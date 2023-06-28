Menu
James Blake Announces New Album Playing Robots Into Heaven, Shares 2023 Tour Dates

Stream lead single "Big Hammer"

james blake playing robots into heaven big hammer new album single tour dates tickets 2023 electronic music news stream
James Blake, photo by Debi Del Grande
June 28, 2023 | 11:54am ET

    James Blake is prepping his sixth proper studio album, Playing Robots Into Heaven. Ahead of its release on September 8th via Republic, the musician has shared its lead single “Big Hammer,” as well as a run of 2023 tour dates.

    After trying his hand at ambient music last year, Playing Robots Into Heaven (pre-order here) is billed as Blake’s return to form, getting back into the sort of electronic music he introduced himself with on early EPs like The Bells Sketch and CMYK. The uptempo “Big Hammer” is indicative of that, although with the confidence of having been in the game for over a decade now. It begins with a simple, ominous beat that swells into a trap-inspired banger, and arrives with a heist-themed music video directed by Oscar Hudson.

    Blake’s international tour begins at the Fabrique in Milan on September 18th,. It includes a hometown show in London at Alexandra Palace on September 28th, before wrapping up in Los Angeles on October 19th.

    Ticket pre-sales are ongoing (use code DISCO) before general on sale begins this Friday, June 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time over at Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    Listen to “Big Hammer” below, and then keep scrolling to see the album art and tracklist for Playing Robots Into Heaven as well as Blake’s 2023 tour schedule.

    Blake’s last studio album was 2021’s Friends That Break Your Heart.

    Playing Robots Into Heaven Artwork:

    james blake playing robots into heaven big hammer new album single tour dates tickets 2023 electronic music news stream

    Playing Robots Into Heaven Tracklist:
    01. Asking to Break
    02. Loading
    03. Tell Me
    04. Fall Back
    05. He’s Been Wonderful
    06. Big Hammer
    07. I Want You to Know
    08. Night Sky
    09. Fire the Editor
    10. If You Can Hear Me
    11. Playing Robots Into Heaven

    James Blake 2023 Tour Dates:
    09/18 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
    09/21 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National Club
    09/22 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
    09/24 – Berlin, DE @ UFO im Velodrom
    09/26 – Tilburg, NL @ 013
    09/28 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
    10/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
    10/05 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center
    10/09 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    10/10 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
    10/12 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
    10/14 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
    10/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic Theater
    10/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

