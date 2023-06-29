Death metal vets Incantation have announced their 13th studio album, Unholy Deification, arriving August 25th via Relapse. The band also offered up the video for lead single “Concordat (The Pact) I.”

Across their storied career, Incantation have combined death metal with the occult imagery and devilish fervor typically associated black metal. The Pennsylvania-based band is once again dabbling in the darkness on “Concordat (The Pact) I,” conjuring a murky psychedelia through dissonant riffs, obscured growls, and a cave-like sonic atmosphere. The sepia-toned video, rife with ancient scrolls and runes, drives home the band’s abyssal meditations.

“I’m not interested in playing it safe,” said Incantation guitarist-singer John McEntee in the album press release. “I think other people feel that there are limits to what we do. However, I don’t see it that way. If it feels right, then it’s Incantation. The songs we write are an honest expression of ourselves.”

He added: “When people hear the new album, I hope they think, ‘Why are these guys so pissed off?!’ Rage gives focus, which is why this album turned out the way it did.”

Incantation are one of the longest-running and most prolific acts to hail from death metal’s formative years. The group most recently teamed up with Blood for a split 7″ last year and dropped its previous full-length Sect of Vile Divinities back in 2020.

You can pre-order Unholy Deification on vinyl, CD, and cassette via Relapse. Below you can watch the video for “Concordat (The Pact) I” and see the album art and tracklist.

Unholy Deification Artwork:



Unholy Deification Tracklist:

01. Offerings (The Swarm) IV

02. Concordat (The Pact) I

03. Chalice (Vessel Consanguineous) VIII

04. Homunculus (Spirit Made Flesh) IX

05. Invocation (Chthonic Merge) X

06. Megaron (Sunken Chamber) VI

07. Convulse (Words Of Power) III

08. Altar (Unify In Carnage) V

09. Exile (Defy The False) II

10. Circle (Eye of Ascension) VII