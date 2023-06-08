Bassist Bryce Paul Parts Ways with In Flames as Dillinger Escape Plan’s Liam Wilson Steps In

In Flames have announced the departure of bassist Bryce Paul as well as his immediate replacement: Liam Wilson of The Dillinger Escape Plan.

Wilson made his live debut with the Swedish melodic death metal outfit on Wednesday night (June 7th) at the Release Athens 2023 festival in Greece. Following Dillinger Escape Plan’s disbandment in 2017, Wilson had been playing in various heavy projects (Azusa, Pallid Veil). As of now, it is undetermined if he will be the permanent bassist for In Flames.

The band shared the news of the lineup change on Twitter: “Jesterheads, Our brother Bryce Paul has decided to step away from the band. We wish him well on his future endeavors and thank him for everything he put into the band the last several years. Our friend Liam Wilson will be stepping in to help us out!”

The split with Paul sounds amicable, with the bassist apparently exiting on his own accord after a nearly five-year stint. He joined the band in 2018 — replacing longtime bassist Peter Iwers — and played on two studio albums: 2019’s I, the Mask and the 2023 offering Foregone.

It’s In Flames’ second major lineup change in recent years, with former Megadeth guitarist Chris Broderick officially joining the band last year in place of longtime member Niclas Engelin.

Foregone dropped back in February via Nuclear Blast, and is available on vinyl here. Watch footage of Liam Wilson’s In Flames debut and view the band’s statement on Bryce Paul’s departure below. Pick up tickets to In Flames’ summer European tour dates here.