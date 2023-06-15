How to Get Tickets to “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert”

Miles Morales aka Spider-Man has broken into a new dimension for the upcoming multimedia experience, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert,” and tickets will double as a film screening of the 2018 modern classic plus full orchestral accompaniment.
In a statement, the film’s composer Daniel Pemberton called his work “one of my favorite scores I’ve ever written” and added that “utilizing a full orchestra, crazy electronics, and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques amongst a million other things is so technically complex, I never thought we’d ever be able to actually reproduce it in a live setting; but somehow, we have. I am ridiculously excited for fans around the country to see their very first Spider-Verse concert later this year.”
What Is the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” Tour?
With over 60 stops starting this August, the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” live circuit will likely arrive just as fans of the new blockbuster sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, are ready to revisit the animated franchise’s first installment. “Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” kicks off in Columbus, Georgia on August 26th, followed by dates in Atlanta, Nashville, and more through early September. The production will spend four nights in Texas between Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, and Sugar Land, then close out September with stops including New Orleans, Chicago, Detroit, and Washington, DC.
In October, the “Spider-Verse” tour hits Boston, Louisville, Cleveland, and Philadelphia among many more, followed by Phoenix on November 1st, San Diego on November 2nd, and Los Angeles on November 3rd and 4th. The trek continues to Denver, San Francisco, and Seattle before wrapping in Bellingham, Washington on November 18th.
Who Is Performing on the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” Tour?
Along with the film presentation of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, each live event will feature The Broadway Sinfonietta, an all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra hailing from Miles Morales’ hometown of New York City. Emily Marshall will serve as conductor.
How Can I Get Tickets for the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” Tour?
Tickets for the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” tour will be available via Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, June 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code DISCO). Various early access options including venue-specific offers will also open throughout the week.
General public on-sale follows on Friday, June 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
What Are the 2023 “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” Tour Dates?
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” 2023 Tour Dates:
08/26 – Columbus, GA @ RiverCenter for the Performing Arts
08/27 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts
08/29 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
08/30 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center
08/31 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
09/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater
09/02 – Nashville, TN @ Tennessee Performing Arts Center
09/05 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center
09/10 – Austin, TX @ The Long Center
09/12 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
09/13 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
09/15 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
09/16 – New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theatre
09/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Civic Center Music Hall
09/22 – Overland Park, KS @ Yardley Hall at the Midwest Trust Center
09/23 – Chicago, IL @ CADILLAC PALACE THEATRE
09/24 – Detroit, MI @ Fisher Theatre
09/26 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
09/27 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
09/28 – Greensboro, NC @ Tanger Center
09/29 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall
09/30 – Washington, DC @ The National Theatre
10/01 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
10/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall
10/04 – Madison, WI @ Overture Center for the Arts
10/06 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center
10/07 – Boston, MA @ Emerson Colonial Theatre
10/08 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
10/10 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center
10/12 – Rochester, NY @ Auditorium Theatre
10/13 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey
10/14 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center
10/20 – Louisville, KY @ Brown Theatre
10/21 – Cleveland, OH @ KeyBank State Theatre
10/22 – West Lafayette, IN @ Elliott Hall of Music
10/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kimmel Cultural Campus
10/26 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
10/27 – Sheffield, UK @ City Hall
10/28 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall
10/29 – Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic Hall
10/29 – Lincoln, NE @ Lied Center for Performing Arts
10/29 – Cardiff, UK @ St Davids Hall
10/30 – Nottingham, UK @ Royal Concert Hall
11/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre
11/01 – Bath, UK @ Bath Forum
11/02 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre
11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pantages Theatre
11/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pantages Theatre
11/05 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre
11/07 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
11/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre
11/11 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts
11/13 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Center for the Performing Arts
11/16 – Boise, ID @ Velma V. Morrison Center
11/17 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
11/18 – Bellingham, WA @ Mount Baker Theatre