How to Get Tickets to Tool’s 2023 Tour Dates

The band will be on the road throughout October and November

Tool, photo by Travis Shinn
June 6, 2023 | 10:58am ET

    Tool will set out an a Fall 2023 North American tour, with tickets sure to be a hot commodity for fans of the progressive-metal titans. Frontman Maynard James Keenan and company are touring in support of their 2019 album, Fear Inoculum, which marked the band’s first studio LP in 13 years.

    The main headlining jaunt stretches throughout the months of October and November is anchored by three previously announced festival appearances at Louder Than LifeAftershock, and Power Trip.

    Grab tickets to Tool’s upcoming tour dates here, and read on for more details.

    What Is Tool’s Next Tour?

    Tool will make an appearance at the Louder Than Life festival on September 22nd in Louisville, Kentucky, prior to properly kicking off the tour on October 3rd in Loveland, Colorado. From there, the band will play Aftershock (October 6th) and Power Trip (October 8th), with the headlining outing picking up again on October 10th in Salt Lake City.

    Along the way, Tool will play shows in such US cities as Milwaukee, Boston, and Philadelphia, as well as Canadian stops in Vancouver and Montreal, concluding with a two-night stand on November 20th and 21st at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

    Who Is Opening for Tool’s Tour Dates?

    Support acts have yet to be announced.

    How Can I Get Tickets to Tool’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    Tickets to Tool’s newly announced tour go on sale to the general public Friday, June 9th via Ticketmaster

    Once on sale, you can also find tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are Tool’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    You can see a full list of Tool’s 2023 tour dates below. Get tickets to their upcoming concerts here.

    Tool 2023 Tour Dates:
    09/22 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
    10/03 – Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Event Center
    10/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
    10/08 – Indio, CA @ Power Trip
    10/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
    10/12 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center
    10/14 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
    10/15 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
    10/17 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Center
    10/19 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    10/20 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
    10/22 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place Arena
    10/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    10/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
    10/27 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
    10/29 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Center
    10/31 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    11/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
    11/03 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boiling Arena
    11/04 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
    11/06 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena
    11/07 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
    11/10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    11/13 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
    11/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    11/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    11/19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Center
    11/20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    11/21 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

