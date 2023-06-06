Menu
How to Get Tickets to Queens of the Stone Age’s 2023 Tour

Featuring support from Phantogram, Jehnny Beth, and more

queens of the stone age the end is nero tour 2023 presale onsale how to buy
Queens of the Stone Age, photo by Ben Kaye
June 6, 2023 | 4:04pm ET

    Queens of the Stone Age have unveiled “The End Is Nero Tour,” their 2023 North American jaunt with tickets spanning two legs this summer and fall. The lengthy trek supports the rock band’s latest LP, In Times New Roman…, arriving June 16th.

    Find seats here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Queens of the Stone Age’s Next Tour?

    “The End Is Nero Tour” succeeds the band’s summer trip to Europe, including festival stops at the UK’s Glastonbury in June and Madrid’s Mad Cool in July. The first North American leg kicks off in Sterling Heights, Michigan on August 3rd, followed by stops to Toronto; Philadelphia; and Washington, DC within the first week. They’ll play New York’s Forest Hills Stadium on August 12th, then travel south to Atlanta, Nashville, and more before breaking for nearly a month.

    Queens of the Stone Age will relaunch at Chicago’s Riot Fest on September 16th, and continue to Minneapolis, St. Louis, and Denver to close out the month. In early October, they hit Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, and San Francisco on the West Coast, then wrap the tour at Sacramento’s Aftershock festival on October 8th.

    For a sample of the band’s festival set, check out our recaps of their recent appearances at Ohio’s Sonic Temple and Boston Calling in May.

    Who Is Opening for Queens of the Stone Age on Tour?

    The band will be supported by a host rock talent rotating between Phantogram, The Armed, Viagra Boys, and Jehnny Beth.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Queens of the Stone Age’s 2023 Tour?

    Tickets for “The End Is Nero Tour” can be claimed first via Queens of the Stone Age’s ongoing artist pre-sale lasting through Thursday, June 8th (using access code NERO). A Citi pre-sale runs concurrently, while a Live Nation pre-sale opens on Thursday, June 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code DISCO).

    General public on-sale begins on Friday, June 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Alternatively, check for seats and deals to all of Queens of the Stone Age’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are Queens of the Stone Age’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Queens of the Stone Age’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their future shows here.

    Queens of the Stone Age 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/16 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
    06/17 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival
    06/18 – Scheessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
    06/20 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall
    06/22 – Margate, UK @ Dreamland
    06/23 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle
    06/25 – Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
    06/28 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
    06/30 – Gdynia, PO @ Open’er Festival
    07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
    07/04 – Lyon, FR @ Les Nuits de Fourviere
    07/05 – Albi, FR @ Festival Pause Guitare
    07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
    07/08 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive
    08/03 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *
    08/04 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *
    08/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors *
    08/07 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *
    08/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann *
    08/09 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *
    08/11 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena *
    08/12 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *
    08/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *
    08/16 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *
    08/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre *
    08/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *
    09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
    09/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^
    09/19 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse ^
    09/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre ^
    09/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^
    09/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park ^
    09/24 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life
    09/26 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ^
    09/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion ^
    09/29 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre ^
    09/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair ^
    10/02 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum ^
    10/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum ^
    10/04 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^
    10/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^
    10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

    * = w/ Phantogram and The Armed
    ^ = w/ Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth

    qotsa 2023 tour poster

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

