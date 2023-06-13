Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to The 1975’s 2023 Tour

The "Still ... at their very best" run launches in September

Advertisement
The 1975 tickets tour 2022 fall At Their Very Best dates
The 1975, photo by Samuel Bradley
June 13, 2023 | 3:26pm ET

    The 1975 have announced a fall North American circuit, dubbed the “Still … at their very best” tour, in support of their fifth album Being Funny in a Foreign Language, and you can feel like you’re “Part of the Band” by claiming your tickets as soon as they go up for grabs.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is The 1975’s Next Tour?

    The 2023 “Still … at their very best” tour reaffirms 2022’s North American “At Their Very Best” tour, which found lead singer Matty Healy gnawing on raw meat at New York’s Madison Square Garden, kissing fans at multiple shows, sharing a duet with Phoebe Bridgers, and getting a tattoo on-stage. Check out our full recap of the band’s headlining performance at MSG here.

    Related Video

    The 1975 will spend Summer 2023 touring Europe and Asia with stops to London, Paris, Singapore, and more still ahead. Following festival appearances including Chicago’s Lollapalooza, San Francisco’s Outside Lands, Atlanta’s Music Midtown, and Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful, the “Still … at their very best” tour officially launches in Sacramento on September 26th. The band hosts three additional California shows between San Jose, San Diego, and Los Angeles before heading west via Arizona and Colorado to New Orleans, Miami, and Tampa. They’ll play Nashville on October 22nd, then travel to the Midwest through early November with nights in St. Louis, Detroit, Indianapolis, and more.

    Advertisement

    On the East Coast, the quartet will hit Philadelphia, Boston, and New York for another headlining performance at Madison Square Garden on November 14th, then continue north for Canadian dates in Montreal, Toronto, London, and Vancouver to close out the month. They visit Portland, Oregon on December 1st, and wrap the North American “Still … at their very best” tour in Seattle on December 2nd.

    Who Is Opening for The 1975 on Tour?

    No openers were listed for the “Still … at their very best” tour at the time of its announcement. The 1975 have historically invited up their fair share of unannounced guests — most recently Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift — but the only surprise appearance that could truly put the band at their peak would be the unlikely reunion of Oasis, which Healy publicly advocated for in February and subsequently drew the ire of elder brother Noel Gallagher.

    How Can I Get Tickets for The 1975’s 2023 Tour?

    Tickets for The 1975’s fall run will be first available via the group’s exclusive fan pre-sale starting Wednesday, June 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, June 22nd (use code DISCO), along with early access options via Spotify and venue-specific offers.

    General public on-sale begins on Friday, June 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Alternatively, check for seats and deals to all of The 1975’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Tickets for international tour stops can be found at Viagogo.

    What Are The 1975’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See The 1975’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their future shows here.

    Advertisement

    The 1975 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/13 – Cork, IE @ Musgrave Park
    06/15 – Oslo, NO @ Piknik i Parken
    06/16 – Scheeßel, NDS, DE @ Hurricane Festival
    06/18 – Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, DE @ Southside Festival
    06/23 – Luxembourg @ City Sounds Festival
    06/26 – Bucharest, RO @ Roma Arena
    06/29 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
    07/01 – Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden @ Lollapalooza Stockholm
    07/02 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park
    07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
    07/07 – Turku, FI @ Ruisrock Festival
    07/09 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival
    07/12 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
    07/14 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock
    07/18 – Singapore @ Sands Expo and Convention Centre
    07/19 – Singapore @ MBS Convention
    07/21 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Good Vibes Weekender
    07/23 – Jakarta, IN @ We The Fest
    07/25 – Taipei, TW @ Taipei Music Center
    08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
    08/07 – Honolulu, HI @ Waikīkī Shell
    08/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
    09/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown
    09/22-24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival
    09/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    09/28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
    09/30 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
    10/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    10/05 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
    10/07 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
    10/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
    10/17 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
    10/18 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    10/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    10/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    10/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Arena
    10/25 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    10/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
    10/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
    10/31 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    11/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    11/03 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
    11/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    11/08 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
    11/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena
    11/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    11/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    11/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    11/18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    11/20 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
    11/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    11/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
    11/27 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
    11/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    12/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    12/02 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

    The 1975 tour poster

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

les claypool 2023 tour dates frog brigade rock music news 2023 tickets

Les Claypool Expands Fearless Frog Brigade 2023 Reunion Tour Dates

June 13, 2023

the cult 2023 tour

The Cult Announce 2023 US Tour

June 13, 2023

full of hell 2023 tour

Full of Hell to Embark on Fall 2023 North American Tour

June 13, 2023

The HU and Asking Alexandria tour

The HU and Asking Alexandria Announce Co-Headlining 2023 US Tour

June 13, 2023

jinjer 2023 tour

Jinjer Announce 2023 North American Headlining Tour

June 13, 2023

The 1975

The 1975 Announce Biggest North American Tour of Their Career

June 13, 2023

bailey zimmerman tickets religiously the tour 2024 presale code onsale how to buy seats

How to Get Tickets to Bailey Zimmerman’s 2024 Tour

June 12, 2023

the wiggles tickets 2023 ready set wiggle tour onsale presale code

How to Get Tickets to The Wiggles' 2023 Tour

June 12, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to The 1975's 2023 Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter