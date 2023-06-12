How to Get Tickets to Coachella 2024

Coachella is set to return to Indio, California in 2024, taking place over two weekends at the Empire Polo Club from April 12th-14th and April 19th-21st. Learn more about the festival below, including how to get advanced tickets.

How Can I Get Tickets to Coachella 2024?

An advanced ticket sale for Coachella 2024 will take place on Friday, June 16th at 11:00 a.m. PT. In order to purchase tickets, fans will need to register for an account on AXS.

Fans will have the option to purchase Coachella tickets via a payment plan by putting $99 down at the time of purchase. The remaining balance is divided over six equal payments due the 15th of every month through December 2023. This option is only available until June 30, 2023.

Coachella tickets traditionally sell out within hours of going on sale. Once tickets do sell out, you can find GA and VIP passes to both weekends of Coachella 2024 via Stubhub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

How Much Do Coachella 2024 Tickets Costs?

General admission passes for weekend one and weekend two are available starting at $499.99 + fees. Once the tier one allotment of tickets sell out, the price will rise to $549, and then $599. Adding on a shuttle pass increases the ticket price by $100, while VIP passes start at $1,069.

Camping, airport passes, and other ticket add-ons are also available.

What Else Do I Need to Know About Coachella 2024 Tickets?

The festival is all ages; children age 5 & under are free.

Festival Passes are valid for the entire weekend (and only the weekend) you purchased.

Both festival weekends will feature similar musical lineups, as well as the same art, food and activities.

You are limited to purchasing four passes per weekend. Exceeding the limit of four passes of any type, in any way (including multiple orders) is subject to order cancellation at anytime, without notice.

Onsite campers must have a Festival Pass. Onsite camping is 18+ unless accompanied by parent.

Wristband registration is required via the Coachella mobile app.

You can find more information here.

What Is Coachella?

Paul Tollett and Rick Van Santen co-founded the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 1999. Organized by Goldenvoice, a subsidiary of AEG Presents, the two-weekend, multi-stage event features musical artists from a range of genres, including rock, pop, hip-hop, and electronica, as well as art installations and sculptures.

Who Is Headlining Coachella in 2024?

The headliners for Coachella 2024 have not yet been announced.

Who Else Is Playing at Coachella in 2024?

The Coachella lineup is typically revealed during in early January.