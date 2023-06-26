How to Get Tickets to Taylor Swift’s “Eras” International Tour

Taylor Swift has expanded “The Eras Tour” with a fresh set of international dates stretching into 2024 (get tickets here).

The best-selling 2023 trek began as a celebration of the generational singer-songwriter’s entire catalogue, including her latest album Midnights, but will now usher in her next phase following an early summer Ice Spice collaboration and the upcoming release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

Check for tickets here, and read on for more details.

What Is Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour”?

Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” kicked off on March 17th, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona and has since amassed quite a few standout moments in cities like Las Vegas, Nashville, and Chicago. As promised, Swift has also performed a different acoustic track each night of the tour; check out our running list of every track played here.

Following her final US date in Los Angeles on August 9th, Swift will spend four nights in Mexico City from August 24th to 27th. She’ll continue to South America for three shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina from November 9th to 11th, back-to-back performances in Rio de Janeiro, and a three-night finale in Sao Paulo, Brazil from November 24th to 26th.

Swift resumes “The Eras Tour” with four consecutive shows in Tokyo starting on February 7th, 2024. She’ll follow with an Australian leg that features two nights in Melbourne on February 16th and 17th as well as three dates in Sydney from February 23rd to 25th. The Pacific leg closes with three concerts in Singapore from March 2nd to 4th.

She launches a European leg with two nights in Paris on May 9th and 10th before venturing to Stockholm, Lisbon, and Madrid throughout the month. After playing Lyon, France on June 2nd, Swift visits the UK for stops including Edinburgh, Liverpool, and two headlining performances at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 21st and 22nd. In July, she makes further European trips to Amsterdam, Milan, Munich, and more, then wraps with two additional shows at Wembley on August 16th and 17th.

Who Is Opening on the Tour?

Taylor Swift’s international dates on “The Eras Tour” will feature support from Sabrina Carpenter during her 2023 trek through Mexico and South America as well as her 2024 jaunt in Australia and Singapore. There have been no openers announced for the rest of her 2024 shows at this time.

How Can I Get Tickets for Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour”?

Although tickets to her first round of international dates in Mexico and South America have already gone up for grabs, seats for the rest of Taylor Swift’s “Eras” world tour will be first available to fans who registered via Ticketmaster’s now-concluded Verified Fan platform.

General on-sale dates vary for Swift’s 2024 shows, with the earliest ticket window opening for the Australian leg on Friday, June 30th. Tickets for Spain and Sweden follow on Wednesday, July 5th, while the Singapore shows come after on Friday, July 7th.

European concerts in Ireland, Austria, and France will reach the general public on Tuesday, July 11th, trailed by shows in Germany, Portugal, and the Netherlands on the following day, and more stops in Switzerland and Italy on Thursday, July 13th.

General on-sale will finally commence in the UK starting on Tuesday, July 18th, though select cities will begin on Wednesday, July 19th and Thursday, July 20th. Find more details here.

Once tickets to Taylor Swift’s international concerts go up for grabs, check for seats and deals on Viagogo. Alternatively, claim seats to all of her upcoming US live performances via StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Taylor Swift’s 2023-2024 Tour Dates?

Check out Taylor Swift’s 2023-2024 tour dates below, and get tickets here.

Taylor Swift’s 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

06/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium ^+ (Tix)

07/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium ^+ (Tix)

07/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium ^+ (Tix)

07/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium ^+ (Tix)

07/14 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High ^+ (Tix)

07/15 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High ^+ (Tix)

07/22 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field *+ (Tix)

07/23 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field *+ (Tix)

07/28 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *+ (Tix)

07/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *+ (Tix)

08/03 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *+ (Tix)

08/04 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *? (Tix)

08/05 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *& (Tix)

08/08 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *+ (Tix)

08/09 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *& (Tix)

08/24 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol $ (Tix)

08/25 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol $ (Tix)

08/26 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol $ (Tix)

08/27 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol $ (Tix)

11/09 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate $ (Tix)

11/10 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate $ (Tix)

11/11 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate $ (Tix)

11/18 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estádio Nilton Santos $ (Tix)

11/19 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estádio Nilton Santos $ (Tix)

11/24 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque $ (Tix)

11/25 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque $ (Tix)

11/26 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque $ (Tix)

02/07 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome (Tix)

02/08 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome (Tix)

02/09 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome (Tix)

02/10 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome (Tix)

02/16 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Cricket Grounds $ (Tix)

02/17 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Cricket Grounds $ (Tix)

02/23 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium $ (Tix)

02/24 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium $ (Tix)

02/25 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium $ (Tix)

03/02 – Singapore, SG @ National Stadium $ (Tix)

03/03 – Singapore, SG @ National Stadium $ (Tix)

03/04 – Singapore, SG @ National Stadium $ (Tix)

05/09 – Paris, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena (Tix)

05/10 – Paris, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena (Tix)

05/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena (Tix)

05/24 – Lisbon, PT @ Estádio da Luz (Tix)

05/30 – Madrid, ES @ Estadio Santiago Bernabéu (Tix)

06/02 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium (Tix)

06/07 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium (Tix)

06/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium (Tix)

06/14 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium (Tix)

06/15 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium (Tix)

06/18 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium (Tix)

06/21 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium (Tix)

06/22 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium (Tix)

06/28 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium (Tix)

06/29 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium (Tix)

07/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruyff Arena (Tix)

07/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruyff Arena (Tix)

07/09 – Zürich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund Zürich (Tix)

07/13 – Milan, IT @ San Siro Stadium (Tix)

07/18 – Gelsenkirchen, DE @ Veltins-Arena (Tix)

07/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion (Tix)

07/27 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion (Tix)

08/02 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy (Tix)

08/09 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion (Tix)

08/16 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium (Tix)

08/17 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium (Tix)

# = w/ Girl in Red

? = w/ OWENN

^ = w/ MUNA

+ = w/ Gracie Abrams

* = w/ HAIM

& = w/ GAYLE

$ = w/ Sabrina Carpenter