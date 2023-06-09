Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan Announce 2023 Tour Dates

Jerry Seinfeld has a handful of more tour dates coming up in 2023, and this time, his pal Jim Gaffigan is come along with him. The two comedians have announced four arena stand-up tour dates together, Deadline reports.
Seinfeld and Gaffigan’s shows will go down November 3rd at the Chase Center in San Francisco, November 4th at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, November 10th at the United Center in Chicago, November 11th at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
“Jim and I met doing Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee [Seinfeld’s Netflix show] and have been talking about doing this for years,” Seinfeld said in a statement. “We finally made the schedules work out. Can’t wait.”
Gaffigan aded: “I’m so excited to help out this unknown up and upcoming comedian who many may have never heard of. I know it will be an amazing bunch of shows.”
General ticket sales begin next Friday, June 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time over at Ticketmaster.
Seinfeld has a number of other standup shows on the calendar, including dates in Las Vegas and Atlantic City, as well as in Canada. Get tickets here.
Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan 2023 Tour Dates:
11/03 – San Fransisco, CA @ Chase Center
11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
11/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Jerry Seinfeld 2023 Tour Dates:
06/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
06/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
06/22 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Embassy Theatre
06/23 – Athens, GA @ The Classic Center Theatre
07/07 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
07/08 – Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
07/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
07/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
08/11 – Halifax, NS @ Garrison Grounds
08/12 – Summerside, PE @ Credit Union Place
08/18 – Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
08/19 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort Casino
09/22 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
09/23 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
12/01 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center