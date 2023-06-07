Menu
Bob’s Burgers Actor Jay Johnston Charged in January 6th Capitol Riot

He was charged by the Department of Justice for felony obstruction of officers during civil disorder

jay johnston us capitol riot arrest bob's burgers arrested development actor
Jay Johnston, photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage
June 7, 2023 | 4:50pm ET

    Jay Johnston, an actor best known for his work on Bob’s Burgers, Arrested Development, and Mr. Show, has been arrested and charged by the Department of Justice in connection with the January 6th US Capitol riot, according to court documents.

    NBC News reports that Johnston was arrested Wednesday in California. He’s being charged with felony obstruction of officers during civil disorder, along with several misdemeanor offenses.

    The FBI tweeted a photo of Johnston in March 2021 while requesting information about his identity. In the court documents, he was identified through multiple images captured on officer body-cam footage, bystander video, and CCTV feeds.

    During the attack, Johnston allegedly led a group of rioters to the upper west tunnel and moved toward the “front line of rioters confronting the police who were defending the entrance” to the Capitol. Using a stolen Capitol Police riot shield, he helped create a “shield wall” to launch a group assault against a line of officers.

    Johnston is credited as a writer and actor on 28 episodes of Mr. Show, the ’90s sketch comedy series which starred and was hosted by Bob Odenkirk and David Cross. Ironically, he later portrayed Officer Taylor in 10 episodes of Arrested Development before most recently voicing Jimmy Pesto Sr. on Bob’s Burgers.

    After appearing in 43 episodes of Bob’s Burgers, he was fired in December 2021 when internet sleuths identified him in FBI footage.

