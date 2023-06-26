Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Jason Scott Lee Reveals Live-Action Lilo & Stitch Cameo Role: “I Just Wanted to Be a Part of It”

The actor who voiced David in the animated original will get a chance to meet his real-life counterpart

Advertisement
jason scott lee lilo and stitch live action cameo luau
Jason Scott Lee (photo courtesy of Buchwald) and Lilo & Stitch (Disney)
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
June 26, 2023 | 1:50pm ET

    Disney is currently shooting its latest live-action adaptation, Lilo & Stitch, down in Ohau, Hawaii. While the cast includes names like Zach Galifianakis, newcomer Maia Kealoha, and Courtney B. Vance, a number of the animated original’s voice actors are also on the island filming smaller roles. That’s now confirmed to include Jason Scott Lee, who played David Kawena in 2002’s Lilo & Stitch.

    Rumors that Lee would be making an appearance in the live-action remake have been around for a few months, but the actor himself finally confirmed it during an appearance on the latest episode of the Kyle Meredith With… podcast. What’s more, he actually spoiled his role, so consider this your warning if you want to keep Lee’s appearance a surprise.

    “I got a little, small [part]. They threw me some bones, and I said, ‘Yeah, absolutely! In any capacity,'” Scott said. “I just wanted to be a part of it, so it’s a three-day cameo, and I think it will be fun.”

    Advertisement

    He then went on to reveal his role: “I’m playing the luau manager. I get to see the kid that’s playing my character that I voiced, David. And I’ll get to see Lilo and I’ll get see Nani, the new people, the actors that are playing them. So it’ll be fun.”

    Disney faithful will recall that the animated David did a fire dance during that luau scene in the cartoon. When Stitch causes some chaos at the event, however, the manager ends up firing Nani; so it appears it’ll be the guy who voiced David firing his own original love interest in the live-action version.

    Advertisement

    Listen to the full episode of KMW below to see what else Jason Scott Lee has to say about Lilo & Stitch and Disney’s other live-action remakes. He also talks about some of his iconic roles and his new film, The Wind & The Reckoning.

    Past Lilo & Stitch cast members Tia Carrere (Nani) and Amy Hill (Mrs. Hasagawa) are also expected to make appearances in the new movie, while the original voice of Stitch, Chris Sanders, is reprising the role. David will be played by Kaipo Dudoit, Kealoha is playing Lilo, Galifianakis is Dr. Jumba Jookiba, and Sydney Agudong will portray Nani. Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) is directing from a script by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright. The update doesn’t currently have a release date, but it is expected to go straight to Disney+.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Jason Scott lee the wind & the reckoning interview podcast Kyle Meredith

Jason Scott Lee on the Cultural Stories of Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story, Jungle Book, and Doogie Kameāloha, M.D

June 26, 2023

titanic netflix titan submersible drama james cameron movie film news

Apropos of Nothing, Titanic Is Returning to Netflix

June 26, 2023

frederic forrest dead apocalypse now the rose actor

Frederic Forrest, Actor in Apocalypse Now and The Rose, Dead at 86

June 24, 2023

drive away dolls trailer margaret qualley ethan coen comedy watch

Ethan Coen's Drive-Away Dolls Trailer Uncovers a Hijacked Road Trip: Watch

June 23, 2023

warner bros discovery music catalog assets sell rights publishing report business news film movie

Warner Bros. Discovery to Sell Half Its Music Catalog: Report

June 22, 2023

No Hard Feelings Jennifer Lawrence Andrew Barth Feldman Review

No Hard Feelings Updates the Coming-of-Age Comedy, But Only Commits Halfway: Review

June 22, 2023

Jay Pharoah The Blackening

Jay Pharoah on What Makes the Blackening Special: "Nobody's Ever Seen Anything Like This"

June 22, 2023

dumb money trailer paul dano pete davidson gamestop short squeeze movie film news watch

Paul Dano Short-Squeezes GameStop in Dumb Money Trailer: Watch

June 22, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jason Scott Lee Reveals Live-Action Lilo & Stitch Cameo Role: "I Just Wanted to Be a Part of It"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter