James Blake Announces New Album Playing Robots Into Heaven, Shares 2023 Tour Dates

James Blake is prepping his sixth proper studio album, Playing Robots Into Heaven. Ahead of its release on September 8th via Republic, the musician has shared its lead single “Big Hammer,” as well as a run of 2023 tour dates.

After trying his hand at ambient music last year, Playing Robots Into Heaven (pre-order here) is billed as Blake’s return to form, getting back into the sort of electronic music he introduced himself with on early EPs like The Bells Sketch and CMYK. The uptempo “Big Hammer” is indicative of that, although with the confidence of having been in the game for over a decade now. It begins with a simple, ominous beat that swells into a trap-inspired banger, and arrives with a heist-themed music video directed by Oscar Hudson.

Blake’s international tour begins at the Fabrique in Milan on September 18th,. It includes a hometown show in London at Alexandra Palace on September 28th, before wrapping up in Los Angeles on October 19th.

Listen to “Big Hammer” below, and then keep scrolling to see the album art and tracklist for Playing Robots Into Heaven as well as Blake’s 2023 tour schedule.

Blake’s last studio album was 2021’s Friends That Break Your Heart.

Playing Robots Into Heaven Artwork:

Playing Robots Into Heaven Tracklist:

01. Asking to Break

02. Loading

03. Tell Me

04. Fall Back

05. He’s Been Wonderful

06. Big Hammer

07. I Want You to Know

08. Night Sky

09. Fire the Editor

10. If You Can Hear Me

11. Playing Robots Into Heaven

James Blake 2023 Tour Dates:

09/18 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

09/21 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National Club

09/22 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

09/24 – Berlin, DE @ UFO im Velodrom

09/26 – Tilburg, NL @ 013

09/28 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

10/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

10/05 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center

10/09 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/10 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

10/12 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

10/14 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

10/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic Theater

10/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery