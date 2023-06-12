Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Jason Isbell on Why His Gear Collection Makes Other Gearheads “Lose Their Minds”

"You have to go with historical significance. You go with what the nerd in you wants to hear"

Advertisement
jason isbell gear the 400 unit weathervanes
Jason Isbell, photo by Danny Clinch
June 12, 2023 | 2:31pm ET

    Jason Isbell has plenty to say about his new album, Weathervanes, his band The 400 Unitt, his wife Amanda Shires, and the state of the world. But nothing makes him quite as bubbly as his musical gear.

    Speaking with me for the June Consequence cover story, Isbell tells me how his collection has impressed other gearheads, such as Blackbird Studio manager Rolff Zwiep. Isbell and The 400 Unit recorded Weathervanes at the Nashville institution, which in the past has hosted Taylor Swift, Neil Young, The White Stripes, Tim McGraw, and many other icons.

    “I don’t know if there’s any other studio on Earth that has the kind of gear that they have, because they’ve been collecting for a long, long time,” Isbell explains. “But when I brought in all [my] amps, the studio manager came in and looked at my amps and said, ‘Well, I guess you guys won’t need to borrow any amps for this project.’ I was really, really flattered by that.”

    Advertisement

    Isbell shows off his “disgusting” amplifiers over Zoom. He starts with “probably the most prominent amp on the record,” one of the original Marshall Bluesbreaker Combos which had been hand-crafted in 1964 by the legendary Jim Marshall.

    “The Fender Bassman was the industry standard,” Isbell tells me. “And in England, because of trade restrictions, it was extremely expensive to get a Fender Bassman. So, Jim Marshall decided that he could replicate the Fender Bassman circuit and build an amplifier for his friends. His friends were Eric Clapton and Peter Green and Pete Townsend, people like that.

    Advertisement

    “The first thing he built,” he continues, “was the JTM45, and it was apparently too big for those guys to fit in the trunk — what they called the boot of their car. So he started making the Combos and this was the first of those.”

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

feeble little horse girl with fish track by track exclusive breakdown new album indie pop rock music news listen stream

Feeble Little Horse Break Down New Album Girl with Fish Track by Track: Exclusive

June 9, 2023

jason isbell flowers of the killer moon robert de niro scorsese

Jason Isbell on Killers of the Flower Moon and Why Robert De Niro Thought He Was "Crazy"

June 8, 2023

Platonic Rose Byrne Seth Rogen Interview

Why Rose Byrne Uses Her Real Accent with Seth Rogen in Apple TV+'s Platonic

June 7, 2023

fan chant millic ~ interview listen stream

Fan Chant: Millic on the Emotional Detachment of New EP ~

June 7, 2023

How Jason Isbell Keeps Hope Burning in a World of Despair

June 7, 2023

niall horan the show interview quotes

The Show Must Go On: Niall Horan on Leaving Heartbreak Behind with New Album

June 6, 2023

Johnny Kelly interview Eye AM Type O Negative

Johnny Kelly Talks New Supergroup Eye Am, Debut Single, and Type O Negative Reissues

June 5, 2023

grease-soundtrack-justin-tranter

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Lead Songwriter Guides Us Through All the Original Songs

June 1, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jason Isbell on Why His Gear Collection Makes Other Gearheads "Lose Their Minds"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter