Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan Announce 2023 Tour Dates

Four stand-up sets together this November

jerry seinfeld jim gaffigan comedy arena shows stand up comedians live ticket news
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)
June 9, 2023 | 12:45pm ET

    Jerry Seinfeld has a handful of more tour dates coming up in 2023, and this time, his pal Jim Gaffigan is come along with him. The two comedians have announced four arena stand-up tour dates together, Deadline reports.

    Seinfeld and Gaffigan’s shows will go down November 3rd at the Chase Center in San Francisco, November 4th at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, November 10th at the United Center in Chicago, November 11th at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

    “Jim and I met doing Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee [Seinfeld’s Netflix show] and have been talking about doing this for years,” Seinfeld said in a statement. “We finally made the schedules work out. Can’t wait.”

    Gaffigan aded: “I’m so excited to help out this unknown up and upcoming comedian who many may have never heard of. I know it will be an amazing bunch of shows.”

    General ticket sales begin next Friday, June 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time over at Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Seinfeld has a number of other standup shows on the calendar, including dates in Las Vegas and Atlantic City, as well as in Canada. Get tickets here.

    Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan 2023 Tour Dates:

    11/03 – San Fransisco, CA @ Chase Center
    11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    11/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    11/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

    Jerry Seinfeld 2023 Tour Dates:

    06/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
    06/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
    06/22 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Embassy Theatre
    06/23 – Athens, GA @ The Classic Center Theatre
    07/07 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
    07/07 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
    07/08 – Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
    07/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
    07/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
    08/11 – Halifax, NS @ Garrison Grounds
    08/12 – Summerside, PE @ Credit Union Place
    08/18 – Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
    08/19 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort Casino
    09/22 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
    09/23 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
    12/01 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan Announce 2023 Tour Dates

