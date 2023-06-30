<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Catastrophic Metamorphic, the debut album from his new side project with Fit and the Tantrums Dummer John Wicks, Deaf Charlie.

The singer-bassist tells us the duo’s origin story, finding their sound, and stories behind several of the songs. Ament also gives new details on the next Pearl Jam album, including when fans should start anticipating its arrival.

“I think I heard Stone [Gossard] thought that the record was done, but I know for a fact that it’s not,” he explains. “And I know for a fact that, right now, everyone wants the summer off, because last summer was a bit of a grind. So, for me, in a week I’m shutting everything off. And I know at that point, the record’s still not done, so come September, we’re gonna pick up those questions of where we’re at… I think everybody hopes that we have a record out next year.”

With its 25th anniversary in mind, Kyle and Ament also chat about the 1998 album, Yield, as well as some choice advice Ament got from Neil Young.

Listen to Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament talk about Deaf Charlie’s Catastrophic Metamorphic and more in the new episode above or watch below via YouTube. Please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.