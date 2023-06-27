Menu
Jim Gaffigan Announces New Comedy Special Dark Pale

Premiering July 25th on Prime Video

Jim Gaffigan Dark Pale (Prime Video)
June 27, 2023 | 12:56pm ET

    Jim Gaffigan has teamed back up with Amazon for his 10th comedy special, Dark Pale. It will premiere July 25th on Prime Video, and you can get a preview in the trailer below.

    “Sometimes when people find out I have five kids, they think I’m good at parenting,” Gaffigan jokes in the trailer. “Which is kind of like assuming people with lots of cats are not crazy. That’s why every dad on vacation looks like they lost a bet.”

    Dark Pale comes ahead of Gaffigan’s “Barely Alive Tour,” which runs from late August through October ahead of his joint trek with Jerry Seinfeld the following month. Grab tickets to all of Gaffigan’s upcoming dates here.

    Gaffigan’s last standup special, Comedy Monster, was released through Netflix in 2021. Last year, he appeared as Mr. Smee in Disney+’s Peter Pan and Wendy opposite Jude Law and starred in the sci-fi comedy Linoleum. He’s also set to appear in Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon’s upcoming Max series Full Circle.

