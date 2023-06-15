Menu
How to Get Tickets to “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert”

Featuring a screening of the 2018 modern classic with full orchestral accompaniment

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Entertainment)
June 15, 2023 | 9:18am ET

    Miles Morales aka Spider-Man has broken into a new dimension for the upcoming multimedia experience, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert,” and tickets will double as a film screening of the 2018 modern classic plus full orchestral accompaniment.

    In a statement, the film’s composer Daniel Pemberton called his work “one of my favorite scores I’ve ever written” and added that “utilizing a full orchestra, crazy electronics, and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques amongst a million other things is so technically complex, I never thought we’d ever be able to actually reproduce it in a live setting; but somehow, we have. I am ridiculously excited for fans around the country to see their very first Spider-Verse concert later this year.”

    Find seats here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” Tour?

    With over 60 stops starting this August, the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” live circuit will likely arrive just as fans of the new blockbuster sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, are ready to revisit the animated franchise’s first installment. “Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” kicks off in Columbus, Georgia on August 26th, followed by dates in Atlanta, Nashville, and more through early September. The production will spend four nights in Texas between Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, and Sugar Land, then close out September with stops including New Orleans, Chicago, Detroit, and Washington, DC.

    In October, the “Spider-Verse” tour hits Boston, Louisville, Cleveland, and Philadelphia among many more, followed by Phoenix on November 1st, San Diego on November 2nd, and Los Angeles on November 3rd and 4th. The trek continues to Denver, San Francisco, and Seattle before wrapping in Bellingham, Washington on November 18th.

    Who Is Performing on the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” Tour?

    Along with the film presentation of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, each live event will feature The Broadway Sinfonietta, an all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra hailing from Miles Morales’ hometown of New York City. Emily Marshall will serve as conductor.

    How Can I Get Tickets for the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” Tour?

    Tickets for the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” tour will be available via Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, June 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code DISCO). Various early access options including venue-specific offers will also open throughout the week.

    General public on-sale follows on Friday, June 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets go up for grabs, check for seats and deals via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are the 2023 “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” Tour Dates?

    See the full list of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” tour dates below, and get tickets to any upcoming show here.

    “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/26 – Columbus, GA @ RiverCenter for the Performing Arts
    08/27 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts
    08/29 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
    08/30 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center
    08/31 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
    09/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater
    09/02 – Nashville, TN @ Tennessee Performing Arts Center
    09/05 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center
    09/10 – Austin, TX @ The Long Center
    09/12 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
    09/13 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
    09/15 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
    09/16 – New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theatre
    09/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Civic Center Music Hall
    09/22 – Overland Park, KS @ Yardley Hall at the Midwest Trust Center
    09/23 – Chicago, IL @ CADILLAC PALACE THEATRE
    09/24 – Detroit, MI @ Fisher Theatre
    09/26 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
    09/27 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
    09/28 – Greensboro, NC @ Tanger Center
    09/29 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall
    09/30 – Washington, DC @ The National Theatre
    10/01 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
    10/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall
    10/04 – Madison, WI @ Overture Center for the Arts
    10/06 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center
    10/07 – Boston, MA @ Emerson Colonial Theatre
    10/08 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
    10/10 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center
    10/12 – Rochester, NY @ Auditorium Theatre
    10/13 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey
    10/14 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center
    10/20 – Louisville, KY @ Brown Theatre
    10/21 – Cleveland, OH @ KeyBank State Theatre
    10/22 – West Lafayette, IN @ Elliott Hall of Music
    10/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kimmel Cultural Campus
    10/26 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
    10/27 – Sheffield, UK @ City Hall
    10/28 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall
    10/29 – Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic Hall
    10/29 – Lincoln, NE @ Lied Center for Performing Arts
    10/29 – Cardiff, UK @ St Davids Hall
    10/30 – Nottingham, UK @ Royal Concert Hall
    11/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre
    11/01 – Bath, UK @ Bath Forum
    11/02 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre
    11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pantages Theatre
    11/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pantages Theatre
    11/05 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre
    11/07 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
    11/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre
    11/11 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts
    11/13 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Center for the Performing Arts
    11/16 – Boise, ID @ Velma V. Morrison Center
    11/17 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    11/18 – Bellingham, WA @ Mount Baker Theatre

    Advertisement

