Inhaler sat down to talk with Kyle Meredith about their sophomore album, Cuts & Bruises, and the nostalgia that runs through its lyrics.

Elijah Hewson, Robert Keating, Josh Jenkinson, and Ryan McMahon discuss the songwriting tricks of Bob Dylan and The Beatles that inspired their own writing. They also give a nod to David Bowie’s “Fashion,” and hint at what could happen with the leftover songs from the latest sessions.

The Irish band also gives us the backstory of their fans making special hats for each gig and how audiences enjoy the imperfections in music.

