Jack Black Performs Super Mario Bros. Ballad “Peaches” with Orchestra: Watch

Jack Black brought his piano ballad “Peaches” from The Super Mario Bros. Movie to the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sunday. During the surprise performance at The Game Awards 10–Year Concert, one-half of Tenacious D was accompanied by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, conducted by Lorne Balfe. Watch it below.

After entering from stage right, Black — whose character Bowser dedicates the song to Princess Peach (voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy) in the record-breaking movie — let loose an especially schmaltzy, over-the-top rendition of his first solo hit while rocking the same green suit and red hairpiece from the music video. Meanwhile, footage of Peach from the film played on the giant screen hanging over the stage.

Following its release in April, “Peaches” peaked at No. 56 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent a total of five weeks on the chart. Its music video, directed by Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett, has racked up 45 million YouTube views to date.

Black and his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass recently shared an official version of their cover of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game,” a fan favorite at their live shows. In May, they shared “Video Games,” which marked their first original song in five years. The duo is currently touring Europe ahead of their fall US tour; grab tickets here.

Jack Black performing Peaches from the Super Mario Bros Movie at the Hollywood Bowl! pic.twitter.com/X1py68fElw — barryeb (@barryeb) June 26, 2023