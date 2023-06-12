Menu
How to Get Tickets to The Wiggles’ 2023 Tour

The "Ready, Steady, Wiggle! Tour" launches in September

The Wiggles, photo courtesy of the artist
June 12, 2023 | 3:07pm ET

    The Wiggles are ready to get moving with their upcoming “Ready, Steady, Wiggle! Tour,” and tickets to see the long-running Australian children’s act will span across the United States and Canada this fall.

    Find seats here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is The Wiggles’ Next Tour?

    The Wiggles’ “Ready, Steady, Wiggle! Tour” kicks off in Philadelphia on September 13th, followed by shows in Washington, DC; Montclair, New Jersey; and Westbury, New York. They’ll wrap the US circuit in Boston on September 18th, then head north for Canadian stops to Halifax, Ottawa, and more to close out the month. They’ll round out their trek through Canada in October with performances in cities like Hamilton, London, Oshawa, Kingston, and Sudbury. The North American tour wraps with two nights in Toronto on October 7th and 8th.

    Who Is Opening for The Wiggles on Tour?

    No openers or supporting acts have been specified to accompany The Wiggles, but parents and children alike would no doubt welcome another surprise guest appearance by Kevin Parker to perform the group’s chart-topping rendition of Tame Impala’s “Elephant.” The group also showed off their eclectic music taste with a wide-ranging set of covers on 2021’s ReWiggled EP.

    How Can I Get Tickets for The Wiggles’ 2023 Tour?

    Tickets for the North American “Ready, Steady, Wiggle! Tour” can be claimed via an ongoing Live Nation pre-sale running through Monday, June 12th (use access code DISCO). General public on-sale follows on Tuesday, June 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Alternatively, check for seats and deals to all of The Wiggles’ upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are The Wiggles’ 2023 Tour Dates?

    See The Wiggles’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their future shows here.

    The Wiggles 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/26 – Melbourne, AU @ Hamer Hall
    06/30 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Recital Centre
    07/01 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Recital Centre
    07/02 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Recital Centre
    07/03 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Recital Centre
    08/18 – Auckland, NZ @ Bruce Mason Centre
    08/19 – Auckland, NZ @ Bruce Mason Centre
    08/20 – Hamilton, NZ @ Globox Arena
    08/21 – Napier, NZ @ Napier Municipal Theatre
    08/22 – Palmerston North, NZ @ Regent On Broadway
    08/23 – Wellington, NZ @ Michael Fowler Centre
    08/25 – Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Arena
    08/26 – Dunedin, NZ @ Regent Theatre
    09/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Miller Theater
    09/14 – Washington DC @ Kennedy Center Eisenhower Theater
    09/16 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater
    09/17 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theater
    09/18 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
    09/23 – St. John’s, NL @ Mary Brown’s Centre
    09/25 – Halifax, NS @ Rebecca Cohn Auditorium
    09/26 – Summerside, PE @ Credit Union Place
    09/27 – Saint John, NB @ Imperial Theatre
    09/29 – Cornwall, ON @ Cornwall Civic Centre
    09/30 – Ottawa, ON @ Centrepointe Theatre
    10/01 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Concert Hall
    10/02 – London, ON @ Centennial Hall
    10/04 – Oshawa, ON @ GM Centre
    10/05 – Kingston, ON @ Leon’s Centre
    10/06 – Sudbury, ON @ Sudbury Community Arena
    10/07 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
    10/08 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

How to Get Tickets to The Wiggles' 2023 Tour

