New iPhone Feature Caused a Bunch of Accidental 911 Calls to Bonnaroo

Apple recently implemented a new feature on iPhones and Apple Watches that’s intended to automatically alert first responders if the user has been involved in a car crash. That all sounds fine and dandy, but Apple’s product team must not have had mosh pits in mind, because Bonnaroo attendees apparently made a bunch of accidental 911 calls while jamming out Thursday.

Police in Manchester, Tennessee alerted fest-goers of the fiasco on Twitter: “MPD has responded to multiple accidental 911 calls at Bonnaroo. It’s likely that these calls are a result of ‘Crash Detection Mode,’ a new feature on Apple iPhones. Please be mindful and consider deactivating this feature on your phone until Bonnaroo concludes.” The official Bonnaroo Twitter account also chimed in: “Let’s work as a team to resolve this!”

“Crash Detection Mode” is designed to activate when it detects sudden accelerations and decelerations, but it hasn’t quite grasped the concept of context yet: the feature has also reportedly prompted accidental 911 calls from skiers and rollercoaster riders.

It’s unclear exactly what types of movements caused the influx of calls from Bonnaroo — perhaps ravers throwing down to Zeds Dead? Copious amounts of ass-shaking during Big Freedia? Nevertheless, Knocked Loose, Kendrick Lamar, and the recently-reunited Diarrhea Planet all play the fest tonight, so there’s likely still a whole lot more “crashes” to be “detected.”

Foo Fighters, Odesza, Paramore, My Morning Jacket, Korn, Pixies, Baby Keem, Lil Nas X, Tyler Childers, and more will also hit the Farm this weekend. If you can’t make it in person, many performances will also be available to stream on Hulu.