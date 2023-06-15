How to Get Tickets to “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert”

Miles Morales aka Spider-Man has broken into a new dimension for the upcoming multimedia experience, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert,” and tickets will double as a film screening of the 2018 modern classic plus full orchestral accompaniment.

In a statement, the film’s composer Daniel Pemberton called his work “one of my favorite scores I’ve ever written” and added that “utilizing a full orchestra, crazy electronics, and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques amongst a million other things is so technically complex, I never thought we’d ever be able to actually reproduce it in a live setting; but somehow, we have. I am ridiculously excited for fans around the country to see their very first Spider-Verse concert later this year.”

What Is the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” Tour?

With over 60 stops starting this August, the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” live circuit will likely arrive just as fans of the new blockbuster sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, are ready to revisit the animated franchise’s first installment. “Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” kicks off in Columbus, Georgia on August 26th, followed by dates in Atlanta, Nashville, and more through early September. The production will spend four nights in Texas between Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, and Sugar Land, then close out September with stops including New Orleans, Chicago, Detroit, and Washington, DC.

In October, the “Spider-Verse” tour hits Boston, Louisville, Cleveland, and Philadelphia among many more, followed by Phoenix on November 1st, San Diego on November 2nd, and Los Angeles on November 3rd and 4th. The trek continues to Denver, San Francisco, and Seattle before wrapping in Bellingham, Washington on November 18th.

Who Is Performing on the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” Tour?

Along with the film presentation of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, each live event will feature The Broadway Sinfonietta, an all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra hailing from Miles Morales’ hometown of New York City. Emily Marshall will serve as conductor.

How Can I Get Tickets for the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” Tour?

Tickets for the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” tour will be available via Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, June 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code DISCO). Various early access options including venue-specific offers will also open throughout the week.

General public on-sale follows on Friday, June 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Once tickets go up for grabs, check for seats and deals via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are the 2023 “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” Tour Dates?

See the full list of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” tour dates below, and get tickets to any upcoming show here.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” 2023 Tour Dates:

08/26 – Columbus, GA @ RiverCenter for the Performing Arts

08/27 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

08/29 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

08/30 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center

08/31 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

09/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater

09/02 – Nashville, TN @ Tennessee Performing Arts Center

09/05 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center

09/10 – Austin, TX @ The Long Center

09/12 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

09/13 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

09/15 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

09/16 – New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theatre

09/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Civic Center Music Hall

09/22 – Overland Park, KS @ Yardley Hall at the Midwest Trust Center

09/23 – Chicago, IL @ CADILLAC PALACE THEATRE

09/24 – Detroit, MI @ Fisher Theatre

09/26 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

09/27 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

09/28 – Greensboro, NC @ Tanger Center

09/29 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall

09/30 – Washington, DC @ The National Theatre

10/01 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

10/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall

10/04 – Madison, WI @ Overture Center for the Arts

10/06 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

10/07 – Boston, MA @ Emerson Colonial Theatre

10/08 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

10/10 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center

10/12 – Rochester, NY @ Auditorium Theatre

10/13 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey

10/14 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

10/20 – Louisville, KY @ Brown Theatre

10/21 – Cleveland, OH @ KeyBank State Theatre

10/22 – West Lafayette, IN @ Elliott Hall of Music

10/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kimmel Cultural Campus

10/26 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

10/27 – Sheffield, UK @ City Hall

10/28 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall

10/29 – Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic Hall

10/29 – Lincoln, NE @ Lied Center for Performing Arts

10/29 – Cardiff, UK @ St Davids Hall

10/30 – Nottingham, UK @ Royal Concert Hall

11/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre

11/01 – Bath, UK @ Bath Forum

11/02 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre

11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pantages Theatre

11/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pantages Theatre

11/05 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre

11/07 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

11/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre

11/11 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts

11/13 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

11/16 – Boise, ID @ Velma V. Morrison Center

11/17 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

11/18 – Bellingham, WA @ Mount Baker Theatre