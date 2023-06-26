Menu
Jason Scott Lee on the Cultural Stories of Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story, Jungle Book, and Doogie Kameāloha, M.D

The actor also takes us inside the Hawaiian history of The Wind & The Reckoning

Jason Scott Lee in The Wind & The Reckoning (Lynmar Entertainment)
June 26, 2023 | 1:28pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS 

    Jason Scott Lee joins Kyle Meredith to delve into his latest film, The Wind & The Reckoning. This groundbreaking movie not only marks the first international distribution of a film spoken entirely in the native Hawaiian language, but it also sheds light on the war crimes inflicted upon Hawaiian natives by white settlers in the late 1800s. The actor talks about how Hawaii and the Hawaiian language aren’t often portrayed properly in film.

    “A lot of the stories with the Hawaiian language aren’t done right,” he explains. “I think people don’t realize that Hawaii was once an independent nation recognized by many international countries and had its own monarchy — I think the only US state that did. So, there’s a lot of history that really hasn’t been told, and there’s a lot of education that has not been brought up to speed about this tiny country in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.”

    During the conversation, Lee discusses his commitment to portraying diverse cultures in his acting career. From his roles in The Jungle Book and Rapa-Nui to Disney’s Mulan and Doogie Kameāloha, M.D, Lee shares his experiences in telling the stories of various cultures through film. He even reveals his cameo appearance in the upcoming live-action version of Lilo & Stitch, where he’ll play he luau director who interacts with his original character, David Kawena.

    As Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story celebrates its 30th anniversary, Lee takes us on a nostalgic journey, recounting his transformative experience embodying the martial arts legend. He reflects on the profound impact the role has had on his life and the enduring lessons he carries with him today.

    Listen to Jason Scott Lee chat about The Wind & The Reckoning and more in the new episode above or watch below via YouTube. Please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

