04 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum

08/05 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

08/06 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

08/11 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land *

08/12 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

08/13 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

08/18 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

08/19 –Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/21 -Laval, QC @ Place Bell

08/24 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

08/25 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

08/27 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

09/01 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

09/03 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

09/07 – Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena

09/08 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

09/09 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

09/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

09/15 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

09/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre

09/17 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

09/30 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/13 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center *

10/15 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheatre

10/20 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *

10/21 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *

* = w/ Aleman