Jason Scott Lee Reveals Live-Action Lilo & Stitch Cameo Role: “I Just Wanted to Be a Part of It”

Disney is currently shooting its latest live-action adaptation, Lilo & Stitch, down in Ohau, Hawaii. While the cast includes names like Zach Galifianakis, newcomer Maia Kealoha, and Courtney B. Vance, a number of the animated original’s voice actors are also on the island filming smaller roles. That’s now confirmed to include Jason Scott Lee, who played David Kawena in 2002’s Lilo & Stitch.

Rumors that Lee would be making an appearance in the live-action remake have been around for a few months, but the actor himself finally confirmed it during an appearance on the latest episode of the Kyle Meredith With… podcast. What’s more, he actually spoiled his role, so consider this your warning if you want to keep Lee’s appearance a surprise.

“I got a little, small [part]. They threw me some bones, and I said, ‘Yeah, absolutely! In any capacity,'” Scott said. “I just wanted to be a part of it, so it’s a three-day cameo, and I think it will be fun.”

He then went on to reveal his role: “I’m playing the luau manager. I get to see the kid that’s playing my character that I voiced, David. And I’ll get to see Lilo and I’ll get see Nani, the new people, the actors that are playing them. So it’ll be fun.”

Disney faithful will recall that the animated David did a fire dance during that luau scene in the cartoon. When Stitch causes some chaos at the event, however, the manager ends up firing Nani; so it appears it’ll be the guy who voiced David firing his own original love interest in the live-action version.

Listen to the full episode of KMW below to see what else Jason Scott Lee has to say about Lilo & Stitch and Disney’s other live-action remakes. He also talks about some of his iconic roles and his new film, The Wind & The Reckoning.

Past Lilo & Stitch cast members Tia Carrere (Nani) and Amy Hill (Mrs. Hasagawa) are also expected to make appearances in the new movie, while the original voice of Stitch, Chris Sanders, is reprising the role. David will be played by Kaipo Dudoit, Kealoha is playing Lilo, Galifianakis is Dr. Jumba Jookiba, and Sydney Agudong will portray Nani. Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) is directing from a script by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright. The update doesn’t currently have a release date, but it is expected to go straight to Disney+.