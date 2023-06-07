Menu
Inhaler on Their Nostalgic New Album, and the Songwriting Tricks of Dylan and The Beatles

The Irish band takes us into their new album, Cuts & Bruises

inhaler kyle meredith with Cuts & Bruises
Kyle Meredith with Inhaler, photo by Lewis Evans
June 7, 2023 | 4:51pm ET

    Inhaler sat down to talk with Kyle Meredith about their sophomore album, Cuts & Bruises, and the nostalgia that runs through its lyrics.

    Elijah Hewson, Robert Keating, Josh Jenkinson, and Ryan McMahon discuss the songwriting tricks of Bob Dylan and The Beatles that inspired their own writing. They also give a nod to David Bowie’s “Fashion,” and hint at what could happen with the leftover songs from the latest sessions.

    The Irish band also gives us the backstory of their fans making special hats for each gig and how audiences enjoy the imperfections in music.

    Listen to Inhaler chat about Cuts & Bruises and more in the new episode above or watch via YouTube below. Please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

