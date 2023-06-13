Menu
Jason Bateman to Direct and Star in Netflix Series About Feuding Baseball Dads

Based on David Gauvey Herbert's 2021 Esquire feature "Daddy Ball"

Jason Bateman, photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
June 13, 2023 | 6:10pm ET

    Jason Bateman is directing and starring in an eight-episode adaptation of David Gauvey Herbert’s 2021 Esquire feature “Daddy Ball,” Deadline reports. The series will stream on Netflix.

    Netflix and Bateman’s production company Aggregate secured the rights to the story in a bidding war that included eight total offers. The series will hold a different title than “Daddy Ball,” but will be based on Herbert’s story of the fathers of the Long Island Inferno youth baseball team who became embroiled in a feud for the ages.

    Bateman, Michael Costigan, and Roxie Rodrigue will serve as co-executive producers for the series, described as a dark comedy, while David Klawans will produce as well.

    Several of Herbert’s features are currently slated to be adapted into television series. His Esquire story “The Ballad of Ron & Dorinda” is being adapted by Jessie Nickson-Lopez for MRC, Darren Aronofsky is repurposing “Boss of the Beach” for FX and Searchlight TV, and “Camp Shane” is set to hit ABC Signature.

    Bateman recently brought SmartLess, his podcast with Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, to television with SmartLess: On the Road, a mini documentary series depicting the trio’s North American tour. Last Christmas, he joined Arnett and Maya Rudolph for Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Mystery

