Fan Chant: Jamie Miller and Day6’s Young K Talk New Version of “Maybe Next Time”

Pop singer-songwriter Jamie Miller hails from Wales and is now settled in Los Angles. When it came time to consider a revamped version of his song “Maybe Next Time,” he reached out to Young K of Korean band Day6, making it a truly globe-spanning collaboration.

A string of viral successes has introduced Miller’s dreamy, wistful, and romantic music to the world. While it’s a bit different from the pop-rock sounds Day6 thrive in, vocalist and rapper Young K has a passion to his voice that matches Miller’s energy.

“I love Young K’s voice,” Miller shares with Consequence. “When he reached out to me and asked me to join on ‘Maybe Next Time,’ I was super excited and honored,” recalls Young K.

Notably, this is the first new release we’ve gotten from Young K since he recently completed his time in the South Korean military.

Listen to the new version of “Maybe Next Time” below, and read on for insights from both artists about how the collaboration came to life.

This is such a cool global collaboration! How did you both end up on each other’s radar? What sparked the conversation to jump on a version of the track together?

Jamie: I’ve listened to Day6’s music a bunch, and I love Young K’s voice. I thought he would sound perfect on this song, so I reached out to see if he would be interested in hopping on! When I first heard his version, he blew me away — he is so talented and brings the song to a whole new level.

Young K: Since I heard “Here’s Your Perfect” by Jamie, I’ve thought that he has a great voice. I love his style of music, too. When he reached out to me and asked me to join on “Maybe Next Time,” I was super excited and honored. I tried to write my own verse that fit the whole mood, since the original had an amazing vibe. I hope everyone enjoys the new version, too!

Jamie, tell me a bit about your songwriting process — what’s your starting point?

If I have an idea, I’ll get my voice notes app out and my journal — I’ll start just doodling and singing random stuff and then it always turns into an idea. That’s how all my songs that have come out have started! Singing about real life has helped my music so much, so I don’t try to force it anymore.

Weirdly, I love country music so much. It’s the inspiration behind all of my music, but I’d say I listen to Kelsea Ballerini and Lewis Capaldi a ton right now.

Young K, congratulations on finishing service, and welcome back! Tell me about how this song came to you and what made you excited to have this be your first release in a while.

Thank you! I’ve been waiting to sing for you guys more, and here I am now. It’s been a long time since I featured on another singer’s track so tried to maintain the mood that the original version had — very powerful yet sensitive emotion that’s been brought by the vocals and the lyrics. I focused on putting a different taste to the song.

What’s something you’re working on right now that has nothing to do with music?

Jamie: Being more present! I know it sounds simple, but I really lack in that area of life and I’ve been trying to be more present. This life can get crazy always doing something and I want to enjoy it more.

Young K: The goal is to stay happy and healthy, as always. I’m trying to make time for myself and sometimes do nothing in order to let my brain rest.

Young K, what do you hope MyDays take away from this song, and your verse in particular?

“Maybe I could’ve said, could’ve done something else/ But all of the could’ve’s mean nothing to you now.” When the present becomes the past, we can’t really do much about it, but we all learn from our mistakes. Maybe next time, we could be better, and we might face a different ending. So don’t be too hard on yourselves. I think the idea of this can be applied to something more than just human relationships.

Are there any details about “Maybe Next Time” we haven’t talked about that you’d really want listeners to know?

Jamie: The whole song, for me, was written about someone giving up on you no matter how hard you tried, and I think we’ve all felt that way at some point. I’m just glad I don’t feel that way anymore — “Maybe Next Time” reminds me of the struggle but also overcoming the struggle!

Also, I’m excited to get back on the road and release more music. There’s so much to come.

Young K: The instrumental that I received had an “oh-oh” background vocal in the middle already, so I decided to use that with the main melody to make it flow naturally. Also, Jamie having my vocal mixed in the chorus together made me think our voices go really well with each other.

Please continue to love and support Jamie and I — also, Day6 is coming. More of Young K and Day6 will be with you guys in the future!