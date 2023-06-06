How to Get Tickets to Queens of the Stone Age’s 2023 Tour

Queens of the Stone Age have unveiled “The End Is Nero Tour,” their 2023 North American jaunt with tickets spanning two legs this summer and fall. The lengthy trek supports the rock band’s latest LP, In Times New Roman…, arriving June 16th.

Find seats here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Queens of the Stone Age’s Next Tour?

“The End Is Nero Tour” succeeds the band’s summer trip to Europe, including festival stops at the UK’s Glastonbury in June and Madrid’s Mad Cool in July. The first North American leg kicks off in Sterling Heights, Michigan on August 3rd, followed by stops to Toronto; Philadelphia; and Washington, DC within the first week. They’ll play New York’s Forest Hills Stadium on August 12th, then travel south to Atlanta, Nashville, and more before breaking for nearly a month.

Queens of the Stone Age will relaunch at Chicago’s Riot Fest on September 16th, and continue to Minneapolis, St. Louis, and Denver to close out the month. In early October, they hit Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, and San Francisco on the West Coast, then wrap the tour at Sacramento’s Aftershock festival on October 8th.

For a sample of the band’s festival set, check out our recaps of their recent appearances at Ohio’s Sonic Temple and Boston Calling in May.

Who Is Opening for Queens of the Stone Age on Tour?

The band will be supported by a host rock talent rotating between Phantogram, The Armed, Viagra Boys, and Jehnny Beth.

How Can I Get Tickets for Queens of the Stone Age’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets for “The End Is Nero Tour” can be claimed first via Queens of the Stone Age’s ongoing artist pre-sale lasting through Thursday, June 8th (using access code NERO). A Citi pre-sale runs concurrently, while a Live Nation pre-sale opens on Thursday, June 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code DISCO).

General public on-sale begins on Friday, June 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, check for seats and deals to all of Queens of the Stone Age’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Queens of the Stone Age’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Queens of the Stone Age’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their future shows here.

Queens of the Stone Age 2023 Tour Dates:

06/16 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/17 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

06/18 – Scheessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/20 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall

06/22 – Margate, UK @ Dreamland

06/23 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle

06/25 – Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/28 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

06/30 – Gdynia, PO @ Open’er Festival

07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/04 – Lyon, FR @ Les Nuits de Fourviere

07/05 – Albi, FR @ Festival Pause Guitare

07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/08 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive

08/03 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

08/04 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

08/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors *

08/07 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

08/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann *

08/09 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

08/11 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena *

08/12 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

08/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

08/16 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

08/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre *

08/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

09/19 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse ^

09/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre ^

09/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^

09/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park ^

09/24 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

09/26 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ^

09/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion ^

09/29 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre ^

09/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair ^

10/02 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum ^

10/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum ^

10/04 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

10/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^

10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

* = w/ Phantogram and The Armed

^ = w/ Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth