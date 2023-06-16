Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

J. Cole and Eric Church Part of Group Buying Charlotte Hornets from Michael Jordan

Ending Jordan's 13-year run as majority owner

Advertisement
j cole eric church charlotte hornets michael jordan
J. Cole (photo by Josh Druding) and Eric Church (photo by Anthony D’Angio)
Follow
June 16, 2023 | 12:53pm ET

    North Carolina natives and diehard basketball fans J. Cole and Eric Church are part of the ownership group buying Michael Jordan’s majority stake in the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, the team announced today.

    The group is led by Gabe Plotkin (who acquired a minority stake in the Hornets in 2019) and Rick Schnall, the latter of whom is a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks. Others involved with the sale besides Cole and Church include local Charlotte investors Amy Levine Dawson and Damian Mills, as well as Chris Shumway, Dan Sundheim, Ian Loring, and Dyal HomeCourt Partners.

    Cole’s love for basketball is well known. After playing high school basketball in North Carolina, he was a walk-on for the St. John’s men’s basketball team. Though Cole’s rap dreams came to fruition before he ever stepped on the court, the Dreamville Records founder has never given up on his hoop dreams, either. After appearing on the cover of the video game NBA 2K23, he has played basketball overseas in Africa and Canada.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Meanwhile, Church is such a diehard fan of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels that he canceled a concert in April 2022 to watch the team take on the Duke Blue Devils in the Final Four of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

    Of course, both artists have remained busy with their day jobs. Cole recently appeared on Lil Durk’s “All My Life” after featuring on “on the street” by BTS’ j-hope. In January, he dropped “procrastination (broke),” which was recorded after searching “J. Cole type beat” on YouTube. As for Church, he’s currently touring North America in support of his 2021 album, Heart & Soul. Tickets are available here.

    Get Eric Church Tickets Here

    Advertisement

    Jordan is giving up the team after a 13-year run as majority owner for a reported $3 billion valuation, according to a report from ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski. He will continue to oversee basketball operations through the NBA draft on Thursday and the beginning of free agency on July 1st.

    Once the sale is completed, the Hall of Famer will retain a minority stake in the franchise. Jordan initially bought a minority stake in 2006 before paying $275 million for his controlling interest in 2010 — becoming the league’s only Black majority owner in the process.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

sigur rós Blóðberg átta song of the week review recap listen stream

Song of the Week: Sigur Rós Return with Sublime New Single "Blóðberg"

June 16, 2023

Brad new album 2023

Brad (feat. Stone Gossard) Share New Song "Hey Now What's the Problem?": Stream

June 16, 2023

bonnaroo accidental 911 calls iphone feature music festival news wtf

New iPhone Feature Caused a Bunch of Accidental 911 Calls to Bonnaroo

June 16, 2023

High On Fire new album 2024

High on Fire Complete Work on New Album, Announce Deluxe Reissue of Debut LP

June 16, 2023

jonny greenwood the smile big backlog of ideas new album music alternative rock news interview quoteworthy

Jonny Greenwood Says The Smile "Have a Big Backlog of Ideas"

June 16, 2023

Kevin Shields new music release flash drive fuzz pedal song

My Bloody Valentine's Kevin Shields Secretly Releases New Music

June 16, 2023

Carly Pearce we don't fight anymore christ stapleton podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Carly Pearce on Duetting with Chris Stapleton and Trisha Yearwood

June 16, 2023

Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah (fka Christian Scott) Announces New Album, Shares “Xodokan Iko – Hu Na Ney": Stream

June 16, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

J. Cole and Eric Church Part of Group Buying Charlotte Hornets from Michael Jordan

Menu Shop Search Newsletter