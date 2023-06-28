Karen Allen Confirms Return of “Vibrant, Wonderful” Marion Ravenwood in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones 5, aka Dial of Destiny, sees the return of Indy’s longtime friend Sallah (John Rhys-Davies), but that’s not the only reunion in the upcoming film: Karen Allen will also make a cameo in the movie as his wife Marion Ravenwood.

Though Allen has not been featured in the trailers for the movie, Ravenwood’s rekindled relationship with the swashbuckling hero in 2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull has not been forgotten. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Allen expressed a “sense of gratitude” for playing the character for a third time, though she wishes her role was more of “part of the adventure” in the movie.

“She’s such a vibrant, wonderful character, and it would’ve broken my heart to see her just vanish into the ether,” Allen said.

Indiana Jones fans were first introduced to Marion — the daughter of Jones’ former mentor Abner Ravenwood — in the first film, Raiders of the Lost Ark, as Indy’s ex. They reunite at the bar she’s running in Nepal and flee from Gestapo agent Arnold Toht together. Unfortunately, the two are separated and Marion is captured not only by the Nazis, but also by Indy’s rival, René Belloq. However, their romance is rekindled in the process.

Director Steven Spielberg wanted Marion to return in Temple of Doom, but George Lucas vetoed the idea by deciding Indy would have a different love interest in each film. As a result, the character didn’t return until Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, when it was revealed she had left him two decades ago, a week before their planned wedding.

At the time, Marion was unaware she was pregnant with their future son Mutt Williams (Shia LaBeouf). In Crystal Skull, Mutt teams up with Indy to rescue the latter’s former colleague Harold Oxley, revealing his mother to be Marion in the process. Upon rekindling their romance, Indy and Marion finally get married.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens in theaters on June 30th. Directed by James Mangold, the movie takes place in 1969 and of course stars Harrison Ford doing his own stunts as the titular character. It introduces Phoebe Waller-Bridge as his goddaughter Helena Shaw and features Mads Mikkelsen as a former Nazi scientist. The cast is rounded out by Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Oliver Richters, and Ethann Isidore.