Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Incantation Announce New Album, Unleash Lead Single “Concordat (The Pact) I”: Stream

Unholy Deification arrives August 25th via Relapse

Advertisement
incantation Concordat (The Pact) I stream
Incantation, photo by Scott Kinkade
June 29, 2023 | 1:19pm ET

    Death metal vets Incantation have announced their 13th studio album, Unholy Deification, arriving August 25th via Relapse. The band also offered up the video for lead single “Concordat (The Pact) I.”

    Across their storied career, Incantation have combined death metal with the occult imagery and devilish fervor typically associated black metal. The Pennsylvania-based band is once again dabbling in the darkness on “Concordat (The Pact) I,” conjuring a murky psychedelia through dissonant riffs, obscured growls, and a cave-like sonic atmosphere. The sepia-toned video, rife with ancient scrolls and runes, drives home the band’s abyssal meditations.

    Related Video

    “I’m not interested in playing it safe,” said Incantation guitarist-singer John McEntee in the album press release. “I think other people feel that there are limits to what we do. However, I don’t see it that way. If it feels right, then it’s Incantation. The songs we write are an honest expression of ourselves.”

    Advertisement

    He added: “When people hear the new album, I hope they think, ‘Why are these guys so pissed off?!’ Rage gives focus, which is why this album turned out the way it did.”

    cannibal corpse 2023 album
     Editor's Pick
    Cannibal Corpse Announce New Album and Tour with Mayhem, Unleash “Blood Blind”: Stream

    Incantation are one of the longest-running and most prolific acts to hail from death metal’s formative years. The group most recently teamed up with Blood for a split 7″ last year and dropped its previous full-length Sect of Vile Divinities back in 2020.

    You can pre-order Unholy Deification on vinyl, CD, and cassette via Relapse. Below you can watch the video for “Concordat (The Pact) I” and see the album art and tracklist.

    Advertisement

    Unholy Deification Artwork:
    incantation unholy deification

    Unholy Deification Tracklist:
    01. Offerings (The Swarm) IV
    02. Concordat (The Pact) I
    03. Chalice (Vessel Consanguineous) VIII
    04. Homunculus (Spirit Made Flesh) IX
    05. Invocation (Chthonic Merge) X
    06. Megaron (Sunken Chamber) VI
    07. Convulse (Words Of Power) III
    08. Altar (Unify In Carnage) V
    09. Exile (Defy The False) II
    10. Circle (Eye of Ascension) VII

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

winery dogs stars stream

The Winery Dogs (Mike Portnoy, Richie Kotzen, Billy Sheehan) Premiere "Stars" Video: Watch

June 29, 2023

Ratboys The Window

Ratboys' New Single "The Window" Is an Ode to Indie Rock Romance: Stream

June 29, 2023

blur st charles square new song stream

Blur Unveil New Song "St. Charles Square": Stream

June 29, 2023

black star no fear of time stream first album in 24 years new music hip hop rap stream

Black Star Bring Comeback Album No Fear of Time to Bandcamp: Stream

June 29, 2023

be your own pet "goodtime!" mommy new single new album 2023 North American tour

Be Your Own Pet Share New Single "Goodtime!": Stream

June 28, 2023

sampha spirit 2.0 new single stream listen music video r&b pop electronic news

Sampha Returns with New Single "Spirit 2.0": Stream

June 28, 2023

james blake playing robots into heaven big hammer new album single tour dates tickets 2023 electronic music news stream

James Blake Announces New Album Playing Robots Into Heaven, Shares 2023 Tour Dates

June 28, 2023

Speedy Ortiz Plus One new song music video stream watch Rabbit Rabbit

Speedy Ortiz Announce New Tour Dates, Share Single "Plus One": Stream

June 28, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Incantation Announce New Album, Unleash Lead Single "Concordat (The Pact) I": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter