Jeff Rosenstock Announces New Album HELLMODE, Shares “DOUBT”: Stream

Marking the proper follow-up to 2020’s NO DREAM

jeff rosenstock hellmode new album doubt new song video stream
Jeff Rosenstock, photo by Matt Price
June 27, 2023 | 10:30am ET

    Rather than going with one of his customary surprise drops, Jeff Rosenstock has decided to announce his new album, HELLMODE, in advance. It’s out on September 1st via Polyvinyl Records, and you can preview it with the lead single “DOUBT” below.

    HELLMODE, Rosenstock’s fifth studio album, was recorded in Summer 2022 with his longtime studio producer Jack Shirley at Hollywood’s EastWest Studios. In a statement, he described it as feeling like “the chaos of being alive right now,” adding, “We’re experiencing all these things at the same time that trigger our senses, and emotions that make us feel terrible. We’re just feeling way too much all at once!”

    Pre-orders for the album are ongoing. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

    “DOUBT” encourages listeners to cut loose and persevere through any feelings of self-consciousness. “It doesn’t matter anyway so let it out,” he sings. “Scream/ Louder than you need to/ Loud enough to cut through.” It comes with an anime-inspired video that Rosenstock made with the “ridiculously talented artists” at Craig of the Creek, a children’s animated series for which he composed the music.

    In May, Rosenstock shared another track from the album, titled “LIKED U BETTER,” while announcing his North American tour kicking off in September. Grab your tickets here.

    HELLMODE is the proper follow-up to 2020’s NO DREAM, though Rosenstock has released the projects DUMP and SKA DREAM since then. Last fall, he teamed up with Laura Stevenson for a Neil Young covers EP.

    HELLMODE Artwork:

    jeff rosenstock hellmode new album artwork

    HELLMODE Tracklist:
    01. WILL U STILL U
    02. HEAD
    03. LIKED U BETTER
    04. DOUBT
    05. FUTURE IS DUMB
    06. SOFT LIVING
    07. HEALMODE
    08. LIFE ADMIN
    09. I WANNA BE WRONG
    10. GRAVEYARD SONG
    11. 3 SUMMERS

