How to Get Tickets to Tool’s 2023 Tour Dates

Tool will set out an a Fall 2023 North American tour, with tickets sure to be a hot commodity for fans of the progressive-metal titans. Frontman Maynard James Keenan and company are touring in support of their 2019 album, Fear Inoculum, which marked the band’s first studio LP in 13 years.

The main headlining jaunt stretches throughout the months of October and November is anchored by three previously announced festival appearances at Louder Than Life, Aftershock, and Power Trip.

Grab tickets to Tool’s upcoming tour dates here, and read on for more details.

What Is Tool’s Next Tour?

Related Video

Tool will make an appearance at the Louder Than Life festival on September 22nd in Louisville, Kentucky, prior to properly kicking off the tour on October 3rd in Loveland, Colorado. From there, the band will play Aftershock (October 6th) and Power Trip (October 8th), with the headlining outing picking up again on October 10th in Salt Lake City.

Advertisement

Along the way, Tool will play shows in such US cities as Milwaukee, Boston, and Philadelphia, as well as Canadian stops in Vancouver and Montreal, concluding with a two-night stand on November 20th and 21st at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Who Is Opening for Tool’s Tour Dates?

Support acts have yet to be announced.

How Can I Get Tickets to Tool’s 2023 Tour Dates?

Tickets to Tool’s newly announced tour go on sale to the general public Friday, June 9th via Ticketmaster

Once on sale, you can also find tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Tool’s 2023 Tour Dates?

You can see a full list of Tool’s 2023 tour dates below. Get tickets to their upcoming concerts here.

Tool 2023 Tour Dates:

09/22 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/03 – Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Event Center

10/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/08 – Indio, CA @ Power Trip

10/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

10/12 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center

10/14 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

10/15 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

10/17 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Center

10/19 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/20 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

10/22 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place Arena

10/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

10/27 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

10/29 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Center

10/31 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

11/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

11/03 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boiling Arena

11/04 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

11/06 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena

11/07 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

11/10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/13 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

11/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

11/19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Center

11/20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/21 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena