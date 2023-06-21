Menu
How to Get Tickets to Randy Rainbow’s 2023-2024 Tour

The "Randy Rainbow for President Tour" launches in October

Randy Rainbow tickets 2022 pink glasses tour dates shows comedy
Randy Rainbow, photo courtesy of artist
June 20, 2023 | 11:33pm ET

    Randy Rainbow, the Emmy- and Grammy-nominated artist and YouTube superstar, has plotted a North American comedy campaign with the “Randy Rainbow for President Tour,” and tickets are set to reach the voting public soon.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Randy Rainbow’s Next Tour?

    The “Randy Rainbow for President Tour” kicks off in Denver on October 11th. He’ll continue with stops to Tucson, Arizona; Washington, DC; Atlantic City, New Jersey; and more throughout the month before heading to Toronto on November 3rd and Ann Arbor, Michigan on November 4th.

    Randy Rainbow picks back up in St. Petersburg, Florida on December 1st, then hits Atlanta; Milwaukee; and Dayton, Ohio ahead of his final 2023 performance at New York’s Beacon Theatre on December 29th.

    In 2024, Randy Rainbow plays Los Angeles on January 19th, San Francisco on January 20th, and Las Vegas on January 26th. After nights in Chicago and Portland, he’ll wrap in Seattle on February 3rd.

    Who Is Opening for Randy Rainbow on Tour?

    There has been no official announcement regarding a running mate on the “Randy Rainbow for President Tour.” However, he will be accompanied on-stage by Broadway musicians performing original songs and co-written numbers with the likes of Marc Shaiman and Alan Menken.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Randy Rainbow’s 2023-2024 Tour?

    A pre-sale hosted by Randy Rainbow is ongoing (use access code RALLY), while a Live Nation pre-sale opens on Wednesday, June 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code DISCO).

    General public tickets follow on Friday, June 23rd at 11:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Alternatively, check for seats and deals to all of Randy Rainbow’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are Randy Rainbow’s 2023-2024 Tour Dates?

    See Randy Rainbow’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his future shows here.

    Randy Rainbow 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
    10/11 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
    10/12 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center
    10/13 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Theatre
    10/14 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
    10/19 – Ridgefield, CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse
    10/20 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
    10/21 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre
    10/27 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City
    10/28 – Storrs, CT @ Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts
    11/03 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
    11/04 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater
    12/01 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater at Duke Energy Center for the Arts
    12/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
    12/03 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
    12/08 – Dayton, OH @ Victoria Theatre
    12/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
    12/29 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    01/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
    01/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    01/21 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
    01/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Mirage Theatre
    01/27 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
    02/02 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
    02/03 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

