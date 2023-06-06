How to Get Tickets to Tool’s 2023 Tour Dates

Tool will set out an a Fall 2023 North American tour, with tickets sure to be a hot commodity for fans of the progressive-metal titans. Frontman Maynard James Keenan and company are touring in support of their 2019 album, Fear Inoculum, which marked the band’s first studio LP in 13 years.
The main headlining jaunt stretches throughout the months of October and November is anchored by three previously announced festival appearances at Louder Than Life, Aftershock, and Power Trip.
Grab tickets to Tool’s upcoming tour dates here, and read on for more details.
What Is Tool’s Next Tour?
Tool will make an appearance at the Louder Than Life festival on September 22nd in Louisville, Kentucky, prior to properly kicking off the tour on October 3rd in Loveland, Colorado. From there, the band will play Aftershock (October 6th) and Power Trip (October 8th), with the headlining outing picking up again on October 10th in Salt Lake City.
Along the way, Tool will play shows in such US cities as Milwaukee, Boston, and Philadelphia, as well as Canadian stops in Vancouver and Montreal, concluding with a two-night stand on November 20th and 21st at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.
Who Is Opening for Tool’s Tour Dates?
Support acts have yet to be announced.
How Can I Get Tickets to Tool’s 2023 Tour Dates?
Tickets to Tool’s newly announced tour go on sale to the general public Friday, June 9th via Ticketmaster
Once on sale, you can also find tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
What Are Tool’s 2023 Tour Dates?
You can see a full list of Tool’s 2023 tour dates below. Get tickets to their upcoming concerts here.
Tool 2023 Tour Dates:
09/22 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
10/03 – Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Event Center
10/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/08 – Indio, CA @ Power Trip
10/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
10/12 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center
10/14 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
10/15 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
10/17 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Center
10/19 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/20 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
10/22 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place Arena
10/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
10/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
10/27 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
10/29 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Center
10/31 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
11/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
11/03 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boiling Arena
11/04 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
11/06 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena
11/07 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
11/10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
11/13 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
11/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
11/19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Center
11/20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/21 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena