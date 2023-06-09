Menu
Jenny Lewis Reveals New Album Joy’All: Stream

Her fifth solo album was produced by Dave Cobb and recorded at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A

jenny lewis joy'all psychos
Jenny Lewis, photo by Bobbi Rich
June 9, 2023 | 10:35am ET

    Jenny Lewis has readied a new album called Joy’All. The project is out today, June 9th, via her new label Blue Note/Capitol Records.

    A lot’s changed since Lewis’ last album, 2019’s On the Line — namely, a global pandemic that shut the world down and inspired the songwriter to approach music differently. Some songs on Joy’All predate COVID, while others came out of a world-class songwriting group Lewis joined, led by none other than Beck Hansen.

    “I started writing some of these songs on the road, pre-pandemic… and then put them aside as the world shut down, and then from my home in Nashville in early 2021, I joined a week-long virtual songwriting workshop with a handful of amazing artists, hosted by Beck,” Lewis shared in a statement. “The challenge was to write one song every day for seven days, with guidelines from Beck. The guidelines would be prompts like ‘write a song with 1-4-5 chord progression,’ ‘write a song with only cliches,’ or ‘write in free form style.’ The first song I submitted to the group was ‘Puppy and a Truck.’”

    Related Video

    After writing the songs, Lewis teamed up with producer Dave Cobb (Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell) and cut Joy’All live on the floor of Nashville’s RCA Studio A. Nate Smith, Brian Allen, and Cobb himself lend a hand on guitar, while Greg Leisz and Jon Brion contribute other instrumentation.

    In addition to the new album, Lewis has a run of tour dates planned for this summer, including shows opening for Ruston Kelly and Beck and Phoenix. Tickets to all of her gigs are on sale now via Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via Stubhub’s FanProtect Program.

    Joy’All Artwork:

    Jenny Lewis's artwork for Joy'All

    Joy’All Tracklist:
    01. Psychos
    02. Joy’All
    03. Puppy and a Truck
    04. Apples and Oranges
    05. Essence of Life
    06. Giddy Up
    07. Cherry Baby
    08. Love Feel
    09. Balcony
    10. Chain of Tears

    Jenny Lewis 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/02 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ^
    06/03 — Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival
    06/17 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
    07/06 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
    07/07 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed &
    07/08 — Duluth, MN @ Bayfront Festival Park #
    07/12 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre &
    07/13 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues &
    07/15 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner @
    07/16 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall @
    07/18 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 @
    07/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia @
    07/22 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem @
    07/25 — New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s Uptown
    08/01 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    08/03 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *
    08/05 — Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion *
    08/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum *

    ^ = w/ Ruston Kelly
    # = w/ Trampled By Turtles
    * = w/ Beck, Phoenix
    @ = w/ Cass McCombs, Hayden Pedigo
    & = w/ Jenny O., Hayden Pedigo

