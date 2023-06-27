Menu
How to Get Tickets to Phish’s 2023 Tour

The new US run features extends into the fall

Phish tickets tour 2023
Phish, photo by Wesley Hodges
June 27, 2023 | 2:11pm ET

    Phish have mapped out their annual summer and fall tours.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale information below.

    What Is Phish’s Next Tour?

    Phish’s 2023 summer tour kicks off Orion Amphitheate in Huntsville, Alabama on July 11th and 12th. Afterward, they’ll visit Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, GA; Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park in Wilmington, NC;  The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA; St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater in Syracuse, NY; and TD Pavilion at the Mann in Philadelphia, PA. The tour culminates with a seven-night run (!) at Madison Square Garden in New York City and four shows at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado over Labor Day Weekend.

    Update: Phish’s newly announced fall tour includes multi-night runs at Nashville, TN’s Bridgestone Arena and Chicago, IL’s United Center. These shows mark the first time the band has played at both of these venues. The tour also includes two nights in Dayton, OH at the Wright State University Nutter Center.

    Who Is Opening for Phish on Tour?

    Phish performances do not typically feature an opening act or supporting slot.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Phish’s 2023 Tour?

    Tickets for Phish’s summer tour dates are available via Stubhub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    For the newly announced fall tour dates, a ticket request period is currently underway at tickets.phish.com through Monday, July 10th at 12:00 pm. ET. Tickets will then on sale to the public beginning Friday, July 15th at 10:00 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

    Travel Packages will be offered in Nashville and Chicago. All packages include tickets and local hotel accommodations and go on sale July 12th. More info can be found here.

    What Are Phish’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Phish’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

    Phish 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/11 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater
    07/12 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater
    07/14 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
    07/15 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
    07/16 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
    07/18 – Wilmington, NC @  Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
    07/19 – Wilmington, NC @  Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
    07/21 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
    07/23 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
    07/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
    07/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
    07/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    07/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    07/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/04 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/31 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
    09/01 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
    09/02 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
    09/03 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
    10/06 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    10/07 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    10/08 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    10/10 – Dayton, OH @ Wright State University Nutter Center
    10/11 – Dayton, OH @ Wright State University Nutter Center
    10/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    10/14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    10/15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

