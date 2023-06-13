How to Get Tickets to The 1975’s 2023 Tour

The 1975 have announced a fall North American circuit, dubbed the “Still … at their very best” tour, in support of their fifth album Being Funny in a Foreign Language, and you can feel like you’re “Part of the Band” by claiming your tickets as soon as they go up for grabs.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is The 1975’s Next Tour?

The 2023 “Still … at their very best” tour reaffirms 2022’s North American “At Their Very Best” tour, which found lead singer Matty Healy gnawing on raw meat at New York’s Madison Square Garden, kissing fans at multiple shows, sharing a duet with Phoebe Bridgers, and getting a tattoo on-stage. Check out our full recap of the band’s headlining performance at MSG here.

The 1975 will spend Summer 2023 touring Europe and Asia with stops to London, Paris, Singapore, and more still ahead. Following festival appearances including Chicago’s Lollapalooza, San Francisco’s Outside Lands, Atlanta’s Music Midtown, and Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful, the “Still … at their very best” tour officially launches in Sacramento on September 26th. The band hosts three additional California shows between San Jose, San Diego, and Los Angeles before heading west via Arizona and Colorado to New Orleans, Miami, and Tampa. They’ll play Nashville on October 22nd, then travel to the Midwest through early November with nights in St. Louis, Detroit, Indianapolis, and more.

On the East Coast, the quartet will hit Philadelphia, Boston, and New York for another headlining performance at Madison Square Garden on November 14th, then continue north for Canadian dates in Montreal, Toronto, London, and Vancouver to close out the month. They visit Portland, Oregon on December 1st, and wrap the North American “Still … at their very best” tour in Seattle on December 2nd.

Who Is Opening for The 1975 on Tour?

No openers were listed for the “Still … at their very best” tour at the time of its announcement. The 1975 have historically invited up their fair share of unannounced guests — most recently Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift — but the only surprise appearance that could truly put the band at their peak would be the unlikely reunion of Oasis, which Healy publicly advocated for in February and subsequently drew the ire of elder brother Noel Gallagher.

How Can I Get Tickets for The 1975’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets for The 1975’s fall run will be first available via the group’s exclusive fan pre-sale starting Wednesday, June 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, June 22nd (use code DISCO), along with early access options via Spotify and venue-specific offers.

General public on-sale begins on Friday, June 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, check for seats and deals to all of The 1975’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Tickets for international tour stops can be found at Viagogo.

What Are The 1975’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See The 1975’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their future shows here.

The 1975 2023 Tour Dates:

06/13 – Cork, IE @ Musgrave Park

06/15 – Oslo, NO @ Piknik i Parken

06/16 – Scheeßel, NDS, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/18 – Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, DE @ Southside Festival

06/23 – Luxembourg @ City Sounds Festival

06/26 – Bucharest, RO @ Roma Arena

06/29 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/01 – Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

07/02 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park

07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/07 – Turku, FI @ Ruisrock Festival

07/09 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival

07/12 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

07/14 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock

07/18 – Singapore @ Sands Expo and Convention Centre

07/19 – Singapore @ MBS Convention

07/21 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Good Vibes Weekender

07/23 – Jakarta, IN @ We The Fest

07/25 – Taipei, TW @ Taipei Music Center

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/07 – Honolulu, HI @ Waikīkī Shell

08/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

09/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/22-24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival

09/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

09/30 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

10/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/05 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

10/07 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

10/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

10/17 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

10/18 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Arena

10/25 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

10/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

10/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

10/31 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

11/03 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

11/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

11/08 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

11/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena

11/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

11/18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/20 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

11/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

11/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

11/27 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

11/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

12/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

12/02 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena